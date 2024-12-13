Activision Takes Action Against Call of Duty Maps in Fortnite
Fortnite's Creative mode is shockingly expansive. Similar to games like Roblox, there are thousands of player-created maps to enjoy. While some focus on new game modes like domination, others allow you to practice your building skills in a controlled environment.
However, many Fortnite fans have gotten the idea to recreate their favorite maps from other action-packed shooters like Call of Duty. According to new reports in the Fortnite community, Activision may be attempting to shut down the creation of Call of Duty maps in the Creative mode made by Epic Games, and creators are not happy.
How is Activision Stopping Creators?
If you're a huge fan of Creative mode, then you probably want to know if you can get in trouble for recreating maps from other video game franchises. A few days ago, X influencer Richytoons posted about a Cease & Desist Order they received from Activision for sharing a clip of an unpublished creation in Fortnite Creative, which displays a locale similar to maps in previous Call of Duty titles.
You don't even have to publish a map that copies one of Call of Duty's popular battlefields to get in trouble, which is a disappointment for many fans who were excited to take inspiration from their favorite FPS, especially now that Fortnite has a first-person option for Creative mode.
How is the Fortnite Community Reacting?
Activision is evidently not afraid to take legal action against Fortnite creators who copy their content. Fans on X are quite frustrated by the situation. X user just2red says that they think Activision is greedy since they don't want you to be able to experience their maps without purchasing a Call of Duty game.
Other fans on X, like Drain__TV, are calling out the inconsistencies between Activision not allowing their maps in Fortnite while recreations of Call of Duty locations have been available in Counter-Strike for years.
It's unclear why Activision may take action against one game but not another or if their efforts towards Counter-Strike simply haven't worked. Regardless, Activision has made it clear that they don't want Call of Duty maps in other online games, and they're willing to take legal action to remove them.
