Arcane Season 2 Sneak Peak Arrives Amidst Netflix Leak Controversy
Arcane Season 2 is coming soon and Netflix has just shared a new trailer of the anticipated season.
The newest trailer for Arcane Season 2 is a sneak peak called "Enemy of My Enemy." The short video has Jinx running from a really sinister top-hat wearing henchman and his furry, one-eyed boss. They have Jinx pinned to the wall when she's saved by a gun-toting Sevika.
This shocked fans since it was previously believed that Sevika hated Jinx. Just another twist in the second and final season, which Riot hasn't officially shared much about just yet. There have been a few hints at the plot to come, most recently in the form of a new Season 2 poster that showed champions that may get more screen time.
But Riot's silence hasn't stopped fans from speculating and finding out information from other sources.
Arcane Season 2 Leak Shocks Fans
Arcane Season 2 isn't set to come out until November 2, 2024. But a lot of curious fans have already seen entire episodes.
A massive security breach on Netflix and Crunchy Roll has resulted in full episodes from Arcane Season 2 being shared online. The massive spoilers had fans alarmed and caught the immediate attention from higher-ups.
"One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online,” a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap last week. “Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”
There are currently five episodes from Season 2 floating around somewhere. Don't go looking if you want the show to remain spoil-free. Meanwhile, some fans are begging for the show to be released early before even more spoilers ruin the season.