The 2024 Streamer Awards: All Nominations
The 2024 Streamer Awards will recognize the best and most creative livestream talent worldwide. This year's event features nominees including Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Valkyrae, loltyler1, lilypichu, TenZ, _caseoh and more. Let's dive into everything we know about the 2024 Streamer Awards including all nominees and categories.
What Are The Streamer Awards?
The Streamer Awards celebrate the best streamers from around the world with awards in several different categories. The event has taken place annually since 2022 and was founded by QTCinderella, a designer, livestreamer and YouTuber with over a million followers on Twitch.
The Streamer Awards take place in four stages: 'Choosing Categories', 'Nominations', 'Voting' and 'Results'. Watchers pick which games and genres they want to see represented in award categories. Then, they nominate stream personalities. After the Streamer Awards staff review all nominations and select the final nominees, fans can vote for their favorite in each category.
The 2024 Streamer Awards: Date and Time
The 2024 Streamer Awards will take place on December 7 2024 at 6:00 P.M. EST. Fans can watch the event live on QTCinderella's Twitch channel.
All 2024 Streamer Awards Nominations
The 2024 Streamer Awards includes several new and returning categories. The Best MOBA Streamer category has reappeared after popular demand.
Fans can vote for their favorite streamers by navigating to thestreamerawards.com and signing in with a Google or Twitch account. Voting is available until November 26 2024. Voters can skip categories and update their submissions anytime before the closing date.
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- Grubby
- annacramling
- northernlion
- BoxBox
Best Creative Arts Streamer
- Plaqueboymax
- Onigiri
- ipaintbirbs
- Pizzaprincessg
Best MOBA Streamer
- LolTyler1
- Caedrel
- Arteezy
- Singsing
The Hidden Gem Award
- ChompTV
- NicoleBelafonte
- CartoonTherapy
- Saucekill
Best Speedrun Streamer
- Wirtual
- greensuigi
- squeex
- lilaggy
Best Battle Royale Streamer
- iiTzTimmy
- swagg
- HisWattson
- NiceWigg
Best Fighting Games Streamer
- lilypichu
- Etoiles
- Sajam
- punkdagod
Best Sports Streamer
- thesketchreal
- angryginge13
- Flight23white
- EsfandTV
Best Fortnite Streamer
- clix
- MrSavage
- HappyHappyGal
- Peterbot
Best Roleplay Streamer
- fanum
- Chatterbox
- juansguarnizo
- EsfandTV
Best FPS Streamer
- shroud
- Foolish
- Jynxzi
- TenZ
Rising Star Award
- youngdabo
- Arky
- MISTERARTHER
- parkenharbor
Stream Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Tekken 8
- Chained Together
Best Content Organization
- VShojo
- OTK
- AMP
- FaZe Clan
League of Their Own
- detune
- piratesoftware
- RDCgaming
- PerriKaryal
Best IRL Streamer
- stableronaldo
- IShowSpeed
- ExtraEmily
- Lacy
Best Streamed Collab
- KaiCenat x Kevin Hart x Druski
- Agent00 x Cinna
- AdinRoss x Donald Trump
- ConnorEatsPants x George Santos
Best Streamed Event
- Creator League Basketball @ Dream Con - RDCGAMING
- Cyclethon 3 - CDawgVA
- Streamer Games - Ludwig
- Road Trip to Twitch Con - Nmplol, fanfan, ExtraEmily
Best Marathon Stream
- Mafiathon 2 - KaiCenat
- Ironmouse Subathon 2024 - Ironmouse
- FaZe Clan Subathon - FaZe Clan
- Spinning Box Stream - DeadBlossomJesse
Best VTuber
- Zentreya
- Ironmouse
- dokibird
- vedal987
Best International Streamer
- aminematue
- fps_shaka
- IShowSpeed
- Papaplatte
- ibai
Best Breakout Streamer
- thesketchreal
- JakeWebber69
- cinna
- rayasianboy
- jasontheween
Best Variety Streamer
- Elajjaz
- RDCgaming
- Agent00
- Joe_Bartolozzi
- caseoh_
Best Just Chatting Streamer
- KaiCenat
- jasontheween
- HasanAbi
- Emiru
- Nmplol
The Sapphire Award
- ExtraEmily
- Valkyrae
- cinna
- MissMikkaa
- Ironmouse
Gamer of the Year
- caseoh_
- KaiCenat
- TenZ
- clix
- Jynxzi
Streamer of the Year
- KaiCenat
- Emiru
- caedrel
- piratesoftware
- IShowSpeed