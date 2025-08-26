2XKO's Grappler Character Has Been Leaked...By Riot Games
The 2XKO Closed Beta, theoretically the moment the game comes online forever and always, is just a few weeks away. The internet has been debating effectively since the beta announcement whether or not the highly-anticipated fighting game would receive another of its 10 launch characters for the start of the beta. While we don't have a concrete answer yet, we likely now know what that 9th character will be thanks to some character art that appeared early on the 2xko Riot Games support page.
Riot Support Leaks Blitzcrank in 2XKO
On the dedicated Riot Games support page for 2XKO, the banner at the top of the page showcases a very familiar friendly robot. While his design has been updated to the 2XKO art style, the robot is clearly Blitzcrank, one of the original champions from the launch of League of Legends.
The page was discovered just a few hours ago, but has not been removed so it is unclear just how serious this leak is in Riot's eyes. Some players had already theorized that a new character would be unveiled at the start of the beta (the 9th character unveiled on 9/9).
Soon after the discovery, 2XKO editor-in-chief Ben Forbes reposed a tweet from Street Fighter about a leak from 2022.
If Blitzcrank is indeed the 9th character, it is a huge addition to the 2XKO lineup for a variety of critical reasons. One of the biggest criticisms lobbed at 2XKO at the moment is that every member of the current cast is just..some human. While there are several different body types, ethnicities, and playstyles represented, the League of Legends IP offers a huge variety of monsters, robots, demons, and tiny freaks to choose from.
With only 10 characters in the launch roster and 8 slots taken up by fairly normal-looking humanoids (and the obligatory hot fox girl), players were worried that there wouldn't be any big swings taken in the starting lineup.
How Would Blitzcrank Play in 2XKO?
In addition to adding a big ol' robot to the roster, Blitzcrank likely fills another gameplay niche that was not offered by the eight guys and girls we already know about. There is only one thing Blitzcrank is known for in League of Legends: his hook. Pressing Q to grab people with a long-range rocket grab is one of the most iconic things you can do in the industry-leading MOBA, and people have been doing it from the very start of the game's existence.
Even if Blitzcrank isn't a pure grappler, there's no universe where he doesn't have at least one command grab, ideally with some range on it to fit into that fantasy.
Esports Impact
2XKO needed some hype, and bringing in the beloved clunky robot is a great way to make that happen. It's unfortunate if Riot had some big reveal planned that their own site leaked the character early, but now both tournaments and livestreams played in the beta could receive some extra excitement as players try out a brand new character and get to see Riot's take on one of the classic, core archetypes in fighting games.