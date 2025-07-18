Arcane Season 2 DVDs: Info, Release Date, 'Timebomb' Episode Bonus Feature

#Arcane Season 2 physical media breakdown. @arcaneshow 🧵⬇️



• 4K UHD Collector's Edition out on December 11

• All other editions out on October 28

• All editions include over 3 hours of new bonus features produced in-house by GKIDS



Pre-order here: https://t.co/pxIDE7PiF7 pic.twitter.com/Ipwpzm0zrg