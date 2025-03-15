2XKO News is Coming, But Not the News You Want...
- Riot Games has teased a massive update for 2XKO dropping at the end of the month
- The update will include a first look at major gameplay changes and more footage of Jinx
- Unfortunately, there won't be any news about new characters for the fighting game
Riot Games' new fighting title 2XKO brings characters from League of Legends' Runeterra world into a gritty combat arena to face off with martial arts. The title is still unreleased, but its playtests have garnered it a healthy fanbase and demonstrated promising engagement.
After a lengthy draught of 2XKO information, the game's "Editor-In-Chief" has revealed that Riot Games has completed a new video focusing on major in-game updates. The video may also reveal important information about 2XKO's next Alpha Lab playtest. Let's explore everything we know about this upcoming info drop, when it will arrive and what fans can expect in 2XKO's future.
2XKO Update: New Video Incoming
What Can Fans Expect in This 2XKO Update?
On March 14 2025, 2XKO's Ben Forbes took to X.com to post a significant report on 2XKO's development. The statement indicated that Riot Games had completed a major 2XKO update and that the studio had finished filming a comprehensive video walking through the game's incoming changes.
Forbes noted several particular areas of interest that would be covered, saying:
"Here's what you can expect: A deep dive on our gameplay changes since Alpha Lab 1 (including Jinx!), some context and info on Alpha Lab 2, and a showmatch ft. the dev team."
Information about a second Alpha Lab is highly anticipated by fans who took part in 2XKO's first playtest. In addition, Forbes clarified that the planned 2XKO content is "a detailed update that gets pretty in-depth," so the video would run "pretty long [...] probs an hour or so."
It sounds like the 2XKO dev team has a lot to share regarding how it has incorporated feedback from the initial playtests into the game's design. While it will be great to get another look at Jinx and some info on the next chance to play, There was nothing in Forbes's post about the things most gamers want to hear about more than anything.
It is unlikely that we will see any new characters in this update given that the focus is on gameplay changes from the previous playtests. And of course, if we're only just now getting info about the Alpha Lab 2 schedule, a release date announcement is still likely a ways off.
It is looking more and more likely that a full reveal of the game may not happen until Evo, where the project was first announced, with a release date potentially as far our as mid-2026. With so long in beetween updates and so few of the massive roster of League of Legends champions yet revealed, we will have to wait and see just how positive players will be about another tease and what could be the biggest fighting game release of whatever year 2XKO finally drops.
When Will the New 2XKO Dev Update Release?
In a follow-up reply to his original post, Forbes confirmed that the 2XKO update may arrive sooner than expected. The dev stated: "We're looking to get the update out during the last week of March."
With interest from hit show Arcane persisting and fresh attention on Riot Games esports from a League of Legends revamp earlier this year, new 2XKO information could kick-start the game's progress, revitalize its existing audience and take advantage of its pop culture presence.