2025 PUBG Mobile World Cup Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
PUBG is one of the largest and most well-known Battle Royale titles, and its PUBG Mobile version attracts similar enthusiasm from fans. This year, the PUBG Mobile World Cup will occur at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Let's explore every key detail for fans, including the event's prize pool, format, schedule and more.
What is the Esports World Cup?
Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Esports World Cup (EWC) is a multi-title international esports competition and convention. The event also features a festival portion with fan interaction opportunities, live entertainment, and smaller tournaments for emerging esports.
In the EWC, organizations sign up as Partnered Club Teams. These Club Teams send a roster to participate in each of the competition's 25 tournaments and accumulate points for every win and placement. At the EWC's end, the Club Team with the highest point standing is crowned the year's EWC victor and recognized as the strongest overall esports organization.
The EWC also has a 70 million USD cumulative prize pool, the largest of any esports tournament in history. This prize money surpasses its 2024 record of 60 million USD and is split between Club Teams, MVP players and individual titles' winning rosters.
PUBG Mobile at the 2025 Esports World Cup
PUBG Mobile was one of the 2024 Esports World Cup's debut titles. The game partnered with the EWC to host its most prestigious official-circuit championship, the PUBG Mobile World Cup. Brazilian team Alpha7 Esports made PUBG history as the EWC event's first victors, winning a record-breaking 5 out of 18 rounds and sustaining a 29-point margin ahead of opponents. The group ultimately took home over 467,000 USD in prize money.
As one of the most popular games on the EWC's lineup, PUBG Mobile will return in 2025 and remains a confirmed title until at least 2026. The Esports World Cup states that the 2025 PUBG Mobile World Cup will include " two weeks of epic mobile battle royale action" and elaborates on PUBG Mobile's esports impact:
"PUBG MOBILE has become a top mobile esport in the scene, even surpassing the traditional PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS in viewership. While mobile makes games more inclusive, that doesn't mean everyone is the best — those top players will be on stage at EWC fighting for the chicken dinner at all costs."
How Big is the PUBG Mobile Prize Pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup states that the 2025 PUBG Mobile event's prize pool is 3 million USD in total. This is one of the EWC's largest prizes for an individual esport, and the tournament will split it between the top placements.
PUBG Mobile at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
The road to the PUBG Mobile World Cup begins with a qualification stage. Teams can enter the EWC through several competitions:
- PMSL SEA S2 (3 teams)
- PMSL SEA Wildcard S2 (1 team)
- PMSL CSA S1 (3 teams)
- PMSL EU S1 (3 teams)
- PMSL MENA S1 (3 teams)
- PMSL AM S1 (3 teams)
- Krafton - South Korea (1 team)
- Krafton - Japan (1 team)
- Host Country - PMNC KSA (1 team)
- PEL - China (1 team)
Group Stage
The Group Stage begins with 24 teams, separated into 3 groups of 8 teams each. Out of these, only the top 1/3rd (8 teams) will advance directly to the Finals. The remaining 16 teams are relagated to the Survival Stage.
Survival Stage
The Survival Stage is each team's last chance to prove themselves and advance before a final elimination. 16 teams enter, all from the lower placements of the Group Stage. The competition will cut them in half, and only the top 8 will progress to the Grand Finals.
Grand Finals
The Grand Finals will combine the 8 top teams from the Group Stage with their 8 Survival Stage counterparts. The teams will battle it out until
PUBG Mobile at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
Overall, the Esports World Cup will occur between Tuesday, July 8 and Thursday, August 21 2025. Within this span, the PUBG Mobile World Cup will begin on Friday, July 25 and end on Sunday, August 3 2025. To summarize:
- Esports World Cup: July 8-August 21
- PUBG Mobile World Cup: July 25-August 3
Here's a detailed schedule including each PUBG Mobile World Cup phase and upcoming regional qualifiers:
- April 30-June 29: Krafton - South Korea occurs.
- April 30-June 29: Krafton - Japan occurs.
- June 3-14: PMSL AM S1 occurs.
- June 3-21: PMSL SEA S2 occurs.
- June 3-21: PMSL SEA Wildcard S2 occurs.
- June 10-21: PMSL EU S1 occurs.
- June 17-28: PMSL MENA S1 occurs.
- July 25-27: PUBG Mobile World Cup Group Stage occurs.
- July 29-30: PUBG Mobile World Cup Survival Stage occurs.
- August 1-3: PUBG Mobile World Cup Grand Finals Stage occurs.
How to Watch PUBG Mobile at the 2025 Esports World Cup
PUBG Mobile players can watch the PUBG Mobile World Cup live on the Esports World Cup's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc. In addition, the EWC has a YouTube channel, @ewc. This account broadcasts EWC games. It is also a helpful resource for VOD reviews since it publicizes past matchups.