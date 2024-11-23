10 Best Shows like Arcane
Riot Games’ hit Netflix show Arcane has quickly developed a devout fanbase for its exceptional characters, animations, and storytelling that leave many in search of a show similar to Arcane.
As a result, the League of Legends adaptation has become one of the easiest Netflix binges. However, many are wondering if there are any other shows that capture the same visual spectacle and emotional gut punches of the best video game adaptation ever.
Check out these 10 shows that are just like Arcane that you can watch right away.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners transports you into Night City as you witness David Martinez react to the world around him and understand his motivations better. The show does an amazing job of posing the question of what you live for, similar to Jinx and Vi in Arcane Season 2.
It’s only one season, but it’s a must-watch series for Arcane fans who love great worldbuilding. Additionally, the animation style is incredibly colorful which makes it aesthetically pleasing if that is your primary factor in choosing a show. So anyone who loves a good purple, pink, and blue colorwave will have a great time watching the story.
The Legend of Korra
Legend of Korra features a similar world to Arcane’s Steampunk aesthetic. Throughout the story, you watch Korra go through her own journey, learning different bending techniques while trying to fend off evil-doers.
There is a lot of action, romance, and character development that will keep you entertained while waiting for the next set of Arcane episodes. Additionally, the worldbuilding of Korra is very similar to Arcane in that they both feature a Steampunk aesthetic. That alone should be enough to check out this show if you have not already.
gen:LOCK
Set in a dystopian future, gen:LOCK details a similar clash of two sides, known as The Polity and The Union, in their respective battles to defend and conquer. The animated series follows the story of the gen:LOCK program and its members as viewers learn more about their backstories and what motivates them.
A lot of the gen:LOCK program feels like an experiment created by Jayce and Viktor, while The Union feels similar to the Zaunites trying to gain more power. The fight scenes are well-choreographed and the voice acting is great as Michael B. Jordan stars as the main protagonist, Julian Chase. Gen:Lock features a similar series length to Arcane and features 16 episodes that span across two seasons and similarly captivate audiences through its storytelling.
Related Article: How Old are Jinx and Vi in Arcane Season 2?
Blue-Eyed Samurai
Blue-Eyed Samurai is about a mixed-raced samurai in disguise as she attempts to exact revenge during Japan’s Edo-period.
Blue-Eyed Samurai’s animations are stunning and unique, and they blend 2D and 3D animations to make them feel similar to Arcane’s themes around power and ambition. Ironically, the animated series is also produced by a French Studio known as Blue Spirit and, unfortunately, also features a three-year wait period before the second season release in 2026. So, if you are looking for a show with a similar viewing experience to Arcane, this would be it.
Samurai Champloo
Samurai Champloo has an amazing soundtrack that rivals Arcane. However, its main selling point comes in the character development of its three main characters.
While it is another show about swordsmasters in the Edo Period in Japan, Samurai Champloo does an exceptional job playing around three protagonists, similar to Arcane’s ensemble setup. Throughout the series, you learn more about the three characters and grow to understand their motives to why they do good and bad things, similar to Jinx and Vi. Additionally, the soundtrack is stellar and was produced by Nujabes for those that have an interest in lo-fi hip hop.
Attack on Titan
If you are looking for another well-written main character, you need to watch Attack on Titan and follow the story of Eren Yeager. Attack on Titan is not afraid of plot armor as the world’s monsters known as Titans create many complicated plotlines as Eren adjusts to this world.
Every single moment of the show leaves you questioning the themes of morality that leave you with a gray stance on complex situations similar to those of JInx and Vi. Overall, Attack on Titan pulls you into a war where every decision that Eren makes drives the plot forward. So if you are looking for a main character with a similarly chaotic path forward like Jinx, Eren Yeager is your person.
The Wire
While The Wire is not an animated series, the principles and plot feature similar dynamics and themes that make Arcane stand out from other shows.
Viewers will watch two sides, the police and the drug cartel, as they realize neither side is completely wrong. They are just affected by the world around them, similar to PIltover and Zaun. No character in the series feels one-dimensional and you experience similar worldbuilding to Arcane minus League of Legends lore.
Similar to Arcane, no character is entirely a hero or a villain. They are just real people trying to react to the world and the hand they were dealt, similar to the civilians of Piltover and Zaun. It’s not animated, but it is a great story of Baltimore, Maryland.
Mr.Robot
Another non-animated show, Mr. Robot, has a fun world for those into technology. However, what truly makes Mr. Robot a must-watch series is its portrayal of the relatable internal conflicts and themes that made Arcane what it is.
Mr. Robot draws on several concepts that parallel Arcane apart from the superficial similarities of being set in both shows. Both feature well-written characters who deal with issues surrounding loneliness. Both shows explore complex questions surrounding the grey line of what is good and what is bad. Both shows feature exceptional worldbuilding that is driven forward through their respective main characters.
Related Article: Who is Isha in Arcane Season 2?
Sonny Boy
Sonny Boy is an anime that follows the lives of middle school students who are transported to a magical realm while simultaneously dealing with their insecurities and teenage drama.
Similar to Arcane, the show utilizes stunning visuals to let the audience understand and interpret how they see a situation. Simply put, Sonny Boy does magical realism to perfection as you learn how each character reacts to the world without telling you why they feel that way.
The entire series encapsulates a story of teenage angst, identity, and loneliness into a 12-episode arc that will make you glad you set aside time to watch it unfold. Just as a forewarning, the anime starts slow and at points, can be confusing to understand. Just give it four to five episodes to pick up and you will be glad you picked this show up.
Love, Death, and Robots
Love, Death, and Robots is another anime that similarly utilizes the blend of 2D and 3D animations to create compelling stories that dissect realistic issues.
What makes Love, Death, and Robots even better is that each episode ranges from 6-21 minutes. So it's possible that you could watch four to five Love, Death, and Robots episodes at the same time it would take you to finish one Arcane episode.
That alone makes this a series you should check out as you can easily binge several episodes before deciding if you want to continue watching it.
NEXT: Report: Arcane Cost Riot Games $250 Million to Produce