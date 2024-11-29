10 Anime That Would Make Great Shooters
Have you ever wished you could try out a shooter video game inspired by your favorite show?
With Fortnite bringing in so many cosmetics and weapons from world-renowned anime series, we've gotten to experience some fantasy matchups and enjoy the strange hilarity of Goku wielding a sniper rifle. But there are still very few true shooter experiences that honor the worlds these anime originate from.
With the rise of hero shooters like Deadlock, Overwatch, and even Valorant, and the plethora of amazing anime tie-ins in other genres, it's high time we got a great FPS or third-person shooter that really reveled in an anime world.
Let's explore ten anime that would fit perfectly in the shooter video game genre, including classics like Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Black Lagoon, and Sword Art Online.
1. Cowboy Bebop
Cowboy Bebop is widely considered one of the greatest anime, and its gunfights live up to its reputation. Besides frequent and well-animated action, the series features a unique cast of characters and well-written storylines. Bounty hunter Spike and his femme fatale partner Faye Valentine are talented gunslingers. While games such as Overwatch 2 have already taken inspiration from the series for in-game cosmetics, a Cowboy Bebop-specific shooter title would be amazing.
2. One Piece
One Piece is one of the most popular anime of all time. Many of its characters, including Trafalgar Law, Nico Robin and protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, have special powers from consuming Devil Fruits. However, the series still incorporates traditional gunfights and even characters with powerful abilities like Blackbeard handle weapons. Several One Piece video games are available, but most are adventure, fighting or RPG games, so a shooter title could refresh the franchise.
3. Black Lagoon
Black Lagoon is a classic if you're looking for intense anime gunplay. The series stars hostage Rokarou and weapon aficionado Revy, a violent and sarcastic fighter out for blood. It does not shy away from mature content and includes realistic weapons like Beretta 92Fs, PM-96 SMGs and grenade launchers. There would be no shortage of options in a Black Lagoon game's armory!
4. Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
A list of video games and anime is never complete without mention of Sword Art Online (SAO). While much of the series falls into the MOBA genre, several arcs focus on guns and characters who use them. Sniper Sinon is a fan-favorite character, and the show devotes plenty of scenes to her weaponry skill. In the series, Sinon plays in a shooter game called Gun Gale Online (GGO) — an SAO spin-off, SAO Alternative: Gun Gale Online, is currently airing and dives further into GGO's lore. While SAO has branched out into real-life video games, none have represented GGO's shooter genre yet.
5. Lycoris Recoil
Lycoris Recoil's main characters have unique personalities and are trained assassins ready to defend Japan at any cost. Aside from a strong storyline, the anime features fast-paced training scenes similar to VALORANT's Range and gun-based combat. Training and facing opponents at the Direct Attack Lycoris program would be fun in a video game setting!
6. Jormungand
Jormungand shares a producing studio with Black Lagoon but has a different concept. It tells the story of an arms dealer and a reluctant child soldier who is her bodyguard as they travel around the world providing services to clients. A Jormungand shooter game would fit seamlessly with the story and frame these missions well.
7. Hellsing Ultimate
Hellsing Ultimate occurs in the United Kingdom, where the Hellsing Organization works to combat hostile supernatural forces and save humanity. While the series is mainly about vampires, it focuses intensely on shooter combat, and some characters, such as Alucard, have abilities that let them resist gunfire. The immunity and supernatural mechanics in Hellsing could make an awesome ability shooter game.
8. Trigun
Trigun, originally released in 1998, is a cult classic about a gunslinging drifter named Vash with a $60 billion bounty on his head and a menacing reputation. While Vash's gunfight skills are unparalleled, he is a moral, lighthearted and kind individual who tries to avoid needless combat. In a Trigun shooter game, players could travel through the planet Gunsmoke and fight other outlaws.
Trigun Stampede is the successor to the original Trigun series. Vash the Stampede returns in this 2023 release with a new 3D animation style. Its fight scenes are fluid, and while the art style differs from the original anime, it is generally a faithful and fun adaptation. Trigun Stampede's physical and weapon-based combat mix would be an enjoyable shooter game mechanic.
9. Canaan
Canaan is an anime full of surprising plot twists. The show begins with a photographer and her partner seeking noteworthy stories in Shanghai. After some strange events, they are pulled into a battle to save their friends and prevent the spread of a deadly virus. Many small-scale duels in this series take place in detailed environments and show the characters' use of cover. It's reminiscent of Counter-Strike's Wingman mode, and gunfights in Canaan's vivid locations would be fun to play online.
10. Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex
The original 1995 Ghost in the Shell created a rich cyberpunk universe and quickly became a cult classic. The 2002 Stand-Alone Complex extension anime elaborates on its worldbuilding and features plenty of shooter combat. The series also includes tanks and cybernetic gadgets, which would create unique opportunities in a shooter game.