These 10 Anime Should be MOBAs
Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games are a staple in the gaming industry. They feature unique heroes, objectives and ability-based gameplay.
We've seen plenty of anime, even some on this list, turned into stellar fighting games. But 1v1 punch fighting isn't the only way that combat plays out in the best battle anime. Some of the coolest moments are when characters combine their powers to create devastating effects.
Let's explore some anime — including classics like Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Sword Art Online and Demon Slayer — that would make great MOBA experiences.
1. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Is that a Jojo reference? The first title on this list could definitely make it as a MOBA since its characters already have flashy designs and established supernatural abilities. It's easy to spot a Stand user in a crowd, and they'd draw even more attention on a video game battlefield. Imagine using The World or Star Platinum as an Ultimate and playing against characters like Dio, Kars and Yoshiage Kira — pretty cool, right?
2. Sword Art Online
Sword Art Online (SAO) is a household name among gamers and anime fans alike. The series features many game genres and has been translated to real-life video game platforms several times. There are Sword Art Online RPGs and MMOs, but we have yet to see a SAO MOBA where players can battle each other with unique abilities in an arena.
3. Demon Slayer
Demon Slayer is a staple in anime pop culture. The series follows Tanjiro through his journey to become a powerful Demon Slayer and save his sister Nezuko. The Demon Slayers train under powerful leaders known as Hashira, who have various breathing-based combat abilities. For example, the Hashira Shinobu specializes in Insect Breathing while Demon Slayer Zenitsu utilizes Thunder Breathing — choosing a Demon Slayer's combat technique, sword and breathing style could be a way to make MOBA builds.
4. Attack on Titan
Attack on Titan (AOT)'s characters already participate in frequent ability-based battles, so MOBA combat would be a logical video game next step. The title follows Eren Yeager and his childhood friends as they join a military Survey Corp and attempt to restore balance to their walled city after giant Titans tear it apart. Wouldn't it be fun to eliminate Collosal Titans as an objective in an AOT MOBA like Baron Nashor in League of Legends? Plus, the walls of AOT's human kingdom already function as a sort of arena.
5. Fairy Tail
Fairy Tail takes place in a magical universe, and its main characters are wizards and mages with fantastic powers. The series' mages are divided into several ranks separated by power: Guild Mage, Guild Master, S-Class Mage, Wizard Saint and Magic Councilman. In addition, mages have different moral alignments and magic types. With all these class specifications, there would be plenty of Champions to choose from in a Fairy Tail MOBA.
6. Jujutsu Kaisen
Jujutsu Kaisen's Sorcerers battle against demonic Curses but can also fight each other and use their powers for evil. Some Jujutsu users can summon familiar spirits known as Shikigami, which will aid them in their fights. Advanced users can activate a Domain Expansion ability which can trap enemies with their deadly Cursed Techniques. Domain Expansion could be an interesting AOE or Ultimate Ability MOBA mechanic.
7. Madoka Magica
Magical Girl anime tend to be whimsical and lighthearted, but Madoka Magica's storyline supplements the genre's wholesomeness with impactful lessons about responsibility, courage, friendship and confidence. Plot aside, its characters are also skilled mages with visually rich abilities. Many MOBAS already feature mage class Champions, so it would be fascinating to see Madoka Magica characters battling under similar circumstances and using abilities that cost mana.
8. Fate
Fate's storyline contains multiple components: Fate/Zero, Fate/Grand Order and Fate/Stay Night are the main series in the anime. Fate's characters compete for the Holy Grail, an ancient treasure which sparks consecutive wars. Each warrior in Fate/Zero also has a powerful Familiar. While Fate already has an RPG and Gacha Game, a MOBA would let players experience the series' world from a new perspective and fight with Saber for victory. Perhaps teams could capture each other's Holy Grails instead of inhibitors?
9. Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man tells the story of a young man named Denji who fights malicious spirits known as Devils. Denji himself befriended a Devil named Pochita, and became fused with it. Each Devil Hunter has different specialties and Devils can also possess humans as a Fiend or lend their powers to them. The different Chainsaw Man devils would be unique MOBA characters or objectives players could farm. Plus, Pochita has the same cute, cuddly vibes as League of Legends' Poros!
10. One Punch Man
One Punch Man is chock-full of unconventional superhero characters like its protagonist Saitama who has extremely powerful punches. Other individuals have abilities like psychokinesis, super strength and inhuman speed. A One Punch Man MOBA would be a lighthearted environment where players can battle with heroes and villains alike. Since Saitama can eliminate almost any enemy with just one punch, games might also be a bit shorter than the average DOTA 2 experience.