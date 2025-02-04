Streamer Awards Nominee Adin Ross is Launching His Own Awards Show
The Streamer Awards is one of the livestreaming industry's most prestigious award shows. Founded in 2022 by QTCinderella, the event is a relatively recent development but has already attracted big-name sponsors like Mountain Dew, Fortnite and PC Game Pass. As livestreaming surges in popularity and becomes part of mainstream culture, a new competitor may be on the horizon: Kick streamer Adin Ross wants to start his own Streamer Awards in 2025.
Who is Adin Ross?
Adin Ross is a livestreamer and entrepreneur. He was previously active on Twitch and gained repute for his NBA 2K streams before being permanently banned from the platform for "hateful conduct" while displaying his unmoderated Kick chat live. After his ban, Ross signed an exclusive deal with rival streaming site Kick, where he has 1.5 million followers. He is the platform's second-largest creator as of 2025.
Ross is particularly well-known for his collaboration streams with controversial figures like Andrew Tate and Donald Trump. In August 2024, the streamer hosted Trump for a livestream and endorsed the candidate, telling his viewers to vote for him in the upcoming American election. The stream reached a peak of over 500,000 concurrent viewers and was nominated in the 2024 Streamer Awards for a "Best Streamed Collab" title. However, the stream ultimately lost to Kai Cenat's collaboration with Kevin Hart and Druski.
Adin Ross vs the Streamer Awards
The Streamer Awards is a yearly award show hosted by designer, entrepreneur and influencer QTCinderella. QT typically livestreams the show from her Twitch account with 1.1 million followers, twitch.tv/qtcinderella. The show has occurred since 2021 and aims to recognize the best streaming talents. In previous years, award winners have included IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, CaseOh_, DisguisedToast and Amouranth.
In 2024, the same year Adin Ross' Trump collaboration stream was nominated but lost to Kai Cenat's, QTCinderella referenced the streamer during the event. In her opening monologue, which was filled with jokes at various streamers' expense, QT quipped:
"In fact, I had to turn down a few sponsorships, and I was really nervous about financing the show... but I convinced Adin Ross that I'm a rapper; I went to his house for about ten seconds, and well, the entire show was paid for. Thank you, Adin. Thank you! Yes! I never thought I'd say that."
The joke references Adin Ross's interactions with Playboi Carti, where he reportedly gave the rapper $2 million and a Ferrari live on stream to collaborate. Carti left the stream just a few minutes later after securing the payment.
While Adin Ross did not comment on the joke or his 2024 Streamer Awards loss, he has expressed disappointment with the event. On a recent Kick live, he said of the streamer awards: "I don't know why nobody's ever competed with it."
Adin Ross' New Awards Show
Ross expanded on his vision for a streaming award show in the same stream, saying "I am gonna be doing a 2025 Streamer Awards" and that he would execute it "the right way." He elaborated by stating:
Audience Interest is Mixed
Ross's announcement has drawn mixed reactions from internet denizens. Some creators, including FaZe member Plaqueboymax, have questioned the decision, noting that a Kick award show might not attract the same viewership as one on Twitch. On a recent livestream, Plaqueboymax stated:
Ross has expressed interest in returning to Twitch in the past, but the platform has not made any statements indicating they would reconsider his ban.
Users from the streaming community largely replied to the news with disappointment. X.com denizen @WigginsWick22 stated "Yeah... I'm not watching an "Adin Ross" streaming awards" accompanied by a skull emoji. Meanwhile, @MythicTalent quipped "All it took was not winning one award..."
However, some fans have expressed interest in watching the event. Others agree that QTCinderella's Streamer Awards could be affected by bias, with user @YngJackieAprile saying "her show is so biased so this makes sense, I'd definitely rather watch Adin's over hers."
Categories, venue, dates, and all other details about the show are currently unknown.