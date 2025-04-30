The 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup: Ludwig, Doublelift, Nadeshot, Tenz Team Rosters Explained
The esports and livestreaming worlds will soon collide in the 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup. This year's tournament will include Ludwig, Doublelift, Nadeshot, TenZ, Tyler1, Scump, Sykkuno, Summit1g and more well-known influencers. Let's explore everything you need to know about the event, including its schedule, roster, game lineup, and how fans can watch.
What is the Annihilator Cup?
Founded in 2021, the AT&T Annihilator Cup is an annual esports competition including famous esports ex-pros, content creators and influencers. It is sponsored by telecommunications and media company AT&T and features a variety of esports titles, with one title taking the spotlight per week. The entire tournament is broadcast live, so fans can follow their favorite personalities and root for them in chat.
Players in the Annihilator Cup compete in teams. Each Team has a Team Captain, who helps select members and leads the way. Participants earn wins through points, which they receive in their teams and individually and are based on performance. For example, a first-place player may earn 25 points for a win, while an 11th-place player may earn only one in the same game event. At the end of the Annihilator Cup's four-week span, the highest-ranking teams and players receive proportionate portions of the prize pool. The best participant will also become the 2025 AT&T Annihilator Champion.
What is the 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup Prize Pool?
The 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup has a 250,000 USD total prize pool. This is sizable for a streamer tournament. Prize allocations are split as follows:
In Teams:
- 1st Place: 50,000 USD
- 2nd Place: 30,000 USD
- 3rd Place: 15,000 USD
- 4th Place: 5,000 USD
Individual Prizes:
- 1st Place: 25,000 USD
- 2nd Place: 15,000 USD
- 3rd Place: 10,000 USD
- 4th Place: 8,000 USD
- 5th Place: 7,500 USD
- 6th-20th Place: Between 5,500 and 1,500 USD (ranges)
What Games are in the 2025 Annihilator Cup?
The 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup will feature four main games. These are:
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends
- Street Fighter 6
- Call of Duty BO6
2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup Schedule
The 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup will span four weeks overall, from Thursday May 1 to Thursday May 22 2025. Each of these weeks will focus on a separate competitive title:
- May 1: Counter-Strike 2
- May 8: League of Legends
- May 15: Street Fighter VI
- May 22: Call of Duty BO6
2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup Teams
The 2025 Annihilator Cup will contain four teams, with a total of twenty players. Every team has a streaming personality or ex-pro as a captain, with additional gaming influencers filling the remaining slots. The team rosters include:
Team Ludwig
- Captain: Ludwig 'Ludwig' Ahgren: A well-known streamer, esports entrepreneur and commentator in the FGC. Ludwig regularly organizes his own events and participates in stream tournaments. He also co-owns Moist Esports (now merged with Shopify Rebellion) and has over 3.4 million Twitch followers.
- Agent00
- Emiru
- Squeex
- Tyler1
Team Nadeshot
- Captain: Matt 'Nadeshot' Hagg: One of the most famous esports pros in the industry's history and owner of 100 Theives. Nadeshot emerged as a Call of Duty player on OpTic Gaming, where he participated in several world championships, before pivoting to content creation and business. He currently has over 2.2 million Twitch followers.
- EmilyWangg
- HutchMF
- Kkatamina
- Octane
Team TenZ
- Captain: Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo: TenZ is a household name in VALORANT esports, known for his time on North American team Sentinels. While participating in the pro circuit, TenZ won the title's first-ever Masters event in 2021, played in several VALORANT Champions events and won Masters Madrid 2024. He has since retired and focused on content creation, earning 4.3 million followers on Twitch.
- Gingy
- Jake'n'Bake
- Kalei
- Sykkuno
Team Doublelift
- Captain: Eugene 'Doublelift' Pobelter: A League of Legends pro with a decade of activity playing for teams including TSM and Team Liquid. While active in pro, Doublelift had consistent wins in the North American LCS circuit. Pobelter has now founded his own team, 'Near Airport', and has 1.8 million Twitch followers.
- LovelyLo
- LVNDMARK
- Scump
- Summit1G
Who Do Watchers Think Will Win?
The 2025 Annihilator Cup includes some fierce competitors. For example, Tyler1 is famous for hitting Challenger on each of League of Legends' five roles while live (and for his intense gamer rage and crashouts).
Currently, fans are betting on Doublelift's group having a winning lineup. LovelyLo is a strong Call of Duty player and also has experience on FPS games. LVNDMARK also has significant FPS skills from extraction shooters like Escape from Tarkov. Scump has over a decade of Call of Duty esports experience and is widely regarded as one of the most consistent esports athletes of all time, winning several worldwide events. Summit1g is currently a content creator, but he has plenty of expertise in the Counter-Strike esports scene and the game in general. User @1Mythos writes, "Doublelift, Scump and Summit? Who allowed that?"
Annihilator Cup watchers are also amused by Ludwig and Tyler1 being on the same team, since the two have a long-standing friendly rivalry and often react to each other's League of Legends plays. Ludwig has frustrated Tyler1 with his poor performance in previous League of Legends tournaments, but the streamer recently surpassed his Platinum goal and has undergone a serious training arc. Netizen @Chinatsu_BB writes, "Tyler1 and Ludwig LMFAO pure comedy."
How to Watch the 2025 AT&T Annihilator Cup
All AT&T Annihilator Cup matches stream live on the tournament's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ATT. Participants will also likely stream their POVS on their own channels, and many streamers opt to watch party the event with their viewers.
AT&T will stream the tournament live each Thursday starting at 4 PM PT. Here's a quick conversion for fans in other time zones:
- PT: 4 PM
- CT: 6 PM
- ET: 7 PM
- Brazil: 8 PM
- CET: 1 AM (Next day)
- KST/JST: 8 AM (Next day)