Did You Notice These Arcane Easter Eggs?

Let's explore some sneaky League of Legends Easter eggs you may not have noticed in Arcane.

Gabby DeSena

Here are 18 Easter eggs Arcane fans might have missed. Pictured: Swain's raven familiar.
Here are 18 Easter eggs Arcane fans might have missed. Pictured: Swain's raven familiar. / Riot Games via Netflix

Arcane is Riot Games' most ambitious series yet, and it's full of detailed visual imagery and symbolism. The show includes plenty of Easter eggs, with many referencing the original League of Legends game and other Runeterra projects. Let's explore 20 of the sneakiest references included in Arcane, from tarot cards revealing Viktor's fate to Swain's three-eyed crow and more.

  1. 1. Intro Play References
  2. 2. Isha's Hat = Teemo's Hat?
  3. 3. Esports Logos in Piltover
  4. 4. Orianna is Singed's Daughter
  5. 5. Caitlyn's Map: Is Jinx Alive?
  6. 6. Jayce and Viktor Tarot Cards
  7. 7. Swain's Raven
  8. 8. Alternate Universe Powder's Necklace
  9. 9. Caitlyn Raptor Hunting
  10. 10. Jhin's Mask
  11. 11. Heart of Gold, Tryndamere's Helmet and Rabadon's Deathcap
  12. 12. Jinx's Original Outfit
  13. 13. Kindred's Mask
  14. 14. Summoner's Rift at the Shimmer Site
  15. 15. Pentakill Logo
  16. 16. Evelynn's VA in the Council

1. Intro Play References

Arcane's Season 2 intro has a fresh look including several theatre references. Each main character is posed to resemble an iconic tragedy scene or poster. Watch closely and see if you can spot them! Meanwhile, Jayce fights to avoid the spotlight. Ekko's shadow in the opening also resembles a ticking clock.

  • Caitlyn: Macbeth
  • Jinx: Les Miserables
  • Ambessa and Mel: Julius Ceasar
  • Viktor: Phantom of the Opera

2. Isha's Hat = Teemo's Hat?

Arcane Isha
Isha captured hearts in Arcane Season 2. / Riot Games via Netflix

Street orphan Isha became a fan-favorite character in Arcane Season 2. Eagle-eyed fans might spot a familiar hat and goggles Isha wears when she meets Jinx. The gear looks like League of Legends Champion Teemo's getup.

3. Esports Logos in Piltover

In Season 2 Episode 7, Riot Games snuck a carnival game wheel into Ekko's peaceful alternate universe. The wheel features logos from League of Legends esports teams including Gen G, DRX, LOUD, Fnatic, T1 and more.

4. Orianna is Singed's Daughter

Arcane Season 2 ending orianna and singed
Orianna is included in Arcane's Season 2 finale. / Riot Games via Netflix

Scientist and League of Legends Champion Singed is a major force in Arcane Season 2's plot, and his primary motivation is to save his daughter. In a quick cutscene at the series finale, fans will notice that his daughter is League of Legends' clockwork Champion Orianna.

5. Caitlyn's Map: Is Jinx Alive?

In Caitlyn and Vi's final scene together in Season 2 Episode 9, Caitlyn is looking intensely at a map. This map actually contains schematics for the tower Jinx possibly died in and includes diagrams of several air ducts she may have escaped into.

6. Jayce and Viktor Tarot Cards

The mysterious VJ tarot cards, which resemble Viktor.
The mysterious VJ tarot cards, which resemble Viktor. / Riot Games via Netflix

In Season 1 Episode 5, two tarot cards are pulled. These cards have a combined 'V' and 'J' symbol at their bottom left. Fans speculate this pairing could reference Viktor and Jayce, especially when you consider their meanings. The cards are Death and the Magician, and they are both major arcana, which reference important life events.

Death can refer to a catastrophic real-life event or illness and the Magician typically references someone extremely creative. Disabled scientist Viktor fits this description perfectly. The Death card's illustration shows a spirit (possibly Viktor's) entering a skeleton, while the Magician resembles Viktor's final 'Glorious Evolution' form complete with a spiky mask and shadowy cloak. After learning Viktor's fate in Season 2, it is clear that the cards could hint at his future character arc.

7. Swain's Raven

Arcane Swain raven
Swain's three-eyed raven familiar appears at Arcane's very end. / Riot Games via Netflix

At the end of Season 2's Episode 9, a three-eyed raven appears which may look familiar to League of Legends players. It may be the raven familiar from the Champion Swain's lore. Swain is known to work with ravens as scouts and communicate with them.

8. Alternate Universe Powder's Necklace

Arcane season 2 Powder
Powder's alternate timeline character includes a secret. / Riot Games via Netflix

In Season 2 Episode 7, Ekko visits an alternate timeline where Jinx is still Powder and Vander is alive. The necklace she wears in this timeline is Vander's bracelet, which Vi also wore in the past.

9. Caitlyn Raptor Hunting

Arcane House Kirraman portrait.
A portrait in House Kirraman hides a family secret. / Riot Games via Netflix

House Kirraman, Caitlyn's family home, has a regal portrait hanging in its main hallway. The picture shows Caitlyn and her family with a dead raptor from in-game raptor camps in the League of Legends jungle.

10. Jhin's Mask

Jhin's mask appears on a shelf in Arcane Season 2, but his influence in the series may extend further. X.com user @mister_cunha also noticed that a room in Season 2 Episode 8 resembles a room featured in a cinematic where Jhin and Camille fight.

11. Heart of Gold, Tryndamere's Helmet and Rabadon's Deathcap

League of Legends items Heart of Gold (now removed) and Rabadon's Deathcap are visible in Benzo's shop in Season 1. Benzo is also selling the in-game Champion Tryndamere's helmet.

12. Jinx's Original Outfit

In Arcane Season 2, Jinx amassed followers after becoming a freedom icon in Zaun. The 'Jinxers' dyed their hair and dressed to resemble her. One Jinxer in Season 2 Episode 4 wears Jinx's original in-game outfit from League of Legends.

13. Kindred's Mask

Arcane Kindred mask easter egg
One Arcane character wears a very memorable mask. / Riot Games via Netflix

In Season 1 Act 2, Caitlyn and Vi visit a brothel. One of the workers wears marksman Champion Kindred's mask. This character returns later and has a brief relationship with Ambessa Medarda.

14. Summoner's Rift at the Shimmer Site

Arcane Silco shimmer easter egg
Silco's shimmer operation looks familiar. / Riot Games via Netflix

In Season 1 Episode 8, Jayce, Vi and the Enforcers raid Silco's shimmer operation and encounter a familiar sight. The Shimmer production base looks just like the Summoner's Rift map — it is much less glamorous, though!

15. Pentakill Logo

Riot Games' virtual heavy metal group Pentakill has quite a following in Piltover and Zaun. Pentakill's logo appears in several episodes in Season 1 and Season 2 as graffiti, tattoos and more.

16. Evelynn's VA in the Council

Evelynn mains might notice a recognizable voice while watching Arcane. The Champion's voice actor Mara Junot voices three characters in the series — 'Shoola', 'Female Enforcer' and 'Jules' — and is featured in eight episodes. One of Junot's characters is present at the Piltover Council.

