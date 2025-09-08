2XKO Closed Beta Patch Notes: Jinx and Ahri Buffs, Locked Characters, Champion Mastery
2XKO's Closed Beta announcement sent the internet abuzz after its successful expo appearances and teasers. Now, Riot Games has released the game's full Closed Beta Patch Notes, and the list includes some fresh faces and key Champion changes. Vi and Blitzcrank will both join the 2XKO roster, Super Meters and Break Meters are changing, and an Offline Mode will foster esports growth. Let's recap everything to know.
How Will 2XKO's Closed Beta Patch Affect the Meta?
Vi will join the game with a fast-paced, aggressive playstyle, and robot buddy Blitzcrank will also arrive with a unique one-button grab ability. Plus, several overall gameplay changes are coming: Champion KOs no longer grant a 50% bonus, Break Meters and Super Meters are shifting and Grey Health regeneration is slower. This will generally result in faster and more active matches.
In addition, an esports-focused Offline Mode is coming. With custom rounds, match timers and more, it allows tournament organizers to thrive and encourages competition.
What Time Does 2XKO Go Live?
2XKO's Closed Beta will release on Tuesday, September 9 2025. It will go live at 11 AM PT. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 11 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 1 PM
- Brazil: 2 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 7 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 8 PM
It's important to note that the 2XKO Closed Beta is invite-only. Players must register to apply or secure an access code. Invite emails will go out 1 hour before the servers go live.
Vi in 2XKO
Edgy martial artist Vi has long been a key Champion in League of Legends, and she stole hearts in 2024 with an appearance in Riot Games' hit show Arcane. Vi's sister, Jinx, is already a 2XKO playable character; now she's joining the fray with a fresh set of moves.
Vi is a Rushdown fighter. She has a unique moveset that focuses on quickly closing distance and pummeling opponents. Vi is not a default fighter, so players must purchase her with in-game Champion tokens or credits.
Blitzcrank in 2XKO
In League of Legends, the robot terror Blitzcrank is renowned for its ability to lock down enemies and deal consistent damage. It will also arrive at 2XKO after the Closed Beta releases, with an aggressive move set that can grab the opponent, preventing them from escaping. Blitzcrank's tagline is "2XKO's First Grappler", and it will also cost additional Champion Tokens or Credits to unlock.
2XKO Closed Beta Champion Buffs
Ahri
- Air Normal attacks are adjusted.
- Stalking Dart shoots forward and no longer tracks.
- Wild Flares tumbles opponents.
- Bounce! has a faster startup.
- Charm has been buffed.
Ekko
- Most Mid-Airs have been buffed.
- Flip It has faster start-up.
- Charged Chronostrike now "passes through opponents on block."
- Chronobreak "is now safe on block."
- Phase Dive "now passes through opponents in the corner."
- Timewinder does not hit knocked opponents.
Jinx
- Watch Your Head is faster and can be canceled.
- Fly, Clappy Fly and Flame Chompers! have faster recovery.
- Flame Chompers! cannot hit until it lands and goes live.
- Jinx has greater "corner pressure and mixup potential."
- Fishbones, Hop! can adjust its trajectory.
- Zaaaap! hits OTG.
2XKO Closed Beta Champion Adjustments
Braum
- Braum's health has been nerfed.
- Concussive Blow recovery is faster.
- Fight, Mighty One startup is slower.
Darius
- Darius' health has been nerfed.
- Cut Down is cancelable and harder to react to.
- Greivous Wheel now has a projectile.
Illaoi
- Illaoi's health has been nerfed.
- Several Mix moves and Riptide have been nerfed.
- Harsh Lesson startup is faster.
- From the Depths "can now be charged to have Nagakabouros strike from below at any distance, which tracks the opponent's position and summons a tentacle on contact."
Yasuo
- Sweeping Blade charge startup is faster. The move also has more corner pressure.
- Recover of Calm is faster.
- Windwall and Turbulent Wind now hit OTG.
- Forward movement range decreased.
- Recovery time increased.
Gameplay Changes
A slew of gameplay changes are arriving in the Closed Beta, most of them in response to early player feedback. The most important are:
- Increased damage overall and match pacing improvements
- Defensive option nerfs
- Greater comeback potential with Break Meter and Fury changes
- Changed Super Meter
- Gray Health regen is slower.
- Players can now block and report other users.
Specifically:
- The Super Meter now resets every round.
- Parries reduce the next hit's damage.
- The Break Meter now starts at 75%.
- Champion KO's no longer add 50% to the Break Meter.
What Is Offline Mode in 2XKO? Esports Tournaments Incoming
2XKO is adding a new Offline Mode, which is specifically designed with esports and competition in mind. Riot Games says, "These modes are especially important for competitive events, and we're excited to get them into tournament organizers' hands." Players can customize their matchups in Offline Mode with match timers, CPU difficulty levels and different numbers of rounds.
More Changes
Champion Mastery
Players can now progress through a Champion Mastery track for each Champion. Each set contains:
- An Avatar clothing set.
- 4 titles.
- 5 stickers (1 animated).
- 2 cards.
- 3 Champion taunts.
- 1 chroma.
Can You View Match Replays in 2XKO?
Yes, 2XKO will include built-in match replays. This has been a highly requested feature from Riot Games, with calls from community members to add it into other titles. According to the 2025 dev update, VALORANT may also include a replay system soon.
For Riot Games' full Patch Notes including minor bug fixes and more, check out their release here.