10 Best Characters For Ranked in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
With a roster of over 180 characters, figuring out who to choose in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero can be a bit of a hassle – especially when so many of them are versions of Goku.
While you might be expecting to see a list full of fully transformed fusions and the Gods of Destruction, we're actually giving a little bit of a bump to fighters with a lower Destruction Points rating. Since DP Battle is also available in Ranked, a group of fighters you can't select more than one of won't be much help! That being said, if you want to know the overall strongest fighters in the game without the limitations of Ranked in mind, check out our Destruction Point Character Tier List.
However, thanks to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's transformations, you can select super powerful characters at a lower DP. So while you'll be seeing Goku (GT), who starts at 5 DP but can become Super Saiyan 4 Goku, who is worth 9 DP; you won't see Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta as the only option to use him is his 9 DP variant. However, this won't apply to fusions, as you'll need to use up two character slots, which will likely cost more DP than two slots.
1. Goku (GT)
Coming in a mere five Destruction Points, Goku (GT) is one of the best characters you can pick in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero right now. Not only is his base form a solid contender thanks to his fast movement and useful kit, but his ability to go Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3, and eventually turn into one of the most powerful fighters in the game: Super Saiyan 4 Goku makes him a fantastic option for DP battle.
2. Jiren
Jiren may be a bit costly at eight Destruction Points, but Universe 11's last man standing during the Tournament of Power is well worth the price of selecting him. His Meditation Skill will allow you to regain some health, and his regular attacks pack a punch. That's not even mentioning his Full Power form which you can transform into and make Jiren's offence even more devastating.
3. Yajirobe
You may think we're joking around with you, but no. Perpetual comic relief character Yajirobe is a beast in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Not only does he have a surprisingly fast power charging speed, but his Senzu Bean skill is absolutely busted, fully healing him no matter how low his health is. All of this for just 2 Destruction Points
4. Beerus
Going from one of the least powerful characters in Dragon Ball to probably the most powerful. Being a God of Destruction, Beerus naturally costs 10 Destruction Points, but he definitely lives up to it. Not only does the skill Sleep allow him to regain health, but his ultimate attack, Super Sphere of Destruction, is near-impossible to avoid, making for one of the best fighters to take into one-on-one ranked matches.
5. Broly (Super)
Both versions of Broly are quite similar. Both start at Five Destruction Points, and both can turn into a final form worth Nine Destruction Points; plus, both of them have a skill that puts them straight into Sparking mode, which is always a plus. We're giving Dragon Ball Super's version of Broly the edge here as his Ultimate attack when in his Full Power form – Gigantic Catastrophe – covers a massive area and is much harder to get away from than Z Broly's equivalent.
6. Gogeta (Super)
Surprising no one, a fusion of Goku and Vegeta is extremely strong. The base version of Gogeta comes in at seven Destruction Points, has massively devastating special attacks, and can easily transform into Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, who is worth the maximum of 10 Destruction Points; there aren't many better options out there.
7. Vegito
Everything we said about Gogeta also applies to Vegito here. This fusion of Goku and Vegeta (this time via the Potara Earrings) costs seven Destruction Points and also has a Super Saiyan Blue variant worth 10 points. You can't go wrong with either version of this fusion.
8. Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-
Naturally, Goku's latest transformation is one of the best at his disposal. Costing eight Destruction Points and having the ability to transform into Ultra Instinct Goku. Not only can he deal out massive amounts of damage, but the You'll Never Beat Me and No Backing Down skills will instantly fill your Sparking meter and give you a buff. Top-tier stuff.
9. Kefla
Starting off at six Destruction Points, Kefla continues the trend of Fusion fighters being excellent. Not only can she turn into the Super Saiyan 2 form (usually worth eight Destruction Points), but she hits just as hard as the likes of Broly. Not to mention the I’m Number One! skill is one of those fantastic skills that puts you right into Sparking.
10. Captain Ginyu
There's nothing we love more than a bit of silliness. While Captain Ginyu isn't a strong fighter in the grand scheme (he's worth only four Destruction Points), considering you're going to be fighting a ton of players using the likes of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta or Beerus, using Ginyu's Body Change Ultimate will allow you to swap bodies with them, taking on the role of their overpowered fighter while they have to play as the Captain of the Ginyu Force. Health carries over too, so if you're one hit away from death, this can quickly turn the tables and make your opponent mad in the process.