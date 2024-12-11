Esports illustrated

The 2025 BAFTA Games Awards: All Nominations

It's award season — let's explore every nomination for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards.

2024's game award season has arrived. The Streamer Awards highlighted some of the best gaming talent on December 7, and the Game Awards will take place on December 12. The prestigious BAFTA Games Awards has also released a full list of nominations for its 2025 ceremony, including community favorites like Baldur's Gate 3, World of Warcraft and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here's everything we know about the BAFTA Games Awards, including when they will be held and which games will be nominated in each of its seventeen categories.

What is the BAFTA Games Awards?

The BAFTA Games Awards is an event hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). It aims to recognize and award the best games produced in a given year. The event also has a specific category to acknowledge British games. Every nominated title is selected by "over 1,300 experienced games industry professionals—all members of BAFTA, the arts charity for film, games and television." Each game submitted also must have been published between November 25, 2023, and November 15, 2024.

When is the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards?

The BAFTA Games Awards has just released game nominations as of December 10 2024, but the award process spans several months. BAFTA associates will begin voting on the selected nominees in January 2025. In the 'Best Game' and 'British Game' categories, only BAFTA-selected judges will vote. In all other categories, juries will decide which game wins.

After this voting process is completed, BAFTA will officially announce the year's winners at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

1. Best Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 promotional image.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is in the running for BAFTA's 'Best Game' award. / Treyarch
  • The Best Game category aims to recognize the single best title produced from 2023 to 2025. Fan-favorite games including Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are all in the running.

    Nominees:
    ANIMAL WELL
    Astro Bot
    Balatro
    Black Myth: Wukong
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    Helldivers 2
    The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
    Metaphor: ReFantazio
    Thank Goodness You’re Here!
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

2. Animation

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is being considered for the 'Animation' category.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is being considered for the 'Animation' category. / Saber Interactive

The BAFTA Games Award's Animation category pays homage to titles with the smoothest graphics and "the highest level of excellence in bringing a game to life." According to BAFTA's rulebook, it considers "all elements of animation" including NPCs, ambient environments and face rigs.

Nominees:
Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Harold Halibut

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

3. Artistic Achievement

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth image
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is a contender for BAFTA's 'Artistic Achievement' category. / Square Enix

The 'Artistic Achievement' award is dedicated to games "demonstrating exceptional visual art" and craftsmanship. It applies to titles of all genres.

Nominees:
ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

4. Audio Achievement

Pictured: Black Myth Wukong, nominated for Best Video Game of 2024.
Black Myth Wukong is one of the titles nominated for 'Audio Achievement'. / Game Science; BAFTA

Sound design can make or break a game. The BAFTA Game Awards' 'Audio Achievement' category pays homage to often underappreciated sound designers and audio techs who create the best in-game effects.

Nominees:
ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

5. British Game

LEGO Horizon Adventures screenshot
LEGO Horizon Adventures brings a fresh twist to the Horizon franchise and is nominated for BAFTA's 'British Game' category. / LEGO; Studio Gobo

The BAFTA Games Awards has a special category for British-created games. To qualify, "Creative control and overall development must be led by a British studio" and developers must answer a set of questions to ensure their practices are up to BAFTA standards.

Nominees:
Botany Manor

Crow Country

EA SPORTS F1 24

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Planet Coaster 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

6. Debut Game

Tiny Glade in-game image
Cozy building sim Tiny Glade won hearts in 2024 and is a 'Debut Game' nominee. / Pounce Light

Studios entering the competitive game market must show up with creativity, passion and dedication. BAFTA's 'Debut Game' award honors studios' first released titles which go above and beyond.

Nominees:
ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Botany Manor

Harold Halibut

Little Kitty, Big City

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Tiny Glade

7. Evolving Game

World of Warcraft graphic.
World of Warcraft's 2024 updates have earned it a nomination in the 'Evolving Game' category. /

The 'Evolving Game' award recognizes "games released before 2024 which have received, and will continue to receive,
regular updates and significant enhancements to improve the game and to support the community." The category includes classic titles such as Baldur's Gate 3, Factorio, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and World of Warcraft.

Nominees:
Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Factorio

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE

HITMAN World of Assassination

Minecraft

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

8. Family

Super Mario Party Jamboree official in-game image
Super Mario Party Jamboree is one of the BAFTA Games Awards' 'Family' picks. / Nintendo

Every gamer can remember a title that made their childhood special. BAFTA's 'Family' category includes games with "the best game experience for a family audience, whether played as individuals or as a group." All nominated titles must have a PEGI rating of 12 or under.

Nominees:
ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

EA SPORTS FC 25

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

Planet Coaster 2

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

9. Game Beyond Entertainment

Life is Strange: Double Exposure grapples with deep topics and is one of BAFTA's 'Games Beyond Entertainment' nominees.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure grapples with deep topics and is one of BAFTA's 'Games Beyond Entertainment' nominees. / Square Enix

The 'Game Beyond Entertainment' award pays respects to titles that "raise awareness through empathy and
emotional impact, to engage with real world problems, or to make the world a better place."

Nominees:
Botany Manor

Frostpunk 2

INDIKA

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

10. Game Design

Helldivers 2 official image
Tactical shooter Helldivers 2 is nominated for the 'Game Design' category. / Arrowhead Game Studios

The 'Game Design' category takes a title's entire conception into consideration, from mechanics to worldbuilding and more.

Nominees:
ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Pacific Drive

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

11. Multiplayer

Lidia is Tekken's next DLC characte
Fighting game Tekken 8 is one of BAFTA's 'Multiplayer' nominees. /

Games are more fun with friends — according to BAFTA, the 'Multiplayer' category highlights "the best multiplayer game experience, including social, online or local / couch co-op."

Nominees:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA SPORTS FC 25

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Star Wars: Hunters

Super Mario Party Jamboree

TEKKEN 8

UFO 50

V Rising

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

12. Music

Star Wars Outlaws is a nominee for the 'Music' category.
Star Wars Outlaws is a nominee for the 'Music' category. / Massive Entertainment

The BAFTA Games Awards' 'Music' award goes to the title with "excellence in composition for a game music score, through original music and/or creative
use of licensed tracks."

Nominees:
Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

13. Narrative

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II official image
Senua's Sage: Hellblade II, which follows a Celtic warrior's journey, is up for the BAFTA 'Narrative' award. / Ninja Theory

A strong storyline can help immerse the player into a game's vivid world. The 'Narrative' category aims to recognize "excellence in the creation and delivery of the best story or narrative that captivates and engages the

player."

Nominees:
Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Pacific Drive

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

14. New Intellectual Property

Anime-style game Metaphor: ReFantazio is a contender for the 'New Intellectual Property' BAFTA title.
Anime-style game Metaphor: ReFantazio is a contender for the 'New Intellectual Property' BAFTA title. / Atlus; Studio Zero

The 'New Intellectual Property' award recognizes a game which is forging its own path and not part of a pre-established franchise.

Nominees:
ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Little Kitty, Big City

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Stellar Blade

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

15. Technical Achievement

Horror game Silent Hill 2 is being considered for BAFTA's 'Technical Achievement' award.
Horror game Silent Hill 2 is being considered for BAFTA's 'Technical Achievement' award. / Konami

The 'Technical Achievement' award takes a game's craftsmanship into account and considers "all elements of gameplay programming and visual engineering."

Nominees:
Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

SILENT HILL 2

Tiny Glade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

16. Performer in a Leading Role

Batman: Arkham Shadow official screenshot image
Batman: Arkham Shadow's titular 'Batman' Roger Craig Smith is nominated for 'Performer in a Leading Role." / Camouflaj

The 'Performer in a Leading Role' title goes to an actor who brings a main character to life. It considers both voice and motion-capture performances.

Nominees:
Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Bruce Wayne, Matches Malone in Batman: Arkham Shadow

Alec Newman as Cameron ‘Caz’ McLeary in Still Wakes the Deep

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Isabella Inchbald as Indika in INDIKA

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in SILENT HILL 2

Humberly González as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Clive Standen as Lieutenant Demetrian TItus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Em Humble as Marge, Florence, Carrie, Nick, Chimney Sweep Sue, and more in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Y’lan Noel as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

17. Performer in a Supporting Role

Matt Berry from Thank Goodness You're Here! is in the running for 'Performer in a Supporting Role.'
Matt Berry from Thank Goodness You're Here! is in the running for 'Performer in a Supporting Role.' / Coal Supper

Supporting roles liven up a game's atmosphere, and the 'Performer in a Supporting Role' title goes to "the best supporting performance featured in a game."

Nominees:
Aldís Amah Hamilton as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

John Eric Bentley as Barret Wallace in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Jon Blyth as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Michael Abubakar as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep

Adam McNamara as Captain Sevastus Acheran in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Karen Dunbar as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep

Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Rat King, Two-Face, Joker in Batman: Arkham Shadow

Matt Berry as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Craig Lee Thomas as Super Earth Spokesperson in Helldivers 2

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

