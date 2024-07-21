Jinx Confirmed During 2XKO Panel at EVO 2024
A Jinx gameplay trailer may be coming soon.
The 2XKO panel at EVO 2024 has been full of exciting announcements about Riot's highly anticipated fighting game and one of the most hype updates is that Jinx will be on the starting panel with a reveal on the way.
Jinx is one of the most recognizable champions from League of Legends, a criminal that wreaks havoc without a care and carries around explosive weapons. Known for her bright blue hair and bullet belts, she has been fitting right into 2XKO's colorful roster.
The 2XKO team was proud to announce that Jinx is the next champion to be officially shown off. The previous champion to get an ability breakdown was Braum, a tanky support with an icy shield that aims to protect his teammate for powerful combos. It will be exciting to see how Jinx's chaotic weapons are used in a 2v2 fighting game, but we know from testing out Project L last year that she's focused on long-range combat.
Expect to find out more specifics about Jinx soon.
What Champions are in 2XKO?
Eight champions have been announced for 2XKO's starting roster so far. More will likely be on the way before the game is released. Even better, all of these champions will be available to unlock for free. Here are the eight champions that have been confirmed so far:
- Ahri
- Braum
- Darius
- Jinx
- Katarina
- Ekko
- Illaoi
- Yasuo
Expect a Jinx gameplay breakdown soon.
Is Katarina in 2XKO?
When 2XKO's champions were discussed at the EVO 2024 panel, the FGC community noticed that Katarina was not on the starting roster.
This doesn't mean that Katarina will never be in 2XKO but she most likely won't be there when the game is released if nothing changes.