Where the Heck is Ekko in Arcane Season 2?
League of Legends Champion Ekko is one of Arcane's most important characters, but he's been mysteriously missing from Season 2 Act 2. As we await Arcane's final Act, fans are cooking up theories about what Ekko could be doing and how he may return. Let's walk through everything we know about Ekko's disappearance, what he might be doing in the Arcane universe and the most popular fan theories about his possible return. Spoilers are ahead, so don't read unless your Z-Drive is ready to rewind if you're not caught up!
Ekko's Disappearance
Ekko disappeared from Arcane in Season 2's Act 1 Episode 3, "Finally Got The Name Right" after the Hex Core began glitching. Ekko and Heimerdinger become affected by the glitch and disintegrate into geometric patterns. Meanwhile, Jayce splits into multiple bodies, touches the Hex Core and has several visions of the sorcerer he met as a child. Finally, Jayce smashes the Hex Core with a hammer and disappears, leaving the room empty. Ekko and Heimerdinger have vanished, and fans haven't seen them since.
Is Ekko alive in Arcane?
Yes, Ekko is alive. We know Ekko will return by the final episode of Arcane as Riot Games has released stills of him in scenes we haven't seen yet. In addition, he is one of the show's major protagonists and appears in the Arcane intro and official posters.
Community Theories
The Arcane community is eager for 'the boy savior' Ekko to return, and they've been cooking up some interesting explanations for his absence. Let's walk through four of the most convincing theories about Ekko's disappearance, from a collaboration with Heimerdinger to a time loop.
What is Ekko Doing in the Void?
While we can't gaze into the void and find out what exactly Ekko is doing, his lore gives us a pretty good guess. Ekko's core in-game abilities rely on his Z-Drive, which manipulates time. This Z-Drive also allows him to rewind into his past. Ekko is a talented inventor, and Heimerdinger is one of the best scientists and Professors in Piltover. What better way to kill time in a vast cosmic expanse is there than collaborating to invent a time-travel device? When Ekko and Jinx fought in Season 1, he utilized a stopwatch but didn't have powers. This upcoming Act might finally introduce Ekko's time-rewinding abilities.
Parallels: Ekko's Season 2 Episode 7 Return?
If there's one thing we know about Arcane, the series loves a good parallel — so maybe Ekko's appearances in Season 1 can point us toward some clues. In Arcane Season 1, Ekko was present in Act 1 before disappearing as a main character until Act 3. These disappearances could symbolically represent his ability to jump through time and give us a rough estimation of when he might reappear. Season 2 could follow the same pattern, and Ekko might return sooner than we think at the start of Act 3 in Episode 7.
The Last Frame: Rewinding Time?
Fans were heartbroken by Jinx's sidekick Isha's sacrifice in Act 2 Episode 6, "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern." However, it's possible Isha's decision served an even more important purpose than subduing Vander/Warwick. X.com user @Jerabere notes that the sound effect accompanying Isha's shot with the Hextech pistol sounds extremely similar to Ekko's Firelight skin Ultimate in League of Legends. Riot Games specifically released the Firelight skin to commemorate Arcane's Season Two release, so it is directly connected to the show's lore.
Jerabere also notices that the episode's last frame is frozen. This could mean Ekko utilized Isha's Hextech explosion to return to the physical plane from the void. Sadly, this would mean he could not rewind time to avoid Isha's death, making it permanent.
Another less likely but fascinating theory arises from a YouTube comment by user @Squibi_hi on a clip of Isha's death. Squibi_hi also notices the final freeze frame, and states "At the very last frame, you can see a pause, so it may be Ekko's time rewind and Isha [gets] saved." This does align with Ekko's Champion description, stating "When there's a threat to his friends, he'll do anything to defend them." It's tempting to believe Ekko's Z-drive could save Isha and restore Jinx, Vander and Vi's happy family — but while the theory is comforting, they note that "I never forget to take my copium pills."
Several other clues also point towards Isha's death being final. Check the related article below for more information.
Ekko's Time Loop?
Arcane watchers may have noticed Jayce's haggard appearance after returning from the Hex Core void in Act 2 Episode 3. It seems he has been through traumatizing experiences — and Ekko may be involved.
Arcane watchers were shocked when Jayce began to display out-of-character actions after this event, like brutally executing Salo, destroying Viktor's commune and betraying and killing his former best friend and partner. Public opinion on Jayce has plummeted, but fans on the r/loreofleague subreddit speculate that he may have had good reason for his actions.
One user @BigWinnie101 notes that viewers can see Ekko, Heimerdinger and Jayce breathing in the cold air when they originally enter the Hex Chamber. When Jayce returns, his breath is visible — however, Salo's is not. BigWinnie101 speculates that Salo and the citizens of Viktor's commune could be imposters merely inhabiting their subjects' bodies. This places suspicion on Viktor's manifestation of Skye, and we've seen previous evidence that the Hex Core is conscious, so we know the Arcane could be capable of imitating a human.
Another theory by u/ProfessionalMovie778 on the Arcane subreddit states that Ekko could have created a time loop trapping Jayce. In this loop, the three would repeat the same day or time until they found a way to prevent the Hex Core and the Arcane from initiating a terrible event. Interestingly, we hear Jayce say, "I won't fail... I swear it," as he kills Viktor. When speaking to Viktor through Salo, he also calls Hextech "a curse" and Viktor responds by saying he has "seen things" and "touched the Arcane." It's possible Jayce saw a terrible future where the Arcane wreaked havoc on humanity and traveled back in time to prevent it by killing Viktor. Could Ekko and Heimerdinger be responsible for sending him back?