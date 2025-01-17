10 Sequels We Want on the Nintendo Switch 2 - Smash Bros, Mario Kart, & More
The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is officially on the way to our living rooms. After waiting for years with nothing but radio silence, fans have a long wish list of action-packed titles they'd like to see ported to the handheld console. However, the list of Nintendo's possible sequels is even more intriguing, especially where Pokemon and Mario are concerned.
We're going to share the most important follow-up games that might release on the Switch 2. There hasn't been a 3D Mario since the prehistoric age of Odyssey, and Mario Kart has had to wait even longer for a proper sequel. Here are the games that Nintendo might create for the Switch 2, along with what to expect from the potential titles.
1. Pokemon Black And White 3
Pokemon Black and White 2 was a shocking follow-up to the gen-5 titles. Typically, a third game is offered in a new generation, but Black and White broke the formula to offer a true sequel with an entirely new plot and different Pokemon to catch. The roster of Pokemon available during the main story changed dramatically, introducing creatures from every other region.
Many Pokemon fans are hoping that Game Freak will create remakes for the beloved Unova games, but it's possible that they could go in a different direction. Black and White 3 might offer different starters instead of Snivy and Tepig or even new forms of fan-favorite Pokemon. Hopefully, Unova remakes of some form will be available on the Switch 2, but Nintendo has yet to announce anything of the sort.
2. Kirby And The Forgotten Land 2
Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a love letter to both the Kirby fan base and the 3D platformer community. Traversing the Wondaria Remains was a treat for children and adults alike, while the Redgar Forbidden Lands were too dangerous for Kirby's liking.
We don't know which environments Nintendo might include in a second title, but a sequel would surely add many new abilities for Kirby. Kirby has always been known for 2D platforming, so it's time that Nintendo makes The Forgotten Land an official series by adding a sequel.
3. Mario vs Donkey Kong 2
Mario vs Donkey Kong was a hit on the Switch 1, so a sequel is appropriate. Since the first title was fairly short, Nintendo will probably want to create a longer experience next to sell it for $70 dollars. The gameplay in Mario vs Donkey Kong is a blast from the past, having you guide Mario through various stages filled with dangerous obstacles to defeat the silly Donkey Kong.
Though the first game took players on a ride through various environments and had Mario face deadly traps, many unique stages could be added. Taking the Mario toys to space would be especially out-of-this-world. Mario vs Donkey Kong 2 offers a lot of possible opportunities for a competitive mode to face off against other players, so hopefully, we'll see some online action in the second iteration.
4. Splatoon 4
As one of the most competitive games in Nintendo's lineup of exclusives, Splatoon needs a fresh new take on the Switch 2. Hopefully, Splatoon 4 will have many new stages to paint distinct colors and fun-filled weapons for players to wield.
The most important request in the Splatoon 4 fan base is more customization options, as games like Fortnite have taught developers that fun rewards go a long way in holding player interest for years. Despite the cosmetics, Splatoon 4 will surely be a colorful blast of excitement.
5. NEW Super Smash Bros
Super Smash Bros Ultimate has featured dozens of lovable Nintendo characters, but more wacky fighters may be on the way soon. Between Donkey Kong, Pikachu, and even Waluigi, players have had their hands full trying to learn every inch of the roster.
A new Super Smash Bros title is a sure-fire way for Nintendo to sell millions of consoles, especially if it's a Switch 2 exclusive. Hopefully, we'll continue to see more unique characters in Super Smash Bros over time, like how Minecraft's Steve was introduced in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
6. Mario Maker 3
Mario Maker 2 wasn't even close to the highest-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, but it has had an active player base for years. The idea of millions of fans competing for the attention of their peers via the stage creation system is an entirely new way to enjoy competitive gaming, and some players have even created entire games within Mario Maker.
There are lots of reasons to want a Mario Maker 3 and even more ways that Nintendo could innovate within it. Adding a 3D stage creator into the mix might generate new interest, but having a proper story mode in the next iteration would also be nice.
7. Mario Odyssey 2
From dinosaurs to skylines, there was such a diverse variety of different worlds in Mario Odyssey. However, the title launched at the beginning of the Switch 1's life-cycle, so a sequel nearly a decade later will likely turn heads. We could visit new planets from our solar system or go forward in time to a futuristic city.
An online battle mode would be a treat with all of Mario's transformations in Odyssey. There are hundreds of possible places that Odyssey 2 could take players, but we won't know where we're headed for sure until Nintendo officially announces the sequel. Like Mario Sunshine, it's possible that Odyssey won't ever receive a second iteration, but fans of 3D platformers won't stop wishing upon a star.
Odyssey was a revolutionary game for speedrunners, so a follow-up on a more powerful system could re-invigorate the modern Nintendo speedrunning scene.
8. Pokken Tournament 2
Pokken Tournament never gained the popularity it deserved for its fast-paced gameplay and stunning graphical style. Watching Lucario and Mewtwo duel is a treat, but playing as the Pokemon themselves is a thrilling experience, no matter which fighter you prefer.
Hopefully, a successor to Pokken Tournament will have a lively competitive scene, but regardless, we'd love to see even more Pokemon enter the brawl. When Golem rolls into Pokken, we'll know that the sequel is truly rock-solid.
9. Mario Kart 9
Mario Kart 9 is a long-awaited sequel that Nintendo will likely release on the Switch 2. Players have been enjoying Mario Kart 8 since 2014, so it's definitely time for an upgrade. New stages and Nintendo characters will probably be added, as we saw with the introduction of Link in Mario Kart 8.
There's a lot to love about Mario Kart as a franchise, so a sequel will probably be one of the best-selling games on the Switch 2. An entirely new generation of handheld gaming is about to be upon us, and Mario Kart 9 is racing toward Nintendo fans at record speed.
10. Luigi's Mansion 4
Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the Switch's most note-worthy exclusives, and its success prompted Nintendo to port previous titles from the series onto the Switch. Mario fans are looking forward to the next Luigi's Mansion, but when it'll be released is anyone's guess.
The most important question on every fan's mind is whether Gooigi will return in the next title, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed any information about a possible sequel. The ScreamPark in Luigi's Mansion 3 offers an option for those seeking team-based competitive gameplay, and it's likely that Nintendo will continue to expand upon online experiences in all of their games.
