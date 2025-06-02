2025 Esports World Cup Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MSC Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB) is one of the largest mobile games worldwide, reflecting a greater mobile esports trend. It will soon return to the 2025 Esports World Cup to host its Mid-Season Cup (MSC). Let's explore the 2025 MSC's key information, including its schedule, format, prize pool and more.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports competition, convention and festival. It includes over 25 tournaments in 24 partnered esports titles. The event, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is funded by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF). Esports organizations register as Club Teams and accumulate points from events. The Club Team with the highest standing becomes the year's Esports World Cup Champion.
The EWC is an S-tier tournament in its partnered title's competitive circuit and also includes the largest prize pool in esports history. Its 70 million USD cumulative sum in 2025 breaks the event's previous record of 60 million USD. The prize money is divided between individual tournament winners, MVP players and partnered Club Teams.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MSC at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang was a partnered title in the Esports World Cup's 2024 debut. The Malaysian organization 'Selangor Red Giants' emerged victorious, losing only one match during the entire process. The team's jungler, Muhammad Haqqullah "Sekys" Ahmad Shahrul Zaman, was a strong force in their win. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's Mid-Season Cup, part of its most prestigious circuit, will return in the 2025 Esports World Cup.
The Esports World Cup's website elaborates on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's influence on the esports landscape:
"Fans love watching each role outsmart and outmaneuver the enemy in their lane, showing what makes them the best-of-the-best.
[...] The MLBB esports community has grown over the years and the fanbase is loyal, passionate, and ready to watch the top teams compete on the EWC stage. Join the movement as it spreads across the world, one victory at a time."
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MSC at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
On the road to EWC ML:BB, hopeful teams must first complete in several qualifiers so they can secure a spot. These mostly arise from the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) and other regional MLBB Championships. In addition, the 'BloodThirsty Kings' have qualified through the NA Challenger Tournament Spring, and a Wildcard tournament will decide the event's final slot.
- MPL Indonesia S15: 2 teams
- MPL Philippines S15: 2 teams
- MPL Malaysia S15: 2 teams
- MPL MENA S7: 1 team
- MSC x EWC 2025 China Qualifier: 1 team
- MLBB Continental Championships S4: 1 team
- MLBB Türkiye Championship S5: 1 team
- MPL LATAM S3: 1 team
- MPL Cambodia S8: 1 team
- MLBB Super League Myanmar S1: 1 team
- MPL Singapore S9: 1 team
- MSC Wildcard: 1 team
Group Stage
The event's 16 qualifying teams will enter into a Group Stage. Here, they will divide into 2 groups with 8 teams each. This streamlines the competition process and allows faster progression. This stage operates with a double-elimination bracket, meaning teams have multiple chances to earn a top spot.
Finals
The top 8 Group Stage teams will enter the EWC ML:BB Finals. This phase contains several subsections: the quarterfinals, semifinals and Grand Finals. It is a single-elimination tourney, and the Grand Finals winner will emerge the Mid-Season Cup victor.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MSC at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
The 2025 Esports World Cup will occur between July 8 and August 24 2025. Within that time frame, the Esports World Cup Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup will last from Wednesday, July 23 to Saturday, August 2 2025. Here's a full schedule summary including upcoming qualifier events:
- May 24: MLBB Türkiye Championship S5 ends.
- May 31: MPL MENA S7 ends.
- June 1: MPL Philippines S15 ends.
- June 1: MLBB Continental Championships S4 ends.
- June 7: MPL LATAM S3 ends.
- June 8: MLBB Super League Myanmar S1 ends.
- June 8: MPL Singapore S9 ends.
- June 15: MPL Indonesia S15 ends
- June 15: MPL Malaysia S15 ends.
- June 15: MSC x EWC 2025 China Qualifier ends.
- July 10-13: MSC Wildcard Qualifier occurs.
- July 23: EWC ML:BB MSC Group Stage begins.
- August 2: EWC ML:BB MSC Grand Finals occur.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MSC at the 2025 Esports World Cup: How to Watch
ML:BB esports fans can follow the Mid-Season Cup through the Esports World Cup's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc. This channel includes a live chat feature so watchers can converse, and it hosts EWC broadcasts. The Esports World Cup also has a YouTube channel with the username @ewc, which streams games. In addition, it releases post-match VODS and includes up-to-date announcements.