Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack — Full Song List

It's nearly time for the insane story of Vi and Jinx to reach its conclusion in Arcane season 2. As the hype builds for the return of the beloved Netflix show, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have released the full tracklist for the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack.

The album is available on Spotify for pre-save and will release on November 23.

Every Song on the Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack

  1. “I Can't Hear It Now” - Freya Ridings
  2. “Sucker” - Marcus King
  3. “Renegade (We Never Run)” - Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco
  4. “Hellfire” - Fever 333
  5. “To Ashes And Blood” - Woodkid
  6. “Paint The Town Blue” - Ashnikko
  7. “Remember Me (Intro)” - d4vd
  8. “Remember Me” - d4vd
  9. “Cocktail Molotov” - ZAND
  10. “What Have They Done To Us” - Mako, Grey
  11. “Rebel Heart” - Djerv
  12. “The Beast - Misha Mansoor
  13. “Spin The Wheel” - Mick Wingert
  14. “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” - Stromae, Pomme
  15. “Fantastic” - King Princess
  16. “The Line” - Twenty One Pilots
  17. “Blood Sweat & Tears” - Sheryl Lee Ralph
  18. “Come Play” - Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello
  19. “Wasteland” - Royal & the Serpent
  20.  “Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)” - Imagine Dragons feat. JID

Riot and Virgin released the first single from the soundtrack, Ashnikko's "Pain the Town Blue", last week. The soundtrack also includes the first season's opening title track, Enemy by Imagine Dragons featuring JID.

Music played a key role in the success of Arcane's first season. The Season 1 soundtrack has passed 5.6 billion streams on Spotify with Enemy alone sitting at over 1.5 billion. Riot Games is no stranger to success in music, having created a globally recognized K-pop outfit in K/DA as well as collaborating with renowned artists for its Worlds songs each year, the first of which was written by Imagine Dragons.

Arcane will conclude its story on Netflix in November.

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

