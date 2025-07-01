2K Looks to Rival EA Sports With New College Basketball Games
While Electronic Arts announced it is stepping back into college basketball with a new game coming at some point in the future, 2K didn’t let the news slide without making a statement of its own.
A few hours after EA officially confirmed a college basketball game is in the works once more, 2K responded to fans asking for a 2K-made CBB title as well, noting that “The campus has been quiet for too long.” No additional context was provided, but the pointed response didn’t leave a lot of questions as to what is likely happening.
In a statement to The Athletic, a 2K spokesperson all but confirmed that there will be actual competition in the college basketball gaming market in the coming years. “2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming. We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session.”
While EA Sports has had a very mixed relationship with basketball over the last decade, 2K has dominated the market with its NBA 2K franchise, which has slowly evolved to include more college basketball content in modes like MyCareer. So a return to the college court with its own stand-alone title would be a nice complement to 2K’s already successful, near-monopoly on the basketball gaming market.
The last time 2K released a dedicated college basketball title was with College Hoops 2K8 in November 2007, which featured Greg Oden from Ohio State on the cover and official NCAA branding. The College Hoops franchise was discontinued following this release, followed shortly by EA ending its own NCAA Basketball line after NCAA Basketball 10, which released in November 2009.
Neither 2K or EA have put a timeline or any real details out there for what their revived college basketball experiences will look like. However, multiple sources are putting a likely release window of 2028 on EA Sports’ CBB game, and that, much like EA Sports College Football, the NCAA name won’t be featured in the title.
Journalist Matt Brown also notes that the proposal he obtained about EA returning to college basketball also calls for women’s basketball to be included, so there is a chance 2K’s take might also feature that.
We will likely start hearing more about 2K’s college basketball ventures coming back in the next few years, depending on a potential release window in the coming two to three years.