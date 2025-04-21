7 Best Cars to Drive in Forza Horizon 5
The fast cars and high stakes of Forza Horizon 5 will be available for PlayStation 5 owners on April 29, with plenty of options on what to drive.
Over 900 cars can be selected for driving on the roads in Mexico, whether on city streets or rural backroads. It's essential to know which type of cars are the best to drive, as racers seek the fastest and most controlled vehicles in races.
Here's the rundown on the top vehicles to drive in Forza Horizon 5:
Top Cars in Forza Horizon 5
1. 2021 Rimac Nevera
If it's all about speed, look no further than the 2021 Rimac Nevera, which is the fastest in the game, reaching a staggering 259 miles per hour. What also makes the Rimac Nevera so enjoyable to drive in the game is that it provides a smooth ride that can handle challenging turns without oversteering. Get ready to win any race by getting behind the wheels of this car.
2. 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
Another car that can hit over 200 miles per hour with ease and drive as smoothly as if you were driving 30 miles per hour to work. The 1996 Ferrari F50 GT is a lightweight vehicle that boasts excellent brakes and handling, making it easy to navigate through the toughest twists and turns. It's a fun car to drive, even though it may not be as fast as the Rimac Nevera. The smooth ride makes it worth taking for a drive.
3. 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
The predecessor to the Ferrari F50 GT has all the building blocks that made the F50 GT so good. With the 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione, racers will have another blazing-fast vehicle with impeccable handling and steering. It might be older in model, but it doesn't compromise the fun of taking this car over 200 miles per hour on the road.
4. 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
While you won't be setting speed records, the 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker is a great car to drive when off-roading. The tires are designed to handle rugged terrain and have enough speed to keep you in any race. The Bone Shaker is the most fun you will have with a Hot Wheel in the game.
5. 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
The 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder is one of the fastest vehicles on the market, capable of reaching speeds exceeding 240 mph. Get this car on the course with a ton of sharp turns, and it will be smooth to drive as it can handle any turn. Great speed and handling make the Porsche 918 Spyder a car worth owning and driving.
6. 2018 McLaren Senna
Not only is the build of the McLaren Senna one of the most visually stunning cars on the market, but the overall driving experience can also be exhilarating. This vehicle can reach speeds of over 220 miles per hour without any issues with its handling on the road. It's a classic example of not judgeing a book by its cover because the overall feel of the car will help drivers handling the winding roads in the game.
7. 2020 Lotus Evija
The Lotus Evija boasts impressive acceleration, reaching a maximum speed of over 220 miles per hour and achieving it within 10 to 15 seconds. The all-electric car boasts a sleek exterior and sufficient brakes to navigate sharp turns on any road in Mexico. Racers will be flying through the streets with Lotus Evjia and doing it in style.
Esports Impact
It can be overwhelming to select a vehicle to drive, but racers need to ensure they pick one based on the type of roads they will encounter on each course. Some of the best cars on the list are hard to obtain, as they are expensive to purchase. However, with enough time in the game to understand the feel of the models, it becomes easier to race. Having knowledge of handling, brakes, speed, and more will help gamers conquer the competition in multiplayer modes.