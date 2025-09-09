Hunter’s March Too Hard? 5 Tips To Make Help You Speedrun Silksong
So after years of waiting, you finally get to play Hollow Knight: Silksong and soon find out that it’s hard, very hard. Among all the sections of the game, one of the most punishing is undoubtedly the Hunter’s March section. This part of the Pharloom has no traditional platforms that you can just travel through; it has special pogo jumping sections that you will need to use perfectly timed down slashes on to get around.
Other than the hard platforming, the enemies that you find here are very challenging and wipe you out in moments. Talking about wiping, did I mention there are almost no benches in this section? Yes, you will have to run all the way back every time you die. Despite all these difficulties, Hunter’s March is not impossible. Below, we have shared some tips that may make things a little easier for you.
What Changes With the New Silksong Patch?
While Silksong continues to see an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam, one consistent criticism has been the game's difficulty. Whether it's the down strike's awkward angle or the unexpected challenge of many early bosses, people are surprised by how much they are struggling to progress. Challenge has been at the heart of the Hollow Knight brand since the beginning, but the devs acknowledged that maybe Silksong could use a bit of fine tuning.
Today, Team Cherry announced a patch that will tone down some of the early bosses and lighten the load for new players. While this won't meaningfully change any of the tips below, it's worth noting the biggest changes for players attempting another run.
- Early bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter nerfed slightly
- Sandcarvers do slightly less damage
- Pea pod collider scale increased slightly
- Mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices reduced slightly
- Rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders increased slightly
- Rosary rewards for courier deliveries increased
5 Tips For The Hunter’s March In Hollow Knight Silksong
1) Get The Reaper Crest/Wanderer’s Crest
One of the hardest things about Silksong’s movement compared to the original Hollow Knight is Hornet’s diagonal down slash. This 45° attack is the default air juggle for Hornet, which makes the pogo jumping section more challenging to traverse. You can remedy this by getting the Reaper Crest or Wanderer’s Crest, which basically exchanges the initial moveset with the Knight’s moveset from the original game.
With either of these crests equipped, you can use a much easier-to-execute downward slash to jump over the red blobs. You can find the Repear Crest in the Greymoor map. Simply navigate to the Chapel of the Reaper. There, you will find an arena where you have to fight a flurry of foes to claim the crest, or you can get a simple key from the vendor in the starting area to open the door on the left side of the map.
There, you can travel downwards to reach the Chapel of the Wanderer to get the Wander Crest. Once either of the crests is acquired, sit on a bench to equip it.
2) Get The Weighted Belt
Another thing that makes Hunter’s March so unforgiving is the enemies, especially the ones that push you back. Due to the limited footing in this part, any force push will result in you falling into a death trap. To fix this problem, you can get the weighted belt. To get the item, go to the Pilgrim’s Rest section and talk to the vendor there.
He will charge you 160 rosaries for the belt and 30 rosaries every time you enter the shop. However, once you are inside, you can break the mechanism of the door to make it permanently open. Once the belt is equipped, you won’t be budged by enemy attacks or pushed back by your own attacks.
3) Drifter’s Cloak
Drifter’s Cloak is one of the necessary abilities you will need to pass through the Hunter’s March. While you can get into the section as soon as you get past the guard of the ant nest, you will be softlocked until you get the Drifter’s Cloak. To get the Cloak, first locate the Seamstress in the Far Fields. Once you find her, talk to her to get the quest.
She will tell you to find her spine cores. You can find these spine cores from the flying green enemies with spiky bits in the adjacent cave. Hit the enemy to make it fire its spikes, then hit the spikes to collect the spine cores from them. Once you have 25 cores, go back to the Seamstresses to give her the cores so she can make you the Drifter’s Cloak. This cloak will let you float and ride the upstream winds.
4) Don’t Engage, Run
You will find a plethora of challenging enemies in the Hunter’s March, and you need to kill them all. You have to keep in mind that there aren’t many benches in this section. Every time you die, you have to make it all the way back from the last save point, which is highly likely outside of the Hunter’s March.
So the best option for you is to just run past the enemies, especially the big ant hunters. While these foes are hard to fight head-on, you can easily just jump across them if you have the dash ability and the drifter’s cloak.
5) Traps, They Are Everywhere
Lastly, one of the most frustrating aspects of the Hunter’s March is the unforgiving amount of traps hidden all around the map. While these traps will punish you mercilessly every time you make the mistake of stepping onto one, you can avoid them quite easily by keeping an eye on the ground.
The traps are activated by you stepping on the trigger buttons. These buttons are made of bones and are white in colour. If you keep an eye open for white platforms coming out of the ground, you effectively avoid the deadly traps each time.
Impact on Esports
While Silksong is one of the most unforgiving games that has been released this month, it is very apparent that it will soon become big in the speedrunning community. If you also want to try to hit a WR of your own, one of your biggest obstacles will absolutely be the Hunter’s March. While these tips won’t make you a pro just on their own, they can make the section more manageable for sure.