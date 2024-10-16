Jinx Update Coming to 2XKO Soon
With Arcane Season 2 on the horizon, the 2XKO team at Riot Games has taken the opportunity to tease an updated look for Jinx.
As part of an overview of Arcane content coming to all of its games, Riot revealed that 2XKO will release an update on November 11th showcasing Jinx's new design as part of the game's visual overhaul.
This likely means either a gameplay trailer or simply a blog post detailing Jinx's design, as we've seen with other characters like Illaoi.
Jinx was one of the first characters revealed back when the game was a 1v1, Street Fighter-esque game using the codename Project L. While some gameplay has been shown, she has not been playable in any build of the game thus far.
From the limited footage shown in this preview, Jinx could be the game's first true zoner. She is seen firing multiple rocket launcher blasts both from the air and on the ground. She also uses her minigun as a launcher during a combo. The zoner archetype would fit Jinx well as she would be the first AD Carry from League of Legends to join the 2XKO roster. All of her abilities from LoL focus on ranged attacks and using various guns and explosives.
The devs have previously confirmed that Jinx will be part of the game's launch roster, so we could see her become available in the next public playtest.
With this upcoming reveal, the only previously-teased character we won't have seen since the move to a tag fighter system is Katarina.
2XKO is a 2v2 tag fighter featuring champions from League of Legends planned to release some time in 2025. The current official roster includes:
- Darius
- Braum
- Illaoi
- Yasuo
- Ekko
- Ahri
- Jinx
- Katarina