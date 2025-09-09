The Final 2XKO Character Just Leaked and It's a Demon
2XKO Closed Beta is out, and players are already having a blast, directly jumping into the online multiplayer or hitting the lab to craft the perfect combo routes. The game's initial content is packed, featuring nine Champions in total, six of which are playable from the get-go, while the remaining three are unlockable through free in-game currencies.
Additionally, Riot hinted at a Battle Pass coming later on with the full release, but they may have spoiled something else for the fans — something related to the roster in particular. On September 9, SkinSpotlights on X detailed the tiers for the upcoming Battle Pass; however, the accompanying image in the tweet also gave us our first look at 2XKO's next Champion.
The official 2XKO account replied to the tweet in a sarcastically oblivious manner, breathing further confirmation into the leak and leaving even less room for interpretation. It seems that Teemo will, in fact, be the 10th Champion in the game and will make his debut once the Battle Pass goes live.
How Will Teemo Play in 2XKO?
Obviously we don't know anything about Teemo's gameplay yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on how other champions have been translated. Ekko has some interesting set up play and Jinx already showed some trap options within her zoning. Expect Teemo to be built around mushrooms as a trap character likely with a couple frustrating zoning tools.
If we're right, this will mean the first 10 characters in 2XKO have a true zoner, a trap character, and a big grappler - the trifecta of frustrating, rage-inducing characters in a fighting game. If you though Blitzcrank was making people rage quit in the closed beta, you haven't seen anything until the meme character with the most frustrating assists and an infurating super takes center stage.
The unofficial announcement was met with surprise, praise, and sighs altogether; some were glad that the fearless Yordle from League of Legends was the first to join the list, while others still carry the trauma from his mushrooms. Either way, the shock value is definitely all around, even after similar yet tinier rumors were floating before the tweet.
Teemo Is Coming To 2XKO In The Next Battle Pass
Unlike in Alpha Test 2, the developers have already confirmed that the 2XKO Closed Beta will not have a Battle Pass, meaning that Teemo will likely be available at the game's full launch. According to SkinSpotlights, the first Battle Pass will have three paid tiers aside from the regular Free version.
- Premium [Battle Pass Only]
- Premium Plus [Battle Pass + 10 Levels]
- Ultimate [Battle Pass + 25 Levels]
It's unconfirmed as to which tier Teemo will appear in, but considering Riot's commitment to ensuring all playable heroes are as accessible as can be, it seems very likely that he'll be in the Free tier.
Esports Impact
Teemo's inclusion in an already jam-packed roster can definitely strengthen 2XKO's competitive potential. We're already seeing emerging events from sources like Iron Grid, as well as small-scale tournaments from hosts like UFA and UGS Gaming available for sign-up on platforms like Start.gg.
These initial tournaments and online experience will certainly be subject to comparison with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, another highly anticipated fighting game, which had its Closed Beta weekend a few days ago. Despite limited access, it was able to host a tournament with more than a hundred people, and the community praised its movement and esports potential to no end.
As such, we can expect to see a deeper 2XKO analysis once the community gets enough time to study and practice with its Champions. It'll also uncover design gaps that Teemo could potentially fill with his eventual release.