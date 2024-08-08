Esports illustrated

Twitch Streamer Claims Pro Gaming Is Harder Than Olympic Sports

The streaming community is not in agreement.

Olivia Richman

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Courtney Lindsey (USA) takes the baton from Kyree King (USA) in the women's 4x100m relay round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Courtney Lindsey (USA) takes the baton from Kyree King (USA) in the women's 4x100m relay round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The streaming community has been debating hard since streamer Agent made a wild claim about pro gaming while watching the 2024 Olympics.

Agent is neither a pro gamer or pro athlete but came onto Twitch recently to tell his fans a shocking opinion. He said: "I think being a pro gamer is harder than curling, bobsledding... I'm being deadass, too. I'm being so serious and I stand on that. That's how I feel."

The streaming community at large immediately reacted with anger at Agent's claims. Many joked that even their newphew sits at a computer and games all day. Of course, esports is at another level than casual gaming or even ranked play, requiring an immense amount of skill and practice to be at the top. But even so, many questioned Agent's sanity and seriousness, even wondering if it was rage bait for attention.

Agent had picked Olympic sports that are maybe not taken as seriously as track and gynastics. But a lot of practice and specific challenging skills are involved in both curling and bobsledding.

For example, boblsedding isn't just sitting in a fast sled. Top bobsledders are going more than 80 miles an hour, requiring them to have a lot of body control, balance, and grit. A lot of pros have reported that it's very uncomfortable and intense. Many also get back and neck injuries quite often.

Still, Agent stuck to his claim on X, saying once again that he's "deadass." In response, X users told him to actually try those two Olympic sports to see how it truly is.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/News