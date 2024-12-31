All Confirmed Project K Champions
Riot Games' hit MOBA League of Legends kickstarted massive development of its fictional characters' lore. As the studio's repute has grown, its recognizable heroes like Jinx have also appeared in its other titles like Teamfight Tactics, 2XKO and Legends of Runeterra. Riot Games' new card game Project K will be the next title to feature Runeterra Champions, and leaks have revealed the first twelve characters included in its Foundation pack. Let's explore everything we know about Project K and its first twelve Champions.
What is Project K?
Project K is Riot Games' newest project, a Runeterra-themed physical card game. While leaks teased the game for a while, it was officially announced in December 2024 on the Riot Games YouTube channel.
In Project K, players can battle using Champions and items from League of Legends lore. Its developers clarify that while it is not identical to Legends of Runeterra, "it does inherit some of the rich Champion design philosophies of Legends of Runeterra." Each card features Riot Games original Runeterra art and different classes such as Calm, Chaos, Fury, Tempo and more. The Project K creators have also explained that they will foster a competitive ecosystem for the game so players can compete at high levels.
1. Volibear
In League of Legends lore, Volibear is a demigod with storm-themed powers. He is an ancient being from the Freljord region, a cold landscape inhabited by various tribes. According to his official lore page, Volibear has "a deep hatred of civilization and the weakness it brought with it [...], fights to return to the old ways [and] eagerly battles all who oppose him, with tooth, claw, and thundering domination." In Project K, Volibear is damage-oriented and aggressive.
2. Yasuo
Yasuo is a swordsman with a haunted past. Originally from Ionia, he is half-brothers with another Champion Yone. The two were very close until Yasuo was falsely accused of a murder, after which Yone attacked him. Yasuo killed Yone in self-defense, leaving in voluntary self-exile to wander Runeterra.
3. Jinx
Jinx is reportedly aggressive and chaotic in Project K and can stir things up with a unique playstyle. In Runeterra lore, she is an impulsive outlaw from Zaun, the impoverished city underneath Piltover. Jinx is talented at invention and uses her trademark bomb to subdue enemies.
4. Viktor
Viktor is the fourth confirmed Project K Champion. He is an inventor, also from Zaun, who seeks to progress humanity's 'Glorious Evolution' using technological enhancements. In Project K, Riot Games team members state Viktor's kit is "oriented around assembling a lot of very small units and trying to give them power spikes."
5. Ahri
Ahri hails from Runeterra's archipelago nation of Ionia. She is a vastaya, and has foxlike features. Ahri is a magic user, and can manipulate her target's emotions while also utilizing their soul's 'essence' energy. While she can experience others' memories through this process, Ahri's own memories are missing, as she traveled to the Garden of Forgetting to erase them after accidentally killing a lover.
6. Miss Fortune
Gunslinger Miss Fortune is a pirate and bounty hunter from the port city Bilgewater. She was orphaned by fellow Champion Gangplank, and later avenged her family by attacking Gangplank's ship. She is beautiful and calculating, using her wits and precision to outsmart her enemies.
7. Darius
Darius is the pinnacle of a Noxian warrior. He rose to prominence from an orphan to a commander, and is now a merciless warrior and leader of Noxus' army. Darius is known as the 'Hand of Noxus' for his deeds and carries a violent reputation.
8. Lee Sin
Another Champion from Ionia, Lee Sin is a monk and a talented martial artist. He uses his skills to protect Ionia from invaders including Noxus. While Lee Sin is blind, he utilizes extrasensory powers from a dragon spirit to supplement his combat.
9. Kai'Sa
Kai'Sa is a unique Champion who was captured by the Void, a cosmic force of consuming nothingness. She managed to survive and eventually developed a symbiotic partnership with the entity which affords her powers such as superhuman strength and Void armor.
10. Teemo
Teemo is cute and cuddly but also fierce. Arcane fans may remember the show's iconic Yordle character Heimerdinger. Teemo is also a Yordle, a friendly immortal being originating in Bandle Town. He is a member of the Bandle Scouts, an adventuring organization, and can utilize magic.
11. Leona
Holy warrior Leona follows the sun-based Solari religion. She was raised alongside fellow Champion Diana and had a brief romance with her before the two fractured due to Diana's disbelief in the Solari faith. She now leads the Solari as the Aspect of the Sun and has various solar powers.
12. Sett
Sett is a half-Vastaya Ionian underground crime boss. He is an expert fighter and gained repute on the island of Navori for his skill. During the Noxian invasion, Sett was a key player in Ionian defense.