Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdom Expansion Release Guide, Pre-Order Sale, All Factions
Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdoms has reignited the passion that many fans of the game have been waiting for years for its release.
Since it was first released back in late 2019, Age of Empires 2 has received four primary expansions that each have enhanced the game’s overall experience. Now, Age of Empires 2 fans will once again have the opportunity to build their love for the series as the new Three Kingdoms expansion is set to release soon. That being said, what exactly will be included in the AoE 2 Three Kingdoms Expansion, and when exactly will you be able to immerse yourself back in the world?
Here is everything you need to know about the Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdoms Expansion in this release guide.
What’s in the Three Kingdoms Expansion?
The Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdoms Expansion will feature several new additions to the game compared to previous expansion packs for AoE 2.
Campaigns
The primary addition that the Three Kingdoms DLC will provide comes in the form of three new campaigns that will be ready for players to experience. Players will be able to enjoy various experiences such as reliving previous events, encountering legendary characters and train various heroes.
Here is a list of the new campaign features that will be present in Three Kingdoms:
Relive storied events from the past, such as:
- Oath of the Peach Tree Garden
- The Battle of Guandu
- The Battle of Red Cliffs
Encounters with popular characters:
- Lu Bu
- Zhuge Liang
- Guan Yu
Two new difficulty levels
Train new and favorite heroes from the Three Kingdoms era in the Hall of Heroes building
A new variety of enhanced visuals to fully capture the attention of the truest AoE 2 fans.
Additionally, here are all three campaigns to be featured in Three Kingdoms, alongside the official description of each of their specific stories.
Liu Bei
Players will control a sandal maker named Liu Bei as he sets his sights on restoring his Han dynasty all while trying to navigate the civil war. As players immerse themselves in Liu Bei’s world, they will be greeted by the warlord Cao Cao trying to shut down their attempts at completing the campaign.
Cao Cao
Players will be able to experience the other side of the civil war through the lens of Cao Cao, the warlord trying to thwart Liu Bei’s quest to restore the Han Dynasty. Meanwhile, your mission will be centered around creating your own dynasty in the Middle Kingdom.
Wu
You will take control of Wu, a member of the Sun Clan whose father was recently murdered. As a result, your mission is set on fighting for revenge against the rulers of China. This story will provide a different perspective compared to Liu Bei and Cao Cao as it will showcase a story adjacent to everything going on.
All Features and Updates in AoE Three Kingdoms?
On top of the immersive campaign storylines in Three Kingdoms, players will also be greeted by five new Civilizations to explore and six types of units to build their armies out in the game.
Here are the names of the following Civilizations and Units that you will be able to experience in AoE Three Kingdoms.
Civilizations
- Shu: Home of Liu Bei and the White Feather Guards, who primarily focus on slowing down enemy units.
- Wei: Home of Cao Cao and the Tiger Cavalry where they primarily fire arrows at enemies.
- Wu: Control the Sun Clan through ranged soldiers and heavy infantry.
- Jurchens: Skilled Hunters that are capable of strong defenses against melee attacks.
- Khitans: Primary focus centered around mobile attacks and sword-slashing infantry.
Units
- Hei Guang Cavalry: Armed Horsemen who take the place of Knights, Paladins, etc in close-range combat.
- Traction Trebuchets: Mobile forces that excel as late-game reassurance for long ranges.
- Lou Chuans: Floating fortresses that excel at defense and protecting the base.
- Fire Lancers: Infantry that wield spears and occasionally will be able to provide players with ranged explosive attacks.
- Rocket Carts: Siege engines that have the ability to fire rockets at your opponents and enemies.
- Dragon Ships: Quite literally the deadliest Unit in the Game. However, it is extremely difficult to make use of as it will only be available in limited circumstances.
When does Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdoms Release?
AoE 2 Three Kingdoms is set for a release date of May 6, 2025, and will be available on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.
Age of Empire 2 fans who pre-order the new expansion will be able to grab it for its retail price of $19.99. Players who plan on ordering the expansion are able to apply a 15 percent discount code on Steam before its actual release date. This also applies to AoE 2 fans who plan to purchase the expansion on Xbox, as well. Just be sure to apply that discount code before its actual release date, or you will be stuck paying full price for the new expansion.
PlayStation users will only be able to purchase the DLC in advance if they have the Premium Edition of Age of Empires 2, however. So while pre-order is an available option for PlayStation users, it might be better to just wait out the next few days if you do not have the Premium Edition readily available.
What are the System Requirements for AoE 2 Three Kingdoms?
Before you even think about purchasing Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdoms, be sure that you have the system requirements to play the game.
Here are the recommended system requirements to run AoE Three Kingdoms:
Recommended System Requirements for AoE 2 Three Kingdoms
Memory: 8MB RAM
Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD HD 5850
Processor: 2.4 Ghz 15 or anything similar to the AMD
File Size: 150 MB
OS: Windows 10
Minimum System Requirements
Memory: 4MB RAM
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 420, ATI Radeon HD 6850, Intel HD Graphics 4000
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64x2 5600+
OS: Windows 10 64bit
That’s everything you need to know about Age of Empires 2 Three Kingdoms ahead of its May 6, 2025 release date. Those interested in Real Time Strategy should be sure to also check out our piece highlighting the future of RTS. Additionally, AoE 2 fans should also be sure to tune in to our section dedicated to RTS games such as Stormgate, Starcraft 2, and many more.