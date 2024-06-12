Arcane Season 2 Teases Big Sister Fight
"Wrath must be met with wrath... You will have justice."
Netflix dropped a teaser for Arcane Season 2 and it's looking like an incredibly intense and powerful ending for fans of Jinx, Vi, and other League of Legends champions.
Arcane Season 2 Plot
Season 1 ended with Jinx attacking the Council and Season 2 confirms they're all dead. This escalates the conflict between Piltover and Zaun. Piltover, dubbed the City of Progress, has a rule over Zaun, which runs literally below it. Season 2 will see the conflict between the two cities grow more dramatic.
In the teaser for Season 2, we also hear Vi calling out for her sister using the name "Jinx." She responds that she "finally got the name right," an exchange that had Arcane fans extra hype for the drama ahead of them. For anyone following Arcane or familiar with League of Legends lore, Vi calling her Jinx symbolizes the death of Powder, for whoever remembers Jinx last will let her rest. Many have now assumed that Jinx may die at the end of Arcane Season 2.
Is Season 2 the Last Season of Arcane?
Yes, Arcane ends after Season 2. This means we'll see the conclusion of this story arc once Season 2 is released.
“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," said Christian Linke during a League Dev Update that went live earlier today. "From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”
When is Arcane Season 2 Coming Out?
Arcane Season 2 is premiering in November. We don't know the exact date but it will be coming to Netflix only. The animated series based on League of Legends had an award-winning first season, recognized for its voice acting, writing, and art style.