The 2024 Streamer Awards: All Nominations

The 2024 Streamer Awards are upon us. Let's explore this year's categories and nominations!

The 2024 Streamer Awards will celebrate the best streamers from around the world. / The Streamer Awards via Website

The 2024 Streamer Awards will recognize the best and most creative livestream talent worldwide. This year's event features nominees including Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Valkyrae, loltyler1, lilypichu, TenZ, _caseoh and more. Let's dive into everything we know about the 2024 Streamer Awards including all nominees and categories.

What Are The Streamer Awards?

The Streamer Awards celebrate the best streamers from around the world with awards in several different categories. The event has taken place annually since 2022 and was founded by QTCinderella, a designer, livestreamer and YouTuber with over a million followers on Twitch.

The Streamer Awards take place in four stages: 'Choosing Categories', 'Nominations', 'Voting' and 'Results'. Watchers pick which games and genres they want to see represented in award categories. Then, they nominate stream personalities. After the Streamer Awards staff review all nominations and select the final nominees, fans can vote for their favorite in each category.

The 2024 Streamer Awards: Date and Time

The 2024 Streamer Awards will take place on December 7 2024 at 6:00 P.M. EST. Fans can watch the event live on QTCinderella's Twitch channel.

All 2024 Streamer Awards Nominations

The 2024 Streamer Awards includes several new and returning categories. The Best MOBA Streamer category has reappeared after popular demand.

Fans can vote for their favorite streamers by navigating to thestreamerawards.com and signing in with a Google or Twitch account. Voting is available until November 26 2024. Voters can skip categories and update their submissions anytime before the closing date.

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • Grubby
  • annacramling
  • northernlion
  • BoxBox

Best Creative Arts Streamer

  • Plaqueboymax
  • Onigiri
  • ipaintbirbs
  • Pizzaprincessg

Best MOBA Streamer

  • LolTyler1
  • Caedrel
  • Arteezy
  • Singsing

The Hidden Gem Award

  • ChompTV
  • NicoleBelafonte
  • CartoonTherapy
  • Saucekill

Best Speedrun Streamer

  • Wirtual
  • greensuigi
  • squeex
  • lilaggy

Best Battle Royale Streamer

  • iiTzTimmy
  • swagg
  • HisWattson
  • NiceWigg

Best Fighting Games Streamer

  • lilypichu
  • Etoiles
  • Sajam
  • punkdagod

Best Sports Streamer

  • thesketchreal
  • angryginge13
  • Flight23white
  • EsfandTV

Best Fortnite Streamer

  • clix
  • MrSavage
  • HappyHappyGal
  • Peterbot

Best Roleplay Streamer

  • fanum
  • Chatterbox
  • juansguarnizo
  • EsfandTV

Best FPS Streamer

  • shroud
  • Foolish
  • Jynxzi
  • TenZ

Rising Star Award

  • youngdabo
  • Arky
  • MISTERARTHER
  • parkenharbor

Stream Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Tekken 8
  • Chained Together

Best Content Organization

  • VShojo
  • OTK
  • AMP
  • FaZe Clan

League of Their Own

  • detune
  • piratesoftware
  • RDCgaming
  • PerriKaryal

Best IRL Streamer

  • stableronaldo
  • IShowSpeed
  • ExtraEmily
  • Lacy

Best Streamed Collab

  • KaiCenat x Kevin Hart x Druski
  • Agent00 x Cinna
  • AdinRoss x Donald Trump
  • ConnorEatsPants x George Santos

Best Streamed Event

  • Creator League Basketball @ Dream Con - RDCGAMING
  • Cyclethon 3 - CDawgVA
  • Streamer Games - Ludwig
  • Road Trip to Twitch Con - Nmplol, fanfan, ExtraEmily

Best Marathon Stream

  • Mafiathon 2 - KaiCenat
  • Ironmouse Subathon 2024 - Ironmouse
  • FaZe Clan Subathon - FaZe Clan
  • Spinning Box Stream - DeadBlossomJesse

Best VTuber

  • Zentreya
  • Ironmouse
  • dokibird
  • vedal987

Best International Streamer

  • aminematue
  • fps_shaka
  • IShowSpeed
  • Papaplatte
  • ibai

Best Breakout Streamer

  • thesketchreal
  • JakeWebber69
  • cinna
  • rayasianboy
  • jasontheween

Best Variety Streamer

  • Elajjaz
  • RDCgaming
  • Agent00
  • Joe_Bartolozzi
  • caseoh_

Best Just Chatting Streamer

  • KaiCenat
  • jasontheween
  • HasanAbi
  • Emiru
  • Nmplol

The Sapphire Award

  • ExtraEmily
  • Valkyrae
  • cinna
  • MissMikkaa
  • Ironmouse

Gamer of the Year

  • caseoh_
  • KaiCenat
  • TenZ
  • clix
  • Jynxzi

Streamer of the Year

  • KaiCenat
  • Emiru
  • caedrel
  • piratesoftware
  • IShowSpeed
