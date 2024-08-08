Twitch Streamer Claims Pro Gaming Is Harder Than Olympic Sports
The streaming community has been debating hard since streamer Agent made a wild claim about pro gaming while watching the 2024 Olympics.
Agent is neither a pro gamer or pro athlete but came onto Twitch recently to tell his fans a shocking opinion. He said: "I think being a pro gamer is harder than curling, bobsledding... I'm being deadass, too. I'm being so serious and I stand on that. That's how I feel."
The streaming community at large immediately reacted with anger at Agent's claims. Many joked that even their newphew sits at a computer and games all day. Of course, esports is at another level than casual gaming or even ranked play, requiring an immense amount of skill and practice to be at the top. But even so, many questioned Agent's sanity and seriousness, even wondering if it was rage bait for attention.
Agent had picked Olympic sports that are maybe not taken as seriously as track and gynastics. But a lot of practice and specific challenging skills are involved in both curling and bobsledding.
For example, boblsedding isn't just sitting in a fast sled. Top bobsledders are going more than 80 miles an hour, requiring them to have a lot of body control, balance, and grit. A lot of pros have reported that it's very uncomfortable and intense. Many also get back and neck injuries quite often.
Still, Agent stuck to his claim on X, saying once again that he's "deadass." In response, X users told him to actually try those two Olympic sports to see how it truly is.