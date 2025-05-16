BLOCKED: Apple Denies Fortnite Submission, iOS Version Offline Worldwide
The ongoing quest to return Fortnite to the Apple App Store has encountered yet another roadblock. After delaying the latest update by 24 hours, Epic Games has officially confirmed that Fortnite's submission has been blocked by apple.
"We cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," read the statement on Fortnite's official twitter account at 5am ET on May 16, just an hour after downtime began for the v35.10 update.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has been active on social media throughout the last week posting about everything from the original court decision that opened the door for Fortnite's return to iOS to the fake Fortnite clones that were available on the platform. While the executive has reposted Fortnite's statement and other reporters sharing the news, he has yet to make a comment on this latest development.
The only other post Sweeney has engaged with since the news broke was from X user Naval simply stating "Apple continues to mock the court."
Last night, ahead of the delayed update, Sweeney had posted that "App Review shouldn't be weaponized by senior management."
While Fortnite has been unavailable in the US since it had been taken off the App Store in 2020, the game was still available to be played on iPhone in Europe by using the Epic Games store due to the EU's allowance of third-party app stores.
Apple has yet to comment throughout much of the approval process of the last few weeks. Now it remains to be seen how the iPhone maker, Epic, and possibly the courts will respond.
Esports Impact
The delays from Apple's side already delayed an update once. According to Tim Sweeney, all versions of Fortnite need to update at the same time, so another delay could have major ramifications if it affects the ability for mobile players to practice ahead of a cash cup or FNCS tournament.
However, today's news further impacts any EU compeititors playing on iPhone as they are fully unable to participate in matches or practice on their preferred device.