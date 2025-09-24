Apple CEO Tim Cook Tours Japanese Game Developers and Plays the Latest Mobile Esport
It's not uncommon to spot tech billionaires jet-setting across the world — international influence is kind of in the job description. However, Tim Cook has just embarked on a journey to an unexpected destination: the Apple CEO has just toured Japan, calling it "a gamer's paradise." What games did Tim Cook play on his trip, and how does this relate to the current esports and gaming industry? Let's recap.
Tim Cook is a Gamer? Apple CEO Visits Japan
Almost every tech enthusiast knows Apple, but the man behind the iconic logo is a bit more mysterious. The company's current CEO, Tim Cook, has worked at the brand since 1998. After taking over the Chief Executive Officer position in 2011, he has run Apple for over a decade and become a billionaire.
Apple is most well-known for its iPhone and Mac developments, but it seems the company (and perhaps Cook himself) is developing a particular interest in the gaming world. On September 24 2025, Cook posted enthusiastically on his X.com account about a recent trip to Japan, where he made pilgrimages to several gaming hotspots. Cook called Japan "a gamer's paradise" and shared his most memorable experiences.
In an attached video, Cook met a mascot of the iconic Pokémon Pikachu and toured Pokémon HQ. He also scrolled through virtual Pokémon trading cards and took pictures with Japanese fans.
Cook's primary purpose during the visit was to "[connect] with developers using our software features in amazing ways," likely building deeper business relationships with game studios. He made a special visit to Bandai Namco's main office (known for Elden Ring, Armored Core, Tekken, Gundam, Pac-Man and other titles). While there, Cook personally played Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra, the company's newest 4v4 anime MOBA.
To sum everything up, in case you were wondering: yes, Apple CEO Tim Cook is a gamer.
What Does This Mean for the Esports and Gaming Industry?
Apple has supported game development since its initial launch decades ago. The company places particular emphasis on mobile games, releasing its App Store in 2008. This was revolutionary for game developers, since it created an accessible marketplace where anyone could launch and sell their projects. Many a gamer's journey has started with viral applications like Minecraft: Pocket Edition or the infamous Flappy Bird. Mobile games have also made their way into modern esports: Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Honor of Kings are all extremely popular competitive titles.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, the MOBA Cook tested, is also available on mobile platforms. The game notably has cross-play capabilities, meaning mobile players are fully integrated with their PC counterparts. It is also a competitive title with Ranked modes and plans to expand into a dedicated esports circuit.
All that being said, Apple's relationships with traditional game studios have sparked some controversy, especially after the company deplatformed Fortnite Mobile due to in-game purchase disputes. Epic Games, Fortnite's developer, was dissatisfied with Apple's significant fee taken from any optional purchase made in-game (not directly through the App Store.) To circumvent the rule, Epic redirected players to an external link where they could purchase upgrades; Apple removed Fortnite mobile in August 2020.
After years of legal battles, which restructured how app-based legislation works, Fortnite emerged victorious and returned to the App Store in 2025. However, Apple's initial ban left the gaming community upset, and the company lost favor among that audience.
Tim Cook's public appreciation for gamers and venture into the field may be an effort to rebuild this strained market relationship. It could also result in potential future expansion pathways for Apple if the brand decides to market directly towards gamers with improved app and software functions.