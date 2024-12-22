The 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major: Date, Prize Pool, Info
The 2025 Counter-Strike season is upon us, and BLAST.tv's next Major is drawing closer. This year's Major will occur in Austin, Texas, and BLAST estimates it will be "one of the biggest esports events ever in the US" with an estimated "50,000 fans, plus millions tuning in from over 150+ territories and broadcast in 28 languages." As we look forward to the upcoming year's Counter-Strike esports, let's examine everything we know about the 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major, its key dates and prize pool.
The Counter-Strike 2 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major
The 2025 BLAST.tv Austin major will be BLAST's second hosted Major tournament after the Paris Major in 2023. It will be the first BLAST.tv Major since Counter-Strike 2's 2023 release, and the first United States Counter-Strike major since 2018. The event will feature 24 of the best Counter-Strike teams worldwide and progress through three stages: Opening, Elimination and Playoffs.
Related Article: All-Women's CS2! 2025 ESL Impact Tour Schedule, Prize Pool
The 2025 Austin Major will take place in Austin's Moody Center. BLAST.tv's CEO Robbie Douek commented excitedly about the event:
We are incredibly excited to bring the BLAST.tv Major to Austin, Texas. The city's dynamic atmosphere, the cutting-edge Moody Center and track record of hosting world-leading events provide the perfect setting for what promises to be an unforgettable event. We look forward to showcasing the best of esports to a global audience and making a positive impact on the local community.- Robbie Douek, CEO of BLAST
The Counter-Strike 2 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major: Dates
The 2025 BLAST.tv Austin major will occur in June 2025, with the summer in full swing. According to the event's Liquipedia page, it will run from June 9 to June 22, 2025. Here's a quick summary of each stage's specific dates:
- Opening Stage: June 9-12 2025
- Elimination Stage: June June 14-17 2025
- Playoff Stage: June 19-22 2025
How Much Is the 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major's Prize Pool?
The 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major has a sizeable cumulative prize pool of 1,250,000 USD. This prize pool will be split between the top eight teams in the event's final standings. The winning team will receive a 500,000 USD grand prize, while second, third and fourth-place teams will also receive high rewards. The fifth to eighth-place teams will each score smaller shares of 45,000 USD.
- First Prize: 500,000 USD
- Second Prize: 170,000 USD
- Third Place Prize: 80,000 USD
- Fourth Place Prize: 80,000 USD
- Fifth-Eighth Place Prize: 45,000 USD each
Related Article: Big Esports Tournaments of 2025