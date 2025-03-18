The 10 Biggest Esports Games on the Steam Spring Sale
- Save up to 80% off of top esports titles with the Steam Spring Sale
- Diversify your competitive gaming skill with deals on games throughout multiple genres
Steam’s Spring Sale is officially underway from now until March 20th @ 10:00 AM PST, marking one of the best times of the year for PC gamers. Whether you are a dedicated esports player looking to expand your skill set, or a casual player looking to find a place to enter the world of competitive gaming, it is the perfect time to grab some of the top esports titles in gaming at a fraction of the cost.
Ranging from RTS classics, to first-person shooters, to top sports titles, this sale has a little something for every esports competitor. Here is a breakdown of the top esports titles featured in this year’s Steam Spring Sale and why you could consider grabbing them while they are at a fraction of the price.
NBA 2K25
Steam is bringing out all the stops for one of the biggest sports franchises in gaming. All three editions of NBA 2K25 are on a huge sale as the NBA season is coming to a close.
- Standard Edition (70% off): $20.99
- Tournament Edition (70% off): $23.99
- All-Star Edition (67% off): $32.99
With a variety of competitive options, NBA 2K allows basketball lovers to personalize their play-style. The NBA 2K League features multiple competitive formats including the 5v5 Pro-Am circuit as well as a 3v3 tournament series.
If you are interested in jumping into one of these competitive formats, or if you’ve started watching the NBA after the Luka trade and want to try your hand as a GM yourself, NBA 2K25 may be the game for you during this sale.
Madden 25
Have you been desperate to get back into football after the NFL season ended last month? Luckily, the Steam Spring Sale is letting you buy Madden 25 for 80% off ($13.99) getting you right back into the action to prepare for the 25-26 season. As NFL Free Agency gets underway and draft coverage picks up, there isn’t a better time to get into the football mindset.
The Madden Championship Series has been expanding in the last few years as it grows into one of the most popular sport-based esports titles. The Madden Bowl was held in London earlier this month which was the first MCS event to take place outside of the United States. With the rapid expansion of the MCS, it may be the perfect time to jump into Madden 25 to get yourself ready to compete in next year’s edition of the game.
EA Sports FC 25
You can get EA Sports FC 25 now for up to 70% off and get involved in one of the biggest sport-based esports in the world. This is the perfect time to get right into the action as the FC Pro League have just begun their 2025 season.
- Standard Edition (70% off): $20.99
- Ultimate Edition (60% off): $39.99
FC 25 has seen incredible esports growth as EA have transitioned into the FC Pro League in the last year, expanding competition for the best players in the world. Their growth and success have also slotted them a spot in this year’s Esports World Cup, one of the world’s premier Esports showcases. Pick up FC 25 today to get involved in the exciting esports opportunities coming within the next year.
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Have you been watching too much Jynxzi and made the decision to start competing in Rainbow Six Siege? If so, there hasn’t been a better time to do so as Rainbow Six Siege is now up to 80% off.
- Standard Edition (80% off): $3.99
- Deluxe Edition (80 off): $5.99
- Operator Edition (60% off): $27.99
- Ultimate Edition (55% off): $40.49
With Stage 1 of each region’s pro league beginning in June, you have time to develop your skills and get into this competitive season. You can’t pass up a deal this good on one of the biggest FPS titles in the world.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
With Major 2 coming up this weekend, now is a great time to get into COD and develop your skills in Ranked Play. Featuring the first ever omni-movement system, BO6 is continuing to evolve COD gameplay forcing players to adapt their play-styles on a yearly basis.
- Standard Edition (30% off): $48.99
- Vault Edition (25% off): $74.99
As the biggest release in franchise history, Black Ops 6 had an incredible start to its cycle in 2024. When the public momentum slowed, the competitive season kicked off. With the second Call of Duty League Major coming up, you can watch the best players in the world and emulate their playstyles. Grab either the Standard or Vault edition and get into the Ranked action today.
Age of Empires II
If you are a real-time strategy player who is looking to take your play to the next level, Age of Empires II is 65% off making it the perfect place for you to branch out. With a thriving esports scene sponsored by Red Bull, players have the opportunity to compete in events across the world.
- Definitive Edition (65% off): $12.24
- Anniversary Collection (53% off): $65.92
- Ultimate Bundle (51% off): $38.12
Pick up the Definitive Edition today to play one of the biggest RTS games in history while engaging with a thriving competitive community.
Street Fighter 6
As one of the biggest fighting games in the world, Street Fighter 6 is 50% off in the Spring Sale making it the perfect time to get into the fight.
- Standard Edition (50% off): $29.99
- Deluxe Edition (50% off): $42.49
- Ultimate Edition (50% off): $52.49
Top players have the opportunity to compete in the Capcom Pro Tour where the best SF6 competitors get to fight on the highest stage. SF6 will also be making a return in the 2025 Esports World Cup giving players ample opportunities to compete.
Mortal Kombat 1
At 67% off, Mortal Kombat 1 may be the best deal for your money if you are looking to get into a competitive fighting game in 2025.
- Standard Edition (67% off): $16.49
- Khaos Reigns Kollection (67% off): $29.69
The MK1 esports scene revolves around the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition which gives players the chance to compete and earn their spot in the 2025 Final Kombat World Championship Event this September. If you’re looking to compete in the World Championships or just battle your friends in an iconic fighting franchise, buy MK1 on the Steam Spring Sale today.
Spring Sale Ends March 20th at 10:00 AM PST
Gamers love to utilize Steam’s Spring Sale to check out new titles that they never would have picked up at full price. This means these esports have the opportunity to capture a new audience and grow their viewerbase in one fell swoop. Especially for the sports sim games that released last year, this might be the last chance to hook new players before the hype starts to build for the new title.
Whether you are an avid FPS player, a sports fan, or interested in combat games, the Spring Sale has options for you to get involved in top esports titles at a fraction of the cost. Be sure to check out the sale before it ends.