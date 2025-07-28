2025 Esports World Cup Week 4: Overwatch, Chess, Full Schedule
The 2025 Esports World Cup is approaching its halfway point, and Club Championship teams are fighting for a 7 million USD grand prize, cut from a record-breaking 70 million USD prize pool. Life-changing money is on the line, and new tournaments are cycling into the competition to shake things up. This week's event will include an S-Tier international Overwatch Grand Final, two mobile games and the first-ever Chess appearance at the EWC.
Before the chaos kicks off, let's recap everything fans should know about Week 4 of the world's largest esports convention. Here's a quick walkthrough of every game, what to expect, current Club Championship standings and more.
What Games are in Week 4 of the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Week 4 of the Esports World Cup focuses on non-traditional titles. Two mobile games will host S-tier international tournaments. In addition, Chess will delve further into the esports world with 1.5 million USD on the line. Household names like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura will appear at the event, representing larger organizations like Team Liquid and Team Falcons.
Finally, classic hero shooter Overwatch is gearing up to host its most important tournament of the year: the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) Finals. This will cap off the title's competitive season and recognize its strongest players.
- PUBG Mobile
- Chess
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup (MLBB MSC)
- Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS)
2025 Esports World Cup: Week 4 Schedule
The overall 2025 Esports World Cup will span from July 8 to Sunday, August 24.
Now that we've covered which games fans can expect, here's a quick recap of the 2025 Esports World Cup's Week 4 schedule:
- Friday, July 25 to Sunday, August 3: PUBG Mobile tournament occurs.
- Tuesday, July 29 to Friday, August 1: Chess main tournament occurs.
- Wednesday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2: MLBB Mid-Season Cup occurs.
- Thursday, July 31 to Monday, August 3: The Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) occurs.
What Are the Club Championship Standings?
Individual tournaments at the EWC draw significant attention, but esports enthusiasm often spans beyond each fan's chosen game. The Club Championship program puts each existing esports org to the test, granting them Club Championship Points for each competition won. At the end of the EWC, the team with the most CC Points becomes the year's Esports World Cup Champion, solidifying its place as the strongest in all esports.
As of July 26 2025, Club Championship standings are as follows:
- First Place: Team Vitality (2,400 points)
- Second Place: AG.AL (1,950 points)
- Third Place: Gen.G Esports (1,800 points)
- Fourth Place: Team Falcons (1,750 points)
- Fifth Place: Virtus.pro (1,500 points)
It's important to note that Club Championship standings change after every tournament, so they may fluctuate and look very different as the week continues.
Quick Recap: 2025 Esports World Cup Week 3
Week 3 of the Esports World Cup featured several unique headliners: StarCraft II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This year marked the first-ever EWC Black Ops 6 tournament since the title's 2024 release. In contrast, StarCraft II continued its decade-long esports legacy with a fresh, high-stakes 700,000 USD prize pool.
PUBG Mobile started its preliminary competition, which is now kicking into high gear. Chess' Last Chance Qualifiers were also shaping up before this week's highly-anticipated main event.
What's Next in the 2025 Esports World Cup?
After Week 4 concludes, the 2025 Esports World Cup will pass its halfway mark. During this time, rivalries will intensify, and team standings will become more solid.
Later tournaments throughout August will zone in on FPS titles, with a particular focus on Call of Duty: Warzone, Rainbow Six Seige X, Counter-Strike 2 and Crossfire. Viewers can also expect plenty of fighting game action from Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6.
How to Watch the 2025 Esports World Cup
Fans can watch the Esports World Cup through its dedicated website, esportsworldcup.com/en. The page broadcasts every ongoing tournament at the festival. The EWC also has several social media and livestreaming channels:
- YouTube: @ewc
- Twitch: twitch.tv/ewc
- Instagram, X.com, TikTok and Facebook: @ewc