Recap: All 2024 Streamer Awards Winners
The 2024 Streamer Awards have finally arrived. Let's walk through the winners of each Streamer Awards category.
The 2024 Streamer Awards
The Streamer Awards are an annual awards show founded in 2022 by QTCinderella. QTCinderella is a streamer, influencer and designer with over one million Twitch followers. She also hosts the event and livestreams it on her Twitch channel.
The Streamer Awards opens voting in late October of each year and includes individual categories seperated by streaming content. Fans can nominate their favorite creators, and event hosts pick the top four nominees in each category for the public to vote on. After votes are in, the winners are announced at the main Streamer Awards event on QTCinderella's Twitch.
1. Best Strategy Game Streamer: AnnaCramling
Anna Cramling Bellón, known on Twitch as AnnaCramling, is a chess pro and streamer. She has 457,000 followers on Twitch and is known for her chess content.
Anna's mother Pia Cramling is a Swedish Grandmaster, and her father Juan Manuel Bellón López is a Spanish Grandmaster. Anna continues their influential legacy with a Woman FIDE Master title and the 2024 'Best Strategy Game Streamer' award.
2. Best Creative Arts Streamer: plaqueboymax
FaZe member plaqueboymax won the 2024 Streamer Awards 'Best Creative Arts Streamer' category for his content. He streams on Twitch and has over 1.3 million followers. Aside from his FaZe membership, plaqueboymax is famous for his music production.
3. Best MOBA Streamer: Caedrel
Caedrel is well-known in the League of Legends community with over 1 million followers on Twitch. He is a content creator for Fnatic and a founder of Los Ratones, a European League of Legends team. Caedrel won the 2024 Streamer Awards 'Best Moba Streamer' title and thanked his fans in a short video.
4. The Hidden Gem Award: cartoontherapy
Streamer cartoontherapy is a social worker who blends comedic animations with mental health and wellness education. He has about 4,000 followers on Twitch. In 2024, cartoontherapy is the recipient of the Hidden Gem Award, which aims to highlight smaller Twitch channels with high-quality content.
5. Best Speedrun Streamer: squeex
Twitch streamer squeex has over 232,000 followers and is the 2024 Streamer Awards 'Best Speedrun Streamer'. He accepted the title and thanked the Super Mario 64 speedrun community, noting appreciation for the speedrunners who found clips and methods. He encouraged viewers to spread positivity and keep streaming positive content.
6. Best Battle Royale Streamer: NiceWigg
NiceWigg is 2024's 'Best Battle Royale Streamer' and a content creator for 100 Thieves with 841,000 Twitch followers. He is primarily famous for his Apex Legends content and formerly played professionally.
7. Best Fighting Games Streamer: Sajam
Twitch streamer and YouTuber Sajam has over 150,000 followers on both platforms and is famous for his fighting game content. Sajam is well-known as a commentator in the fighting game community (FGC) and provides in-depth analysis of fighting game esports. The Streamer Awards has named Sajam the 'Best Fighting Games Streamer' of 2024.
8. Best Sports Streamer: thesketchreal
Streamer Kylie "Sketch" Cox has over 1.5 million Twitch subscribers on his 'thesketchreal' channel. He is known for his sports and gaming content. Sketch won the 2024 'Best Sports Streamer' title at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
9. Best Fortnite Streamer: Clix
American Fortnite streamer Cody 'Clix' Conrod has over 8 million Twitch followers and won the coveted 'Best Fortnite Streamer' title at the 2024 Streamer Awards. Clix enthusiastically thanked his fans for nominating him at the event and noted that he'd been playing Fortnite and dreaming of a pro career since he was 12.
10. Best Roleplay Streamer: EsfandTV
Tim "EsfandTV" Esfandiari is a streamer and entrepreneur with over 1.4 million Twitch followers. He is the co-owner of gaming organization One True King (OTK) and PC business Starforge Systems. On Twitch, EsfandTV is known for his World of Warcraft and football-themed content. He is the winner of the 'Best Roleplay Streamer' title.
11. Best FPS Streamer: Jynxzi
Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart is an FPS streamer with over 6.6 million Twitch followers. He primarily creates content playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and is known for his in-game skill and lighthearted personality. Jynxzi accepted the 2024 'Best FPS Streamer' award, shouting out to his fans (and his barber) for their help in accomplishment.
12. Rising Star Award: MISTERARTHER
The Streamer Awards' Rising Star Award recognizes a creator who began the year with under 1,000 subscribers. Throughout 2024, MISTERARTHUR has skyrocketed to success with over 110,000 followers on Twitch, where he is known for his Just Chatting, gaming and reaction streams. MISTERARTHUR 2024's 'Rising Star' at the Streamer Awards.
13. Stream Game of the Year: Chained Together
Anegar Games' multiplayer title 'Chained Together' wins the Streamer Awards' 2024 'Stream Game of the Year' title. In the game, players must escape a dangerous wasteland while being connected with a chain.
14. Best Content Organization: FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan is a gaming content organization with over 551,000 followers. The group contains influencers including JASONTHEWEEN, Adapt, plaqueboymax, Banks, Silky, Lacy and stableronaldo. FaZe's members broke multiple personal records during its 2024 Subathon, and they received the 'Best Content Organization' award.
15. League of Their Own: piratesoftware
Streamer PirateSoftware owns an indie game studio of the same name and has over 1.2 million followers on Twitch. In the 2024 Streamer Awards, he won the 'League of Their Own' award. Jacksepticeye presented the title, and while thanking his fans PirateSoftware noted that it was a 'full-circle' moment as Jack had once played one of his games in his early streaming days. PirateSoftware is currently developing a game called 'Heartbound'.
16. Best IRL Streamer: IShowSpeed
IShowSpeed snagged a second award this year with the Streamer Awards 'Best IRL Streamer' title. Speed is constantly out and about interacting with fans, and the award recognizes his outgoing stream presence.
17. Best Streamed Collab: Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart and Druski
Kai Cenat collaborated with comedians Kevin Hart and Druski this summer on Twitch. The event was a hit, and Cenat's collab won 'Best Streamed Collab' at this year's Streamer Awards.
18. Best Streamed Event: Streamer Games - Ludwig
Ludwig Ahgren has over 3.2 million Twitch followers and is a streamer, entrepreneur and esports commentator. His Streamer Games tournament took home the trophy for 'Best Streamed Event' at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
19. Best Marathon Stream: Mafiathon 2 - KaiCenat
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 was a wild ride. The event lasted throughout November 2024 and included plenty of memorable moments like an unexpected SWAT and a visit from Lil Uzi. At the 2024 Streamer Awards, Kai Cenat took home a second title as his Mafiathon 2 stream was recognized at the year's 'Best Marathon Stream'.
20. Best VTuber: Ironmouse
VTubers, or virtual streamers, have taken 2024 by storm. Most VTuber personalities use a 3D animated avatar rig to stay anonymous while casting their favorite content. Despite their anonymity, these creators build dedicated fanbases — VTuber Ironmouse has over 2.2 million followers on Twitch and is this year's 'Best VTuber' at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
21. Best International Streamer: IShowSpeed
Streamer IShowSpeed has been all around the world, and his fanbase is international as well. IShowSpeed won the 2024 'Best International Streamer' award to recognize his travels. He thanked his supporters on stage, saying "I appreciate everybody, I appreciate the whole world. I appreciate my fans."
22. Best Breakout Streamer: jasontheween
FaZe Clan content creator Jason 'jasontheween' Nguyen has over 890,000 followers and hosts gaming and comedy streams. He is 2024's 'Best Breakout Streamer' after reaching 40,000 subscribers in FaZe's Subathon.
23. Best Variety Streamer: RDCgaming
RDCgaming is a team of Twitch streamers with over 800,000 followers. Their channel is mainly famous for its fighting game, skit and comedy content. The group all accepted the 'Best Variety Streamer' award together, saying "everything we do, we do it for our fans."
24. Best Just Chatting Streamer: KaiCenat
In his third award of the event, Kai Cenat is 2024's 'Best Just Chatting Streamer'. The genre is Cenat's specialty, and he often features special guests and comedy skits.
25. Streamer's Choice Award: Nmplol
NMPlol has 1.2 million Twitch followers and is known for his Just Chatting content. He is the 'Streamer's Choice Award' recipient at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
26. Legacy Award: shroud
Former Counter-Strike and VALORANT pro shroud has over 11 million followers on Twitch and an esteemed career in the esports community. The 2024 Streamer Awards recognized shroud with its 'Legacy Award' after displaying a montage of his career's moments.
27. The Sapphire Award: cinna
The Streamer Awards' Sapphire Award highlights female and marginalized-gender creators who impact the streaming sphere. American streamer cinna has over 481,000 Twitch followers and is the 2024 'Sapphire Award' recipient. She is known for Just Chatting and gaming content.
28. Gamer of the Year: caseoh_
Case "caseoh_" Baker became an internet sensation in 2024 with his creative gaming content. He went viral for his escapades on the Roblox game Dress to Impress, where he won hearts for his dedication and became a fan favorite. caseoh_ has 6.2 million Twitch followers and is 2024's 'Gamer of the Year'. He thanked his fans in a quick, lighthearted video.
29. Streamer of the Year: IShowSpeed
IShowSpeed is not just the 'Best International Streamer' and 'Best IRL Streamer' but also the 2024 Streamer Awards' overall 'Streamer of the Year'. Speed, who has over 350,000 Twitch followers, was selected for his dedication, consistency, originality and overall content quality.