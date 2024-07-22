How to Get the Art and Making of Arcane Book
The Art and Making of Arcane is a new collection that celebrates the story and design of the award-winning Netflix show. Here's how to pre-order your own copy.
Riot Games has teamed up with Fortiche, Melcher Media, and Insight Editions to bring fans a highly dyanmic and stylized art book based that shows off the story and characters behind Arcane. The book will include content from Season 1 and Season 2, highlighting sprawling background and setting art, interviews with those involved, and character designs.
When Is The Art and Making of Arcane Getting Released?
The Art and Making of Arcane will start shipping December 31, 2024. This date may change but fans will be notified before the book ships.
The Art and Making of Arcane Editions
There are three editions available for the art book:
Portfolio Edition
- The Art and Making of Arcane with a variant cover exclusive to the Portfolio Edition
- A special edition blueprint
- An exclusive 8-page Progress Day booklet
- One Arcane tarot card, randomly selected from four beautiful designs
- Arcane vinyl album featuring 22 songs scored from Season 1 of Arcane in Portfolio Edition-exclusive packaging
- A deluxe, hardbound portfolio containing four hand-picked prints of production art from Arcane printed in vivid full color on archival, heavyweight paper
Artifact Edition:
- The Art and Making of Arcane with a variant cover, slipcase, and two interior foldouts exclusive to the Artifact Edition, limited to only 1,000 copies
- Two stunning, high-quality, ~9"-tall, hand-painted polyresin bookend statues of Vi and Jinx
- Two posters including the Jinx poster from the Standard Edition and a poster exclusive to the Artifact Edition
- Three blueprints, including the blueprints from the Standard and Portfolio Editions plus a blueprint exclusive to the Artifact Edition
- An exclusive 8-page Progress Day booklet
- All four beautifully designed Arcane tarot cards
- Arcane vinyl album featuring 22 songs scored from season 1 of Arcane in Artifact Edition-exclusive packaging
- Portfolio of six hand-picked art prints: four from the Portfolio Edition plus two prints exclusive to the Artifact Edition.
- Signature card signed by Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Arnaud Delord, Bart Maunoury, Jérôme Combe, and Pascal Charrue, and individually numbered 1-1,000
- Certificate of Authenticity
Jinxed Edition:
This a rare edition of the book that is described in a press release: "Never one to let a ceremony pass undisrupted, Jinx has left her indelible mark on 40 hyper-rare, totally exclusive, and randomly distributed copies of the Artifact Edition! Will you be lucky enough to get Jinxed?"
How to Pre-Order The Art and Making of Arcane Book
Both editions of the book are available for pre-order here. The Portfolio Edition will be $160 and the Artifact Edition is a whopping $550. You have to enter your payment method and pay ahead of the book's launch.