Best Characters in 2XKO - Alpha Lab 2 Tier List
The 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 recently came out this past weekend as the game’s seventh character, Jinx, joined in on the action.
While 2XKO has yet to be released to the mass public, avid fighting game players have been able to grab hold of Riot Games’ upcoming fighting game through the Alpha Lab Stage. Players were able to briefly gain access to the 2XKO Alpha Stage as players were able to choose from six different characters from the League of Legends Universe. Now, avid fans of the fighting game were able to experience Riot Games’ new project more in-depth as new game mechanics and changes were introduced to the seven character core.
Here are all seven characters in 2XKO ranked following the end of Alpha Stage 2, and what they will need to improve moving forward.
7. Ahri
During Alpha Stage 1, Ahri struggled to find her place in the 2XKO meta as a quick damage dealer, especially when compared to Ekko. Now, those struggles have grown as she runs into the same problem all non-tank characters are experiencing in 2XKO. Right now, the game pace is slower, which means that it is harder to make use of Ahri’s strengths as a character. Additionally, Ahri has some of the lowest HP in the game so if she gets hit by one combo, her health will nearly be depleted.
The one thing she will always have going for her is that she is incredible as an assisting character, but as an individual, she mightily struggles.
6. Jinx
This was the first time 2XKO players were able to grab hold of Jinx’s unique mechanics and gameplay as she was the most recent character to be released in Alpha Stage 2. While a lot of players are enjoying her fun string of combos, she is an incredibly niche character only reserved for players who specialize in high-damage dealing characters.
Jinx’s highs are extremely high, but her low hp makes her extremely susceptible to getting punished purely because of the game’s current bias towards tankier characters. Still, her debut in 2XKO has captured the attention of many players, and she is someone who will likely receive more love with more time to play around with her kit.
Related Article: How to Unlock Champions in 2XKO
5. Illaoi
Illaoi is the weakest of the tankier characters in 2XKO and faces a lot more struggles as a niche tank character. Her kitisn’t entirely intuitive compared to Darius and doesn’t really have anything that makes her overpowered. However, the 2XKO meta is incredibly favorable towards tankier characters during Alpha Stage 2 which highly benefits Illaoi. This slower pace in the 2XKO Alpha Stage 2 works wonders for allowing Illaoi to capitalize on her incredible snowball potential. While it was tough to find moments like this in Alpha Stage 1, it is much better in Stage 2.
Still, she will need a lot more help as she pales in comparison to the other tanks in 2XKO.
4. Ekko
Ekko was previously seen as the number one character in all of 2XKO because of his incredible versatility and ability to string together several combos on opponents. However, Alpha Lab 2 has seen Ekko receive a significant reduction in his ability to actually deal meaningful damage. Before, Ekko’s mobility was an amazing asset against big tanky characters such as Illaoi, Braum, and Darius.
However, players need to play perfectly as Ekko now, as one string from these characters will result in nearly half of their health gone. It’s a far cry from Ekko’s days dominating the first Alpha Stage. However, his kit has a natural base that still makes him a great choice for players who like quick damage dealers.
Related Article: 2XKO Leak Narrows Down Starting Roster Options...Sort Of
3. Yasuo
Yasuo is able to deal incredible amounts of damage and has a lot of combos and strings that will make players feel like they are elite at fighting games. However, the recent buffs to both Braum and Darius in Alpha 2 have significantly reduced his effectiveness in-game. He will have no trouble landing certain combos in a match, but dealing meaningful damage will be extremely tough for Yasuo.
Similar to Alpha Stage 1 Yasuo, this is a character that will require a lot of time to really execute perfectly. While it may be fun to slice and dice people mid-air like a true samurai, just know that this is a character that may seem terrible if your fighting game fundamentals are lacking.
However, a good Yasuo player will be able to escape a lot of the issues Ahri, Jinx, and Ekko are currently running into.
2. Braum
Braum has considerably leveled up in the second Alpha, as he has quickly become that tanky fighter able to withstand a lot of damage from popular characters like Yasuo and Ekko. What makes Braum really special in the 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 stage primarily stems from his synergy with many characters on the roster.
Braum is the ultimate side character on any team while also being a strong force on his own. While his poor mobility was a drawback in Alpha Stage 1, it is a weakness that isn’t as apparent right now, purely because the game leans towards defense and being tanky. It’s a great time to be a Braum main as he is enjoying several buffs to his kit in Alpha Stage 2.
1. Darius
Unlike Braum, Darius already had a lot of things going for him alongside his natural tankiness. He was a slow but hard-hitting character who surprisingly had access to many fast combos and had amazing reach with his neutral attacks. One of the things holding Darius back in Alpha Stage 1 were that his attacks moved incredibly slow.
However, It’s the era of brute force in 2XKO as Darius’ kit has been significantly buffed in the second Alpha Lab. Not only is Darius an easier character to pick up, but he can be an unstoppable force now as he is less susceptible to parries in Alpha 2. Darius is currently the winner of the 2XKO Alpha Stage 2 and is the ultimate benefactor of “slower gameplay”. It will be interesting to see if future changes to the game’s pace will weaken Darius. For now, he is the best character in the game.
Riot Games will be hosting a larger public playtest as the game jumps closer to launch. For now, fans of 2XKO and fighting games should be sure to check out our piece on the top nine fighting games to play right now.
As 2XKO sets its sights on a late-2025 release, fighting game players should utilize this time to grind games similar to 2XKO.