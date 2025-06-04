2025 Esports World Cup StarCraft II Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
Activision Blizzard's famous shooter game, Overwatch, is not the studio's only EWC title. StarCraft II will return to the Esports World Cup in 2025, with the game's top 18 players battling to become the strongest in the galaxy. Let's explore everything the community should know about the tournament, including its cumulative prize pool, format, schedule, and how fans can watch.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports convention and competition located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), a Saudi Arabian nonprofit, funds its events. While the EWC features intense tournaments for partnered titles, it also includes an Esports World Cup Festival (EWCF) component with fan interaction opportunities and smaller tournaments for emerging games.
In the EWC, partnered Club Teams send representatives to compete in individual esports titles. They also accumulate points from wins and receive a ranking at the event's end, marking the year's strongest overall esports organization.
The 2025 Esports World Cup will include the largest prize pool in esports history, cumulating to over 70 million USD. This surpasses its own previous record of 60 million USD in 2024.
StarCraft II at the 2025 Esports World Cup
StarCraft II first appeared at the Esports World Cup in 2024, serving as one of its original partner titles. The tournament, which included veteran players like Joona "Serral" Sotala, took viewers through an underdog storyline. French player Clément "Clem" Desplanches breezed through the event undefeated with his Terran forces, sweeping Sotala 5-0 in the Grand Finals.
StarCraft II's Esports World Cup contract continues in 2025, and the game will return to its lineup. This year's event will continue StarCraft II's 15-year competitive history since its 2010 launch. The EWC states regarding StarCraft II:
"As one of the most popular RTS titles in history and one of the OG esports to go mainstream, Starcraft II has a legacy that the EWC is honored to be a part of. Long-time fans will be in the crowd, passionate about their favorite pro players, who they've followed for years."
How Big is the StarCraft II Prize Pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
According to Esports World Cup press releases, the 2025 StarCraft II prize pool amounts to 700,000 USD. This sum is cumulative, and the EWC will split it among the event's top-performing players.
StarCraft II at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
StarCraft II's qualifiers will include regional competitions, a DreamHack Dallas event and several other tournaments. Each will allow a set number of players to enter the 2025 Esports World Cup:
- Korea Online Qualifiers: 1 player
- Europe Online Qualifiers: 1 player
- Americas Online Qualifiers: 1 players
- Asia Online Qualifiers: 1 player
- DreamHack Dallas: 4 players
- 2025 GSL Season 1: 1 player
- 2025 GSL Season 2: 1 player
- Bellum Gens Elite Stara Zagora: 1 player
- Global EWC Online Qualifier: 4 players
In addition, 2024's reigning Champion Clément "Clem" Desplanches will return with a guaranteed slot. This means 18 players in total will participate in the 2025 EWC StarCraft festivities.
Play-Ins
The Play-Ins will contain 4 players overall, with one specific GSL group. The 2 strongest Play-In participants will progress to the Group Stage.
Group Stage
EWC StarCraft II's Group Stage separates competitors into two groups of eight. This streamlines the phase and allows for faster progression. The Group Stage operates with a double-elimination bracket, and its top 8 players advance.
Finals
The Finals are the last and most intense phase of EWC StarCraft II. This segment will take viewers through quarterfinal, semi-final and Grand Final matchups. It is a high-stakes single-elimination mode, and the last player standing will become the 2025 EWC StarCraft II Champion.
StarCraft II at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
StarCraft II's 2025 Esports World Cup appearance will span from Tuesday, July 22 to Friday, July 25 2025. The title's online qualifiers and regional events will occur before its main tournament. Here's a full schedule:
- May 23-25: DreamHack Dallas occurs.
- May 28-30: Online Qualifiers in the Americas and Asia occur.
- May 28-June 1: Online Qualifiers in Korea and Europe occur.
- June 4-7: Bellum Gens Elite Stara Zagora occurs.
- June 14-15: The EWC Online Qualifier: Global occurs.
- July 22: The Play-In stage occurs.
- July 22-24: The Group Stage occurs.
- July 24: The Finals begins.
- July 25: The Grand Final occurs. The EWC crowns its 2025 StarCraft II Champion.
How to Watch StarCraft II at the 2025 Esports World Cup
StarCraft II esports enthusiasts can follow its EWC run through the convention's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc. Here, they can engage in live chat conversations with fellow fans and watch event broadcasts. In addition, the Esports World Cup has a YouTube channel, @ewc, which releases post-match VODS and includes up-to-date announcements.