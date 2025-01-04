Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Schedule, Events
While much attention is given to multiplayer games in esports, single-player titles can still foster an equally competitive atmosphere. Speedrunning, or trying to finish a game/complete a goal within it in the shortest time possible, is a quintessential and long-standing part of the esports world. Players can participate in almost any video game title, from Minecraft to Super Mario to horror games like Silent Hill.
In real-life competitions, the best speedrunners gather to fight for a record time while fans cheer their favorite players on. This year's largest speedrunning competition and convention, Awesome Games Done Quick, is finally here – let’s explore some quick information about the event and learn how the gaming community can watch.
What is Awesome Games Done Quick?
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is one of the largest speedrunning events in the world. Founded in 2011, it occurs annually and features titles from fan-favorite franchises like Portal 2, The Legend of Zelda, Mario, Sonic and Metroid. Players will face off to beat longstanding records and chase the fastest time in these games. The event will include NG, Any% and more speedrun formats.
In addition to hosting fast-paced and intense events, AGDQ raises money for charitable causes. The organization supports groups including AbleGamers, the Organization for Autism Research, the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Doctors Without Borders and the Malala Fund (through its all-female Frame Fatales events). Over its fourteen-year lifespan, it has donated over 51 million USD to charity.
In 2024, the event collected over 2.5 million USD for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. AGDQ will continue to work with this nonprofit in 2025 and plans to donate 100% of the event proceeds to cancer detection, prevention and research. Participants are also invited to donate directly through the Awesome Games Done Quick website. AGDQ has a community sweepstakes prize pool: those who donate to the Prevent Cancer Foundation will be automatically registered as entrants. The pool includes game-themed items like rugs, pins, plushies and figurines, all donated by businesses and collectors.
Where and When is Awesome Games Done Quick in 2025?
This year, Awesome Games Done Quick will take place in Pittsburgh, PA. The event will be hosted in the Wyndham Grand Hotel, which is located in the city's downtown arts district. It will span from January 5th to January 12th, 2025.
How Can I Watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2025?
Fans can watch official AGDQ broadcasts on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick. AGDQ's Twitch channel will be live 24/7 during the event, and VODS will be available on YouTube once it concludes. Awesome Games Done Quick also has a dedicated social media page on X.com (@GamesDoneQuick) and Instagram (@GamesDoneQuick).
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 All Games and Full Schedule
AGDQ's game selection changes each year to reflect the ever-evolving esports world. In the 2025 event, Astro Bot (declared Game of the Year in the 2024 Game Awards) and Silent Hill 2 (2024) are some new additions to the roster. Let's examine every 2025 AGDQ title and where the games fall on its schedule. All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST), Pittsburgh's timezone.
Sunday Jan. 5 2025
- 11:30 AM: Kickoff
- 12:00 PM: Pikmin
- 1:24 PM: Portal 2
- 2:54 PM: Kirby Air Ride
- 3:58 PM: Mega Man X3
- 4:56 PM: Ori and the Blind Forest
- 6:30 PM: Astro Bot
- 9:19 PM: The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker
- 10:44 PM: Tomb Raider 2013
Monday Jan. 6 2025
- 12:14 AM: Alan Wake II: Night Springs
- 1:01 AM: Alan Wake II: The Lake House
- 1:25 AM: LEGO The Hobbit
- 2:04 AM: Van Helsing
- 2:51 AM: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered)
- 3:53 AM: Grief Syndrome
- 4:32 AM: Ruff City
- 4:59 AM: New Super Lucky's Tale
- 6:14 AM: Dick Tracy
- 6:46 AM: Snake Rattle 'n' Roll
- 7:05 AM: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
- 7:47 AM: Ninja Gaiden II
- 8:14 AM: Final Fantasy Legend 2
- 9:11 AM: Pizza Possum
- 9:38 AM: Peglin
- 10:23 AM: Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop
- 10:50 AM: Rain World: Downpour
- 11:44 AM: Rabbids Go Home
- 12:54 PM: UFO 50
- 1:51 PM: Super Meat Boy
- 2:37 PM: Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
- 4:09 PM: Sonic Origins
- 6:00 PM: Metroid Prime
- 7:42 PM: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Bonus Game)
- 8:30 PM: Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- 9:45 PM: Horizon Forbidden West
- 11:50 PM: Yakuza
Tuesday Jan. 7 2025
- 2:04 AM: Shenmue
- 5:31 AM: Beat Slayer
- 6:18 AM: Pru the Pigeon
- 6:43 AM: Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- 7:14 AM: G-Savior
- 7:51 AM: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
- 8:43 AM: VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- 9:33 AM: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy
- 10:05 AM: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
- 10:47 AM: Unicorn Overlord
- 11:26 AM: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- 1:18 PM: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
- 2:23 PM: F-Zero GX
- 3:40 PM: Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells
- 4:25 PM: Super Mario Bros.
- 6:00 PM: Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
- 9:20 PM: The Last of Us: Left Behind - Remake
- 10:07 PM: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- 11:05 PM: Silent Hill 2 (2024)
Wednesday Jan. 8 2025
- 1:35 AM: Condemned: Criminal Origins
- 3:04 AM: Crow Country
- 3:36 AM: Resident Evil: Deadly Silence
- 4:22 AM: Resident Evil Survivor
- 5:09 AM: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- 6:26 AM: Crypt Custodian
- 7:28 AM: White Day: A Labyrinth Named School (2001)
- 7:52 AM: Descent Maximum
- 8:32 AM: Crossroad OS
- 9:01 AM: Batman Forever: The Arcade Game
- 9:34 AM: Gauntlet IV
- 10:29 AM: Sonic Lost World
- 11:51 AM: Shadow Generations
- 1:23 PM: Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee!
- 4:43 PM: New Super Mario Bros. Wii
- 6:30 PM: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- 8:07 PM: Fallout: New Vegas (Bonus Game)
- 8:52 PM: Super Mario 64
- 9:27 PM: Rocket League
- 10:24 PM: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- 11:24 PM: Superman 64
Thursday Jan. 9 2025
- 12:08 AM: Bite Night
- 12:34 AM: Golf With Your Grandmother
- 1:07 AM: Rex Ronan: Experimental Surgeon
- 1:34 AM: Oscar
- 2:01 AM: Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze
- 2:33 AM: Bad Way
- 3:10 AM: Doronko Wanko
- 3:31 AM: Who Shot Johnny Rock?
- 4:10 AM: Meegah Mem
- 4:31 AM: Simple 2000 Series Ultimate Vol. 17: Taisen! Bakudan Poi Poi
- 5:18 AM: Squirrel With A Gun
- 5:54 AM: Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing
- 6:11 AM: Kevin Costner's Waterworld
- 6:37 AM: Hylics 2
- 7:14 AM: Flushed Away
- 8:03 AM: BZZZT
- 8:35 AM: RKGK / Rakugaki
- 9:22 AM: Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster"
- 10:13 AM: Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time
- 1:10 PM: Windblown
- 1:55 PM: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- 6:00 PM: Lies of P
- 8:02 PM: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- 9:55 PM: CHUNITHM LUMINOUS PLUS
- 11:50 PM: Hitman: Blood Money
Friday Jan. 10 2025
- 12:17 AM: Children of the Sun
- 1:00 AM: BPM: Bullets Per Minute
- 1:40 AM: Castlevania: Dracula X
- 2:09 AM: Gimmick! 2
- 3:04 AM: Frogun Encore
- 3:41 AM: No One Can Stop Mr. Domino!
- 4:07 AM: ane-san
- 4:35 AM: 10 Second Ninja X
- 5:02 AM: Disruptor
- 5:36 AM: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- 12:21 PM: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- 2:06 PM: Fresh Hops
- 3:10 PM: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
- 3:55 PM: PS1 Mystery Vs. Tournament
- 6:00 PM: Tetris: The Grand Master
- 7:00 PM: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 8:45 PM: Kaizo Mario World 3 (Bonus Game)
- 9:52 PM: jubeat copious APPEND
- 11:07 PM: Super Mario World
Saturday Jan. 11 2025
- 1:12 AM: Peggle Extreme
- 2:00 AM: Metal Gear Solid
- 3:13 AM: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
- 3:55 AM: Mega Man 10
- 4:42 AM: Gothic
- 5:14 AM: Deus Ex
- 6:03 AM: Ape Escape 2
- 7:10 AM: Road Runner's Death Valley Rally
- 7:43 AM: Ristar
- 8:30 AM: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- 9:57 AM: Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire
- 1:32 PM: Elden Ring
- 4:27 PM: Crazy Taxi with Live Backing Band
- 5:30 PM: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 9:35 PM: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Bonus Game)
- 10:55 PM: Super Metroid
Sunday Jan. 12 2025
- Finale