Arcane Season 2 DVDs: Info, Release Date, 'Timebomb' Episode Bonus Feature
Riot Games, Fortiche and Netflix's animated series, Arcane, is among the most successful video game adaptations of all time. The show, which follows League of Legends characters Vi and Jinx, has received critical acclaim worldwide for its meticulous art and exploration of complex themes, including war, grief, love, and sisterhood. Arcane Season 2's physical copies will soon arrive with 'over 3 hours' of 'new bonus features', including an in-depth look at the Timebomb episode 'Pretend Like It's the First Time.' Let's recap everything about the DVDs, their launch dates and how fans can purchase.
Arcane Season 2 DVDs Will Include 'Over 3 Hours' of 'New Bonus Features'
On July 17 2025, media distributor GKIDS Films announced on X.com that Arcane's Season 2 physical copies would soon hit shelves. The release will include 4 separate versions, ranging in cost and features. However, all will reportedly contain over 3 hours of bonus features.
The 4k UHD Collector's Edition is the most expensive of the set and includes the most perks. Only 6,500 are available in North America, and it comes with custom resin dice, lenticular art cards, a pin, an exclusive poster and more.
A 4k UHD Steel Book Edition features Jinx and Ekko on its cover, and a basic Blu-Ray Steelbook showcases Vi and Caitlyn. There is also a Standard Blu-Ray Edition with cover art of all the characters.
How to Buy the Arcane Season 2 DVDs
Each Arcane Season 2 physical copy variant is available for pre-order here. Collectors can purchase from GKIDS' official storefront or their Amazon shop. It's important to note that the 4k UHD Collector's Edition is only available through GKIDS' website.
How Much Will the Arcane Season 2 DVDs Cost?
Here's a quick recap of each Arcane Season 2 DVD cost tier:
- 4k UHD Collector's Edition: 150 USD
- 4k UHD Steel Book: 45.99 USD
- Blu-Ray Steel Book: 42.99 USD
- Standard Blu-Ray: 35.99 USD
When Will the Arcane Season 2 DVDs Release?
Arcane's Season 2 DVDs will arrive approximately a year after the series' initial release. The copies have different release dates depending on their editions:
- 4k UHD Collector's Edition: Thursday, December 11 2025
- 4k UHD Steelbook Edition: Tuesday, October 28 2025
- Blu-Ray Steelbook Edition: Tuesday, October 28 2025
- Standard Edition: Tuesday, October 28 2025
What Bonus Features are in the Arcane Season 2 DVDs?
Arcane Season 2's ending sparked intrigue among the show's fandom, particularly surrounding its final three episodes. Much of the arc followed main characters Jinx and Ekko's relationship (known to shippers as Timebomb). In 'Pretend Like It's The First Time', Ekko formed a connection with Jinx's alter ego, 'Powder', in an alternate universe. Ekko later returned to his main timeline and saved Jinx before showing up with her briefly in the season finale.
While viewers enjoyed Arcane's final episode, which has a high critical consensus, the community noted a disconnect between Ekko's return and the couple's final appearance. Rumors of unreleased footage from a longer original cut of Episode 9 circulated through the community, fueling speculation that it could contain Timebomb content. Some shippers even created a Change.org petition to release the deleted scenes, which received over 2,000 supporters. The purported footage would also provide more clarification on the final episode's chain of events.
The Arcane Season 2 physical copies will contain 'over 3 hours' of bonus content that will help fill in the final gaps of its worldbuilding and may provide some new Timebomb information. Key points of interest include:
- A gallery with unreleased concept art
- "Inside the Writer's Room: What Could Have Been", "a reflection on Act 3" and the series' conclusion
- "Going Another Way", which promises "an expansive look" at the Timebomb episode: "Pretend Like It's the First Time"
Esports Impact
League of Legends has a massive esports circuit, and Arcane's release significantly increased public awareness of the title. Media ventures and adaptations help integrate games into mainstream pop culture, leading to heightened involvement and (by extension) higher esports viewership.
Since Arcane was an extremely successful business venture, it's likely Riot Games will follow up with similar large-scale projects in the future. Riot Games Co-Founder Marc Merrill has stated, "We have also always envisioned telling more stories and continuing to expand the universe." Similarly, Arcane Co-Creator Christian Linke said "Arcane was always considered a first step," and confirmed that Riot Games is "currently developing a bunch of follow-up projects."