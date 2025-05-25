2025 Esports World Cup Chess Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
Chess is one of the oldest and most widespread strategy games. In recent years, it has entered a new era, transitioning from tabletop tactics to high-speed online esports platforms. Chess will make its debut Esports World Cup appearance in 2025, and well-known athletes, including Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, will participate. Let's explore all the key details about the event, including its schedule, format, prize pool and more.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports convention and competition located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), a Saudi Arabian nonprofit, funds its events. While the EWC includes intense tournaments for partnered titles, it also has a festival portion with fan interaction opportunities and smaller tournaments for rising games.
In the EWC, partnered Club Teams send representatives to compete in individual esports titles. They also accumulate points from wins and receive a ranking at the event's end, marking the year's strongest overall esports organization.
The Esports World Cup also has a 70 million USD prize pool, the largest yet in esports history. The organization also held the record in 2024 with a 60 million USD sum. The EWC distributes its prizes to winning teams, individual MVP players and partnered Club organizations.
Chess at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Chess is one of the world's oldest strategy games. In its lengthy history, it has transitioned from tabletop sets to a comprehensive online format. Websites like Chess.com have standardized the sport, also making it widely accessible to any player with an internet connection. In recent years, chess has come to qualify as an esport and will officially become part of the 2025 Esports World Cup's game roster.
Chess legends Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen have already signed to EWC rosters. An Esports World Cup press release elaborates on Chess' importance in the modern esports era, as well as its rising influence:
"Over the board chess is one of the world's most enduring sports and chess was one of the first games to be ported to the computer. And with the release of Netflix’s Queen’s Gambit alongside the rise of chess influencers like Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, the Botez Sisters, and GothamChess, the world of online chess has discovered fresh audiences around the globe. [...] Chess is looking to dominate the esports scene with high IQ strategies, intense rivalries, and engaging storylines. Maybe we’ll see some heated battles play out at EWC, as competitors look to conquer an entirely new landscape. "
In addition, Magnus Carlsen states about the tournament:
“I’m thrilled to see chess join some of the biggest games in the world at the Esports World Cup [...] This partnership is an incredible opportunity to grow the game by introducing chess to new audiences and inspiring the next generation of players. Being part of the esports family is an amazing opportunity for chess to broaden its reach to a massive group of esports fans.”
How Big is the Chess Prize Pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Chess will have a 1,500,000 USD prize pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup, one of the largest of its entire event lineup. The EWC will distribute this prize among the tournament's winning players.
Which Chess Players Will Appear at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Alongside Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen (confirmed qualifications), the following players are signed to Esports World Cup partnered Club Teams:
- Fabiano Caruana
- Ding Liren
- Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
- Arjun Erigaisi
- Volodar Murzin
- Ian Nepomniachtchi (Confirmed qualification)
It's important to note that these players still must pass qualifier events to enter the Esports World Cup Chess tournament. They are not all confirmed participants yet.
Chess at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
Most EWC Chess qualifiers will occur through Chess.com's Champions Chess Tour 2025. This event, which has multiple segments, will qualify 12 players. The Last Chance Qualifiers, held in Riyadh, will grant 4 more players entry.
Main Event
The 2025 Esports World Cup's Chess tournament will occur with 16 total players in a 10+0 Rapid format. This limits players to ten minutes for each move, forcing them to think on the fly and adapt throughout the game. The main event's winner will become the 2025 EWC Chess Champion.
Chess at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
The Esports World Cup's Chess portion will last from Thursday, July 31 to Saturday, August 2 2025. Here's a full schedule including qualifiers beforehand:
- May 23-25: Road to EWC Chess at DreamHack Dallas occurs.
- July 24-26: EWC Last Chance Qualifier occurs.
- July 31: The EWC's 2025 Chess tournament begins.
- August 2: The EWC's 2025 Chess tournament ends.
How to Watch Chess at the 2025 Esports World Cup
The Chess community can watch Esports World Cup matches live on the tournament's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc. In addition, the EWC has a YouTube channel @ewc. The YouTube channel broadcasts EWC games and publicizes VODs for fans to watch.