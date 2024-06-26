2XKO Alpha Lab Playtest Announced — How to Sign Up
The 2XKO Alpha Lab is coming in August. Here's what's in store for fighting game fans who get in.
2XKO is Riot's much-anticipated fighter that puts League of Legends characters into two vs. two battles that rely on an immense amount of coordination and teamwork. The FGC has been excited to see how a game focused on duos will look and we will get our first experience in August. Here's what we know so far.
When Is the 2XKO Alpha Lab?
The Alpha Lab, which is what Riot is calling the game's playtest, will run from August 8 to 19, 2024.
It will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The regions that have access to the Alpha Lab are the US, Canada, UK, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.
How to Join the 2XKO Alpha Lab Playtest
You can sign up here. Enter your Riot account and then check for a survey in the future. Registration is now open and it will close when the Alpha Lab begins. Filling out the survey is required for the Alpha Lab.
Not every player will be selected to participate. The first round of invites will go out on August 8 so you'll need to be on the lookout.
If you don't make it into the playtest, there will be more in the future ahead of 2XKO's release in 2025. These tests, including the upcoming Alpha Lab, are meant to gather feedback from participants to ensure that the game's release is as smooth as possiblb.e
