All Arcane Season 2 Content, Rewards — League of Legends, TFT, Valorant, 2XKO
Arcane Season Two is on the horizon, and Riot Games plans to introduce special in-game content with its release. League of Legends, VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and 2XKO will all gain themed updates and cosmetics. Here's what we know about the release dates, contents, and more for the updates!
Riot Games Arcane Season Two Update Release Dates
Arcane Season Two arrives on Saturday, November 9th, 2024. Riot Games will likely release corresponding updates on the same date or within range of it. Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, states in official Riot Games communications that "it's all going to start rolling out as we get closer to the Premiere on November 9th."
Individual updates may have differing release dates and times. For example, Heimerdinger updates have already arrived at ARAM, but some Teamfight Tactics updates will not be revealed until next month.
All Riot Games Arcane Season Two Updates
League of Legends
Ambessa will be the first Champion introduced in the Arcane TV series to join League of Legends. Riot Games designers are also adding plenty of new Arcane-themed skins and cosmetics. A new Exalted skin tier will contain a Jinx skin. More Arcane skins will accompany it, including Arcane Brawler Vi. Players can also use a new Jinx Nexus Finisher and enjoy minigames connecting to Arcane's plot.
Wild Rift & ARAM
Riot Games' official Arcane In-Game preview indicates plenty of attention to additional League of Legends game modes. In Wild Rift, Warwick and Singed will receive updates, and Warwick may make a surprise appearance in Arcane Season Two. Developers have also updated Heimerdinger; this change is live as of October 16th, 2024. Wild Rift will include "story-driven" minigames and an Arcane-themed Showdown mode with quests, new items and new mechanics.
In ARAM, players can compete at a familiar Arcane location: the Bridge of Progress. Riot Games also mentions unspecified "new gameplay" opportunities.
VALORANT
VALORANT previously enjoyed a limited Season 1 Arcane release, including a Sheriff, a buddy, a player card, and a spray. Riot Games has confirmed they will release another Arcane bundle to commemorate Season Two with new items. This bundle will not contain the Arcane Sheriff, which will remain exclusive.
Legends of Runeterra
After she arrives in classic League PC, Ambessa will also be playable in Legends of Runeterra's Path of Champions. Warwick will also join the Path of Champions Champion lineup.
Teamfight Tactics
Exclusive Champions, cosmetics and traits are coming to Teamfight Tactics upon Arcane Season Two's release. Jinx's younger version, Powder, will be one such playable character. Chibi Caitlyn also joins the game, putting a fresh spin on Arcane's iconic policewoman.
Tocker's Trials will also return to help ease the Teamfight Tactics learning curve. Plus, players can experiment with Arcane-themed arenas and a mysterious new cosmetic type.
2XKO
Riot Games will be updating Jinx's design in their fighting game 2XKO. The game is still unreleased, but interested gamers can join its playtest.
Apart from the in-game updates, Riot Games will release in-person merch and collaborate with brands including Uniqlo, Black Milk, Funko, Tokidoki, Fenty Beauty and more.