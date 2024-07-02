Agent Smith Coming Early For MultiVersus Players That Can Tolerate Rift Mode
MultiVersus leaks claim that Agent Smith is releasing early for those that have earned this character.
After MultiVersus returned, a lot of FGC have been interested in the ever-growing roster full of WB characters and icons. Who will be next? When will we get more? There are leaks aplenty thanks to many MultiVeruss players digging for exciting new possibilities.
Now, a trusted leaker is sharing some interesting character news that has left fighting game players feeling a bit conflicted.
Agent Smith Releasing Early
Agent Smith is being released early, according to leaks from MultiverSusie. He will be available July 8, 2024, but not everyone will get him.
In order to get Agent Smith early, you'll have to complete the "Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free" rift. Many MultiVersus players, however, feel that this is a pretty big ask.
MultiVersus players were initially excited at the news of a PvE mode in the platformer called Rifts. Unfortunately, Rifts has not been a hit with most fighting game players. A lot of people find this mode super repetitive and overly difficult, making it a headache.
Rifts has conditions for every fight that you must meet in order to complete challenges and get rewards. Some are quite tricky to meet since they require you to bring a friend or play with a certain character you may haven't unlocked yet. Others make you play the same match over and over with various conditions.
Others noted that Agent Smith should have just been in the game when it was released. Fans waited over a year for the game to be re-released but then only came with two more characters. This frustrated a lot of players who felt the new content was lacking.
If you are not willing to grind Rift, Agent Smith will be released and purchasable later in July.