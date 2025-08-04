2025 Esports World Cup Week 5: Rainbow 6 Siege X, Call of Duty, Full Schedule
The Esports World Cup has reached its final month, and fresh storylines are emerging in the fight for the Club Championship crown. After major Week 4 victories in Chess and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for Team Liquid, Team Vitality has been knocked off the top spot, and Team Falcons is also vying for the prize money. Week 5 will introduce several major FPS competitions, including Rainbow 6 Siege X's inaugural tournament and an international Call of Duty: Warzone clash. Let's recap everything fans need to know about the upcoming week, including which games will host events, a full schedule, what's next in the EWC and how viewers can tune in to watch.
What Games are in Week 5 of the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Three main games will take place throughout the fifth week of the 2025 Esports World Cup. Two of these are FPS titles. Ubisoft's Rainbow 6 Siege X, released in June, is debuting at the EWC and hosting one of its first-ever international tournaments. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone begins a day later and places the world's best players on the Battle Royale battlefield. In the latter half of the week, FC Pro will host its World Championship and determine the greatest team of 2025.
So, to summarize:
- Rainbow 6 Siege X
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- FC Pro
2025 Esports World Cup: Week 5 Schedule
Now that we've covered which games will make an appearance this week, here's an in-depth schedule of all ongoing EWC events:
- Monday, August 4 - Friday, August 8: Rainbow 6 Siege X
- Tuesday, August 5 - Friday, August 8: Call of Duty: Warzone
- Wednesday, August 6 - Friday August 8: FC Pro World Championship
In addition to its main tournaments, the Esports World Cup is a comprehensive esports convention and festival. Visitors will notice plenty of events taking place throughout the city in Riyadh, including fan engagement opportunities, smaller competitions and tech-themed activities.
What Are the Club Championship Standings?
Alongside smaller individual tournaments, the Esports World Cup continually tracks a Club Championship competition. During the event, organizations sign on as Partnered Club Teams and accumulate points for every game they win or place in. At the end of the EWC's two-month run, the team with the top Club Championship standing is crowned that year's most powerful esports organization. It receives a significant monetary prize of 7 million USD.
Since CC Point standings change after every tournament concludes, they will continue to fluctuate throughout the week. As of August 3 2025, Club Championship standings are:
- First Place: Team Liquid (3,200 points)
- Second Place: Team Falcons (2,800 points)
- Third Place: Team Vitality (2,400 points)
- Fourth Place: Gen.G Esports (2,100 points)
- Fifth Place: AG.AL (1,950 points)
This is a major shake-up from last week, when the French org Team Vitality reigned supreme. Team Liquid has now shot to the top spot, while Team Falcons remains close behind in second place. Gen.G Esports and AG.AL are both performing quite well, but still sit at a distinct point gap.
Quick Recap: 2025 Esports World Cup Week 4
Last week, the Esports World Cup hosted four high-level events:
- PUBG Mobile
- Overwatch
- Chess
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Chess was especially notable, as this was its debut year at the EWC. As digital tournaments slowly become the norm, Chess has hovered in an odd grey area between traditional sports, intellectual exercises, and technologically advanced esports. This event, where Team Liquid's Magnus Carlsen took the crown, pushed it further into the established 'esport' classification.
Overwatch supplemented its main competitive circuit, the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS), with a Mid-Season tournament ending on August 3. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang also hosted its Mid-Season Cup, concluding with another Team Liquid win.
What's Next in the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Week 5 of the Esports World Cup is solidly past the event's halfway mark, and only two more weeks of competition remain. In Week 6, four titles are immediately upcoming:
- Rocket League
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Tekken 8
- Teamfight Tactics
The 2025 EWC will conclude on Sunday, August 24 2025 following its Week 7 lineup. Fans can expect a finale including two of the tournament's most highly anticipated titles: Counter-Strike 2 and Tekken 8. Later, the year's winning Club Team will emerge and receive its high-stakes 7 million USD prize.
How to Watch the 2025 Esports World Cup
Fans can watch the Esports World Cup through its dedicated website, esportsworldcup.com/en. The page broadcasts every ongoing tournament at the festival. The EWC also has several social media and livestreaming channels:
- YouTube: @ewc
- Twitch: twitch.tv/ewc
- Instagram, X.com, TikTok and Facebook: @ewc