ARC Raiders Release Date, Price, Gameplay Details Revealed at Summer Games Fest
ARC Raiders is a highly anticipated third-person extraction shooter title developed by Embark Studios, the creators behind The Finals, set to release in 2025. After two incredibly successful Tech Tests across multiple platforms, the game looks promising and a meaningful addition to the genre.
As we cross the mid-year point, we finally have a release date, but no concrete roadmap afterward, causing the community to generate wild theories and speculations. We’ll gather all the relevant news surrounding the game and break down what we know so far after the recently concluded Summer Game Fest event.
1. Story, Setting, and Progression
ARC Raiders takes place in a post-apocalyptic world called the “Rust Belt”, where humanity is driven underground by a mechanized force called the ARC. The environment around you is hostile, weaponized, artificial, and, most of all, home to valuable items.
You’re a raider living in the last human civilization, Speranza, and are tasked with going to the surface, gathering supplies and gear, and returning to the city with your loot. Everything you successfully bring back from a single run goes into your inventory and can be used in future expeditions.
Alongside gathering and stocking up, you also gain XP from every run via Trader Quests and normal in-game progression. You can then dump this XP into the game’s Skill Tree to improve attributes like Stamina and Firepower, which contribute to better performance the next time you deploy.
2. How the Gameplay in ARC Raiders Works
Unlike the more in-depth and engaging progression system, the gameplay in ARC Raiders is fairly similar to what you’d expect from other extraction shooters.
The basic gist is you land on a random location on the edge of a map, collect items, weapons, and gear scattered across the area, and evacuate at one of the designated extraction points, all within 30 minutes or less. Everything you have after a successful exfil goes to your inventory, but dying during the run causes you to permanently lose your gear, including whatever you brought with you.
ARC Raiders currently supports solo, duo, and three-player squads, and you’ll encounter enemies in the form of ARC soldiers and other players. Your primary goal, aside from collecting high-value items, is to survive and sustain yourself through health packs and other replenishments.
3. Launch Date and Platforms
With the announcement on Summer Game Fest, we have official confirmation that the game will be released on October 30, 2025
, on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. You can currently pre-load ARC on consoles and request access to the PlayTest on Steam.
Prior to the event, a popular speculation going around was that Embark might shadow-drop the game, similar to what they did with their first successful title, The Finals. If this were the case, it may very well have happened immediately after the Beta PlayTest, likely following the Summer Game Fest.
Now, however, we're clear on the launch details, but the dates on the beta are yet to be announced.
4. Pricing and In-Game Purchase
Initially planned as a free-to-play looter shooter, Embark decided to shift ARC Raiders to a paid PvPvE system priced at $39.99 at launch. We don't have any information regarding multiple editions (if any), but the most common belief is that there's going to only be one playable copy.
As for microtransactions, ARC Raiders features a Battle Pass priced at 500 Raider Tokens, which players can obtain via real-life currency or regular gameplay. You can choose between three Battle Passes — Shuttered Storefront, Back-Alley Market, and Secluded Courtyard — each with its own unique set of rewards.
The bulk of the rewards are primarily cosmetics and more currency, but you can also get valuable gear like weapon modification schematics and augments. This may border on an underlying pay-to-win system, but this is to be expected from a game not sold at full price.
5. Previous And Future ARC PlayTests
Since its announcement trailer in 2021 and shift to the PvPvE model, Embark has hosted two Tech Tests for ARC Raiders with the following dates:
- Tech Test 1: October 24 – October 28, 2024
- Test Test 2: April 30 – May 4, 2025
While the first test was invite-only on Steam, the second featured open sign-ups (with automatic access for previous testers) and launched on both PC and consoles. This new PlayTest expanded content with fresh ARC enemies, weapons, gear, and gadgets, offered a glimpse of its Battle Pass, and showed clear improvements over the matchmaking issues seen in the first Tech Test.
As for future tests, we can expect a playable Open Beta PlayTest on a weekend, either near the Summer Game Fest at the earliest or around a month before launch at the latest.
While the exact period and length are unknown, it's clear that a Beta Test will happen prior to the full launch, according to the PlayStation version updating from ARC Raiders Tech Test 2 to ARC Raiders Beta.
Potential Esports Impact and Scene
Extraction shooters don't have as popular a competitive scene as other titles like CS2 or Call of Duty, but they definitely have an eSports presence. With the way things are shaping up, ARC Raiders can establish itself as Embark's second competitive title, followed only by The Finals.
Escape from Tarkov: Arena recently had its Showdown event on Twitch Rivals in April 2025, amassing an average of 50K+ viewers and almost 300,000 hours watched. While The Finals doesn't have as big a reach as EFT, there's a good chance that ARC can crack into the scene and become a staple, especially when there are no signs of Delta Force coming to consoles anytime soon.