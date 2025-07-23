2025 Esports World Cup Week 3 Schedule: StarCraft, Call of Duty and more
At the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC), competitors in more than 24 games and 25 tournaments are facing off on the virtual battlefield. The event, which stretches over the course of two months, will occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From July 8 to August 24, viewers can watch live broadcasts and participate in an accompanying city-wide festival. Over 70 million USD is at stake, so the competition can get intense.
Week 2 has just concluded, and Week 3 of the 2025 EWC will host five fresh events. Let's explore a recap of which games the week will showcase, what tournaments will occur, the schedule and how esports enthusiasts can watch.
What Games are in Week 3 of the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Week 3 of the 2025 Esports World Cup will include five main titles alongside one background event. Blizzard's sci-fi strategy title StarCraft II and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are among the most popular headliners. This is the first year the EWC is hosting a BO6 tournament, since the game is a fresh release from October 2024. Call of Duty: Warzone will also appear in the EWC's lineup later.
All Week 3 2025 Esports World Cup Games:
- StarCraft II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- PUBG Mobile
- Honor of Kings
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Notably, 2025 is also the first year Honor of Kings will host its Honor of Kings World Cup (KWC) tournament. This serves as a mid-season international event for its larger S-tier circuit, culminating in the Honor of Kings Championship and the Kings Pro League Grand Finals. In addition, the Esports World Cup Chess tournament's Last Chance Qualifiers will occur, setting participants up for later playoffs and solidifying its competitor list.
The 2025 Esports World Cup: Week 3 Schedule
Now that we've explored which games viewers can expect, here's a quick schedule of all upcoming Week 3 Esports World Cup events:
- July 9 - August 1: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- July 22 - July 25: StarCraft II
- July 23 - July 26: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- July 23: Esports World Cup Chess Last Chance Qualifiers occur.
- July 25 - August 3: Honor of Kings KWC
- July 25 - August 3: PUBG Mobile
What Are the Club Championship Team Standings?
Alongside individual tournaments, the Esports World Cup provides overall performance incentives for its partnered club teams in a Club Championship program. Whenever an org's roster wins a competition, it receives a designated amount of Club Championship Points based on its performance. These points accumulate throughout the entire EWC run, and at the end of the event, the team with the highest CC Point amount is crowned that year's esports victor. In 2024, Team Falcons took the crown, so several newcomers are looking to shake up the standings.
It's important to remember that Esports World Cup Club Championship team standings change after every tournament, so they will frequently shift over Week 3. However, as of July 21 2025, the rankings begin as follows:
- 1st Place: Team Vitality
- 2nd Place: Gen.G Esports
- 3rd Place: Team Falcons
- 4th Place: AG.AL
The 1st place winning Club Team will take home a 7 million USD prize, 1/10th of the 2025 EWC's total prize pool. 2nd place gains 4 million USD and 3rd earns 3 million USD. Lower placements recieve a proportionately decreasing share of the prize pool.
How to Watch the 2025 Esports World Cup Week 3
The 2025 Esports World Cup has several social media channels where it streams its events live. Most of these broadcasts include live chat functions, so fans and viewers can interact with each other. They also host VODs of previous games, which are helpful for aspiring athletes to review and learn from.
The Esports World Cup's streaming socials are:
- Main Twitch: twitch.tv/ewc
- English Twitch: twitch.tv/EWC_SNBArena_EN
- English Twitch 2: twitch.tv/EWC_SNBArena_EN2
- YouTube: @ewc
- FaceIt.com: here
- X.com: @EWC_EN
The Esports World Cup is also active on Instagram and Facbook under the @ewc account handle.
What's Next at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
After Week 3, the Esports World Cup will progress to 3 additional titles: Overwatch 2, PUBG Mobile and Chess. Notably, Overwatch's upcoming tournament is part of its international Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) circuit. The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup will also conclude.
As of July 21 2025, 8 Esports World Cup tournaments are complete. These are:
- VALORANT
- Apex Legends
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Rennsport
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Free Fire
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational
