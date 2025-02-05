2025 Fighting Game Tournament Calendar — Every Major Event
Another year means another foray into the Fighting Game Community. The year ahead is set to be one filled with both new games and re-releases of old classics as well. On top of that, all of the major tournaments return, with Capcom Cup doubling down from its massive $1 million prize pool in 2024 and repeating with another million this year.
(This post will be updated as dates are announced)
Winter 2025 (Q1)
The big draw at the start of the year is clearly Capcom Cup. It's by far the biggest prize pool in the FGC and serves as the culmination of the 2024 season. Not only will the singles finals take place, but the championship for Street Fighter League is also held the same weekend. So if you're a Street Fighter fan, then the chill of winter will heat up for you with some high level play.
Also, going down this winter is the ARC World Tour finals which cover the gamut of Arc System Works games. Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, and Melty Blood will all have their season ending events at these finals which are taking place in Los Angeles in March.
Important Dates
- Street Fighter League Japan Finals - February 11th
- Genesis X2 - February 22nd
- European Tekken Cup Finals - February 22nd
- Street Fighter League US Finals - February 22nd
- Capcom Cup 11 - March 5th
- ARC World Tour -March 21st
- Texas Showdown - March 28th
Spring 2025 (Q2)
The Spring is where the big major events really start kicking up and the curtain raiser for a new cycle of tournaments begins. The biggest of said tournaments is Combo Breaker which begins starts in late May. This year, Evo Japan and Combo Breaker will be the first majors after the release of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves which drops on April 24th. So if you're looking to see what the new game looks like at the highest level, these events will be your best bet.
Also going down in the spring is the annual Gamescom LATAM tournament, which usually has fantastic representation from the Mortal Kombat community. This year's event takes place in Sao Paulo, so if you're looking to see some South American talent this would be a good place to check it out. And lastly, there is the annual Red Bull Kumite for Street Fighter 6. This invitational bracket is often chock full of interesting rules, great moments and incredible representation of local talent. This year, it's in Paris, which means there will be a massive showing from not just French but also European players as a whole.
Important Dates
- Red Bull Kumite - April 6th
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (Game Release) - April 24
- Gamescom LATAM - April 30th
- Evo Japan - May 9th
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Game Release) - May 16th
- Combo Breaker - May 23rd
Summer 2025 (Q3)
There's one big dog in the summertime, and that's Evo. The biggest fighting game tournament in the world has morphed over the years into more than just a competition; it's become a yearly pilgrimage to Las Vegas in celebration of the FGC. In addition to the tournaments, there are now developer panels, game reveals and previews, vendors, merch and now the Evo Awards, which celebrates last year's events. All in all, Evo is now so much more than a selection of brackets. It's the pinnacle of fighting games in all their glory.
But if you can't make it out to Vegas, there's also CEO in Orlando, this summer. Community Effort Orlando, as it was originally named, is the southern US' premier fighting game event. Its combination of both FGC and Pro Wrestling culture has given the community some of its most hilarious and memorable moments. CEO is always entertaining, and if you're looking to find some of the FGC's biggest personalities and showmen, then CEO is a must-watch.
Important Dates
Fall 2025 (Q4)
The end of the year is usually defined by the Tekken World Tour finals. While at the time of writing no date has been set for TWT 2025's culminating event, it will typically wrap up the calendar year. This will mark the 2nd year for Tekken 8 as the game for the TWT and the first with a full season of DLC complete.
Also, a new big dog has entered the fray as well, with the first ever Evo in Europe making its debut in Nice this fall. Evo France follows on the heels of Evo Japan, making it the premier tournament for the FGC in EU. Evo's objective of a major tournament on every continent is a step in the right direction for the FGC as many players simply cannot afford international travel once a year. This allows Europe to finally get a better taste of the top level on their home soil.
Also, a number of smaller but entertaining events come around as the FGC gears up for the publisher-sponsored events in Q1 2026. Tournaments like CEOTaku, which focuses on anime fighting games, East Coast Throwdown in Hartford and Thaiger Uppercut in Thailand are events that typically come at the tail end of the year.
Important Dates
East Coast Throwdown - TBA
Thaiger Uppercut - TBA
EVO France - TBA
Tekken World Tour Finals - TBA