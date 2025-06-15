Andy Bogard DLC Arrives to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Terry Bogard is the Fatal Fury series' most famous protagonist, but he also has a friendly rivalry with his well-known little bro. Meticulous martial artist Andy Bogard will reportedly appear as a DLC option in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, set for a June 2025 release. Let's explore who exactly Andy is, what the Fatal Fury community thinks and when his DLC will arrive.
Who Is Andy Bogard in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves?
Most Fatal Fury players are familiar with the "Legendary Wolf" Terry Bogard, one of the franchise's key protagonists. Terry is an upbeat fighter from South Town who has appeared in all Fatal Fury and King of Fighters franchise titles. Terry is equally important in 2025's Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (CotW) release, where he appears as a playable character on the main roster. He has also featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, another important game in the FGC community.
Terry Bogard has a younger brother, Andy Bogard, who also hails from South Town. Andy specializes in the disciplined Japanese martial art Koppōke, contrasting with Terry's edgier street-fighting fusion style. The brothers have a friendly rivalry, and Andy aims to surpass Terry in combat skills.
SNK Official states that Andy is a "Human weapon and master of Shiranui-style melee combat (taijutsu). This legendary South Town shinobi currently works with Mai in her clan’s village, where he helps train its youth. Now that his pupil Hokutomaru has come into his own, Andy longs for the day when the two can square up in a real bout—not only as master and apprentice, but also man-to-man. At the same time, he knows that a separate battle yet remains: A contest he has always yearned for. A man he was born to fight."
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' Andy Bogard DLC
On Sunday, May 15 2025, SNK's official YouTube account revealed a Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves DLC trailer featuring Andy Bogard. The video stated that Andy's CotW voice actor will be Keiran Regan. In addition, he will reportedly appear in multiple game modes: players can access him in South Town Mode and Arcade Mode.
Andy's move set pays tribute to his martial arts roots. His kicks, flips and punches are precise and elegant. In addition, players can experience his smooth and streamlined animations. The Fatal Fury community appears excited to witness Andy's return. One YouTube netizen, @orlanzo2621, says: "Man Andy looks great! They really did him justice. His style seems so much more brutal and bone crunching now."
When Will Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' Andy Bogard DLC Arrive?
According to Fatal Fury: CotW's official trailer, Andy Bogard's DLC pack will arrive on Tuesday, June 24 2025. Players can purchase DLC packs via the title's Store pages on Steam and other consoles, or through in-game avenues.