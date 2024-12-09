Adin Ross Wants to Return to Twitch
Streamer Adin Ross left Twitch for rival streaming site Kick after a permanent ban in 2023. Now, Ross has revealed he is 'leaving kick indefinitely' and will 'fully focus on being reinstated on Twitch.' Here's everything we know about Adin Ross, his move to Kick and his planned return to Twitch.
Who Is Adin Ross?
Adin Ross is a 24-year-old American influencer and livestreamer. He has 4.5 million followers on YouTube, 2.6 million followers on X.com and 1.5 million followers on streaming site Kick. Ross had over 7 million followers on Twitch before being permanently banned on the platform. He initially gained popularity for his sports content, especially from NBA2k content collaborations.
Adin Ross is known for his collaborations with Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate. He hosted Donald Trump on his Kick channel in August 2024, fully endorsing him for the 2024 election. The collaboration reached a peak of over 500,000 viewers. It was also nominated for the 'Best Streamed Collab' title at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
Adin Ross' Twitch Bans
At the peak of Adin Ross' Twitch success, he had over 7.2 million followers and was one of the most well-known streamers on the platform. However, various controversies caused Twitch to ban Ross' channel for several periods of time.
First, Ross was temporarily banned in 2021 after a YouTuber he was hosting as a stream guest used a homphobic slur while live. As Ross was away from the stream while this happened, Twitch reinstated his channel shortly after.
Ross' next ban occurred in 2022. According to Twitch, this ban was due to "hateful slurs or symbols." The suspension lasted for a month until June 2022. Ross initially claimed in an X.com statement that he did not know why he was banned before later deleting the post.
On February 25, 2023, Adin Ross received a final, indefinite ban after showing his unmoderated Kick chat live on Twitch. The chat reportedly contained various hateful messages and included racism and antisemitism.
Adin Ross Moves to Kick
Kick is a rival streaming platform backed by gambling site StakeAdin Ross started his Kick channel in 2023 before his final ban but continued to primarily stream on Twitch. After the ban, Ross decided to fully focus his streaming efforts on Kick.
On February 23 2023, Ross posted a parody video of Lebron James' iconic 'The Decision' video in which the basketball legend reveals he will leave his previous team for the Miami Heat. In Ross' parody, he recreates the video's setting and tells an interviewer he is officially transferring from Twitch to Kick.
Ross announced in March of 2023 that he reportedly had signed a contract to stream fully on Kick. The streamer claimed that he "just signed the biggest streaming deal of any creator of all time" and alleged his deal was larger than other creators including Ninja and shroud. This would place it somewhere above 30 million USD (Ninja's alleged Mixer contract) at least.
Since moving to the platform, Adin Ross remained in communication with Kick's co-owner Ed 'Eddie' Craven. However, the relationship soon soured: Ross appeared on a livestream in November accusing Craven of lying to him and saying he would post an "entire video showing everything." According to Ross, Craven reportedly offered him a massive deal to stream throughout January 2025 in a subathon.
On November 12 2024, Eddie unfollowed Ross on social media, who later appeared live angrily calling Kick a "sh###y a## platform." As of November 20, 2024, Eddie's decision appeared to be final: the official Kick app removed Adin Ross from its app store description.
On one of Eddie's streams in early November, fans questioned whether Kick would suffer a large impact from Adin Ross leaving. Craven responded:
Would Kick die? No. Would Kick lose viewership, in terms of hours watched? Of course. Would it lose community? Sure... but it opens up room for people to grow. If a social media platform is reliant on any individual, that's a very dangerous position to be in.- Ed Craven
Will Adin Ross Return to Twitch?
After Adin Ross officially departed Kick, rumors floated around the internet that the streamer would move to Rumble after a two-year, 100 million USD contract offer. These Rumble rumors turned out to be false — instead, Ross posted on December 7 2024 stating he will be "leaving kick indefinitely", "stepping down officially" and will "fully focus on being reinstated on Twitch."
As of December 8, 2024, the post had received over 2.1 million views and over 1,000 replies. Ross is receiving mixed reactions from the Twitch community. FaZe Clan members stableronaldo and YourRage were enthusiastic about Ross' move, with Ronaldo saying, "Proud of you, home soon." Ross' fans overwhelmingly look forward to a possible Twitch return.
However, reception on secondary sources' posts appears to be much less positive. Upon hearing the news, one user @Vile35tv stated "I speak for everybody when I say WE DO NOT WANT ADIN ROSS BACK ON TWITCH." Other users such as @TeeBJey joked that Ross should go to Rumble instead with Dr Disrespect. Many commented on the irony of Ross wanting to return to Twitch after previously mocking his bans and heavily disavowing the platform.
Twitch has not issued any statements on whether they will reverse Adin Ross' ban and allow him to return to the platform. Ross has indicated that more information will follow shortly, and he "will be going into detail about this, this week."