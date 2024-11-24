Did You Notice These Arcane Easter Eggs?
Arcane is Riot Games' most ambitious series yet, and it's full of detailed visual imagery and symbolism. The show includes plenty of Easter eggs, with many referencing the original League of Legends game and other Runeterra projects. Let's explore 20 of the sneakiest references included in Arcane, from tarot cards revealing Viktor's fate to Swain's three-eyed crow and more.
1. Intro Play References
Arcane's Season 2 intro has a fresh look including several theatre references. Each main character is posed to resemble an iconic tragedy scene or poster. Watch closely and see if you can spot them! Meanwhile, Jayce fights to avoid the spotlight. Ekko's shadow in the opening also resembles a ticking clock.
- Caitlyn: Macbeth
- Jinx: Les Miserables
- Ambessa and Mel: Julius Ceasar
- Viktor: Phantom of the Opera
2. Isha's Hat = Teemo's Hat?
Street orphan Isha became a fan-favorite character in Arcane Season 2. Eagle-eyed fans might spot a familiar hat and goggles Isha wears when she meets Jinx. The gear looks like League of Legends Champion Teemo's getup.
3. Esports Logos in Piltover
In Season 2 Episode 7, Riot Games snuck a carnival game wheel into Ekko's peaceful alternate universe. The wheel features logos from League of Legends esports teams including Gen G, DRX, LOUD, Fnatic, T1 and more.
4. Orianna is Singed's Daughter
Scientist and League of Legends Champion Singed is a major force in Arcane Season 2's plot, and his primary motivation is to save his daughter. In a quick cutscene at the series finale, fans will notice that his daughter is League of Legends' clockwork Champion Orianna.
5. Caitlyn's Map: Is Jinx Alive?
In Caitlyn and Vi's final scene together in Season 2 Episode 9, Caitlyn is looking intensely at a map. This map actually contains schematics for the tower Jinx possibly died in and includes diagrams of several air ducts she may have escaped into.
6. Jayce and Viktor Tarot Cards
In Season 1 Episode 5, two tarot cards are pulled. These cards have a combined 'V' and 'J' symbol at their bottom left. Fans speculate this pairing could reference Viktor and Jayce, especially when you consider their meanings. The cards are Death and the Magician, and they are both major arcana, which reference important life events.
Death can refer to a catastrophic real-life event or illness and the Magician typically references someone extremely creative. Disabled scientist Viktor fits this description perfectly. The Death card's illustration shows a spirit (possibly Viktor's) entering a skeleton, while the Magician resembles Viktor's final 'Glorious Evolution' form complete with a spiky mask and shadowy cloak. After learning Viktor's fate in Season 2, it is clear that the cards could hint at his future character arc.
7. Swain's Raven
At the end of Season 2's Episode 9, a three-eyed raven appears which may look familiar to League of Legends players. It may be the raven familiar from the Champion Swain's lore. Swain is known to work with ravens as scouts and communicate with them.
8. Alternate Universe Powder's Necklace
In Season 2 Episode 7, Ekko visits an alternate timeline where Jinx is still Powder and Vander is alive. The necklace she wears in this timeline is Vander's bracelet, which Vi also wore in the past.
9. Caitlyn Raptor Hunting
House Kirraman, Caitlyn's family home, has a regal portrait hanging in its main hallway. The picture shows Caitlyn and her family with a dead raptor from in-game raptor camps in the League of Legends jungle.
10. Jhin's Mask
Jhin's mask appears on a shelf in Arcane Season 2, but his influence in the series may extend further. X.com user @mister_cunha also noticed that a room in Season 2 Episode 8 resembles a room featured in a cinematic where Jhin and Camille fight.
11. Heart of Gold, Tryndamere's Helmet and Rabadon's Deathcap
League of Legends items Heart of Gold (now removed) and Rabadon's Deathcap are visible in Benzo's shop in Season 1. Benzo is also selling the in-game Champion Tryndamere's helmet.
12. Jinx's Original Outfit
In Arcane Season 2, Jinx amassed followers after becoming a freedom icon in Zaun. The 'Jinxers' dyed their hair and dressed to resemble her. One Jinxer in Season 2 Episode 4 wears Jinx's original in-game outfit from League of Legends.
13. Kindred's Mask
In Season 1 Act 2, Caitlyn and Vi visit a brothel. One of the workers wears marksman Champion Kindred's mask. This character returns later and has a brief relationship with Ambessa Medarda.
14. Summoner's Rift at the Shimmer Site
In Season 1 Episode 8, Jayce, Vi and the Enforcers raid Silco's shimmer operation and encounter a familiar sight. The Shimmer production base looks just like the Summoner's Rift map — it is much less glamorous, though!
15. Pentakill Logo
Riot Games' virtual heavy metal group Pentakill has quite a following in Piltover and Zaun. Pentakill's logo appears in several episodes in Season 1 and Season 2 as graffiti, tattoos and more.
16. Evelynn's VA in the Council
Evelynn mains might notice a recognizable voice while watching Arcane. The Champion's voice actor Mara Junot voices three characters in the series — 'Shoola', 'Female Enforcer' and 'Jules' — and is featured in eight episodes. One of Junot's characters is present at the Piltover Council.