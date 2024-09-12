Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack — Full Song List
It's nearly time for the insane story of Vi and Jinx to reach its conclusion in Arcane season 2. As the hype builds for the return of the beloved Netflix show, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have released the full tracklist for the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack.
The album is available on Spotify for pre-save and will release on November 23.
Every Song on the Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack
- “I Can't Hear It Now” - Freya Ridings
- “Sucker” - Marcus King
- “Renegade (We Never Run)” - Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco
- “Hellfire” - Fever 333
- “To Ashes And Blood” - Woodkid
- “Paint The Town Blue” - Ashnikko
- “Remember Me (Intro)” - d4vd
- “Remember Me” - d4vd
- “Cocktail Molotov” - ZAND
- “What Have They Done To Us” - Mako, Grey
- “Rebel Heart” - Djerv
- “The Beast - Misha Mansoor
- “Spin The Wheel” - Mick Wingert
- “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” - Stromae, Pomme
- “Fantastic” - King Princess
- “The Line” - Twenty One Pilots
- “Blood Sweat & Tears” - Sheryl Lee Ralph
- “Come Play” - Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello
- “Wasteland” - Royal & the Serpent
- “Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)” - Imagine Dragons feat. JID
Riot and Virgin released the first single from the soundtrack, Ashnikko's "Pain the Town Blue", last week. The soundtrack also includes the first season's opening title track, Enemy by Imagine Dragons featuring JID.
Music played a key role in the success of Arcane's first season. The Season 1 soundtrack has passed 5.6 billion streams on Spotify with Enemy alone sitting at over 1.5 billion. Riot Games is no stranger to success in music, having created a globally recognized K-pop outfit in K/DA as well as collaborating with renowned artists for its Worlds songs each year, the first of which was written by Imagine Dragons.
Arcane will conclude its story on Netflix in November.